Salvation Army says donations to Red Kettle program are down 17% this year

(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is working to meet its fundraising goal after reporting donations are down this year.

The organization says donations to its Red Kettle program are down 17% this year, which means they are down by almost $750,000.

With support from the Consortium of Hope, a group of community leaders and businesses who help the Salvation Army fundraise each year, donations made now through Dec. 31 will be fully matched, up to $500,000.

The Salvation Army is working to reach its $8.2 million goal to continue helping families in need this holiday season.

To learn more about the program and donate, visit here .