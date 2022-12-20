We are closing in on the end of another year. It hasn’t been as chaotic as the preceding couple years, but there have been challenges. Let’s put those aside for a moment so the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board and staff can wish you all happy holidays. Of course, I also want to remind you to have plenty of our Pennsylvania fresh and nutritious dairy products on hand such as butter, cream, ice cream and eggnog.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO