Braselton, GA

This major home improvement store is coming to Braselton just south of Hall County

By Jeff Gill
 4 days ago
A Lowe's home improvement store is planned off Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 in Braselton, about two miles south of Hall County. - photo by Jeff Gill

A Lowe’s home improvement store is coming to Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 in Braselton, about two miles south of Hall County.

The 113,860-square-foot store is planned as one of the anchors of a shopping center planned across from Pinot Noir Drive and next to the Publix-anchored Vineyards at Chateau Elan shopping center.

The project was discussed recently in a Braselton Town Council work session. At some point, architectural renderings showing building elevations will go before the council for approval, said Kevin Keller, Braselton’s planning and development director.

Early renderings show the Lowe’s featuring a garden and tool rental area.

Other details about the store, including a construction schedule, weren’t available. Lowe’s officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

Lowe’s would be one of two anchors in the shopping center being developed by Halvorsen Development Corp. of Boca Raton, Fla.

A preliminary site plan shows four buildings overall in the 32-acre development totaling 187,647 square feet and five outparcels totaling 32,660 square feet.

The development would be part of the larger, multi-use Braselton Village, which also will be between Friendship Road/Ga. 347 in South Hall and Chateau Elan resort off Interstate 85. Braselton Village also has a housing component.

Halvorsen is “in discussions with multiple different tenants, so we can’t disclose anyone specifically yet,” said Tom Vincent of Halvorsen in an email to The Times earlier this year.

Otherwise, he expected shopping center construction to start in late summer or fall 2023.

Halvorsen developed Stonebridge Village shopping center off Spout Springs Road and Interstate 985 in Flowery Branch.

John Ebersole
4d ago

these New People came to our little town and took over and ruined it and won't be happy till it's worst then Atlanta!the traffic is already horrible and only getting worse!

