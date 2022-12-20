When you survey your employees about a new employee benefit that’s under consideration and fewer than 25% bother to even respond, you should probably find a better benefit to consider. It’s not that we think the subject of the survey – an employee health center – is without merit. Creating such a facility could save county taxpayer money if enough employees use the service instead of going to an outside provider. Usage would be voluntary and require no changes to the county’s existing insurance plan or copays by users. But it doesn’t seem like there’s much of an appetite for this judging by the lack of response. And if few employees use this center, it could very well end up costing taxpayer money, not saving it. Northampton County Council made the right call by voting to exclude spending on the health center from the 2023 budget. There’s no need to rush this thing, the majority seemed to feel. We agree. Yet, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed the vote on Dec. 1. He’s also arguing that the budget already has the funding in place for the health center. This isn’t a critical project. If it doesn’t happen next year, what’s the harm? We think McClure should hit pause on this one and work on getting more answers to legitimate questions council members are asking. If he doesn’t, council will need six votes to override the veto. There’s a reasonable case to be made for taking that action. It could come to the floor at council’s next meeting set for Jan. 5.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO