Read full article on original website
Related
Lancaster Farming
Happy Holidays From the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board
We are closing in on the end of another year. It hasn’t been as chaotic as the preceding couple years, but there have been challenges. Let’s put those aside for a moment so the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board and staff can wish you all happy holidays. Of course, I also want to remind you to have plenty of our Pennsylvania fresh and nutritious dairy products on hand such as butter, cream, ice cream and eggnog.
Comments / 0