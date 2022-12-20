ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County brewery, with tasty brews and scenic views, leading in two categories of statewide contest

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County brewery is looking to welcome the new year with a bang. Rising River Brewing Co., established in 2021 at 1955 Willow Lane in Lower Macungie Township, has been nominated in two categories - "best new brewery" and "best destination brewery" - in Breweries in PA's third annual Readers' Choice Awards.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Eat, Sip, Shop: Veteran restaurateur serving up 'much more than pizza' at new Phillipsburg Italian restaurant

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County. Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

PPL Electric opening warming centers for those without power

Early this morning nearly 2,000 people in both Lehigh and Northampton County's were still without power. Nearly 5,000 people in Berks County. They were also 5,000 New Jersey residents without power between Warren and Hunterdon County's. Warming shelters are available. For those facing power outages, PPL electric is opening 12...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Largest snow tubing park open for Christmas Eve fun

PALMERTON, Pa. - The largest snow tubing park in the U.S. will open in Carbon County. Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton will open for snow tubers of all ages Christmas Eve night. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tubing will start at 8 p.m. Up to 12 of the park's...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fleetwood farm hosting jammie night and a holiday reading to goats

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Steinmetz Family Farm in Fleetwood is hosting "Jingle Jammies on the Farm." They're inviting everyone to come get into the holiday spirit by snuggling with baby goats. Families can come dressed in their "PJ best" to read "Twas the Night Before Christmas" to the goats. There will...
FLEETWOOD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Dog cafe and pet wellness shop to permanently close in Easton

EASTON, Pa. – A bistro catering to man's best friend is ending operations in downtown Easton. Bella's Bistro Pet Wellness & Dog Cafe — selling all-natural dog treats along with pet gifts, supplies and wellness products — is set to permanently close Friday, Dec. 23, after a year of business at 123 N. Second St., according to a post on the business' Facebook page.
EASTON, PA
PennLive.com

The Ghosts of Christmas City: The spirits of Bethlehem, Pa.

Editor’s note: Welcome to “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits, cryptids, oddities and legends, and the unexplained. Sign up here to get our once-monthly Paranormal PA newsletter delivered to your inbox. Christmas is a season of light and coziness, a time...
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Bucks County police need help bringing dog home for Christmas

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A four-legged friend needs your help finding back home for Christmas. Warrington Township police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of a black lab.The dog was found in Warrington Township around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Guinea Lane.Warrington Township police say the dog is male, mostly black and has a white chest and paws.The dog is currently at Warminster police kennels. Please contact Warminster police at (215) 672-1000.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County pizzeria brings warmth in the holidays

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County pizzeria is bringing some warmth to this frigid Christmas Eve with a free pasta dinner. The dinners were available at Brasi’s Pizzeria starting at 10:30 Saturday morning. Boxes were filled with pasta, meatballs, and sausage. The restaurant wanted to give back to the community this holiday season […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Friendly's on Catasauqua Road closes, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Following the closure of a longstanding restaurant this week, a once-prevalent chain has just one location remaining in the Lehigh Valley. A full-service outpost of Friendly's, the Massachusetts-based chain known for its SuperMelt sandwiches and towering ice cream sundaes, held its last day of business on Wednesday at 1826 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

The IronPigs are here to stay thanks to effort to improve Coca-Cola Park | Turkeys & Trophies

When you survey your employees about a new employee benefit that’s under consideration and fewer than 25% bother to even respond, you should probably find a better benefit to consider. It’s not that we think the subject of the survey – an employee health center – is without merit. Creating such a facility could save county taxpayer money if enough employees use the service instead of going to an outside provider. Usage would be voluntary and require no changes to the county’s existing insurance plan or copays by users. But it doesn’t seem like there’s much of an appetite for this judging by the lack of response. And if few employees use this center, it could very well end up costing taxpayer money, not saving it. Northampton County Council made the right call by voting to exclude spending on the health center from the 2023 budget. There’s no need to rush this thing, the majority seemed to feel. We agree. Yet, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed the vote on Dec. 1. He’s also arguing that the budget already has the funding in place for the health center. This isn’t a critical project. If it doesn’t happen next year, what’s the harm? We think McClure should hit pause on this one and work on getting more answers to legitimate questions council members are asking. If he doesn’t, council will need six votes to override the veto. There’s a reasonable case to be made for taking that action. It could come to the floor at council’s next meeting set for Jan. 5.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire guts home in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — People who live on Welsh Street in Jenkins Township woke up to a sight no one wants to see, especially on Christmas Eve. "When I looked out the window, I couldn't see anything; it was just a pure whiteout because of all the smoke is blowing right up against our house," said Ralph Edwards, neighbor.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lovin' Oven restaurant in Frenchtown to close

FRENCHTOWN, N.J. – The Lovin' Oven, a Hunterdon County restaurant that was featured on the Food Network, will serve its last meal Jan. 1. That is, until perhaps owner Julie Klein starts again, with a new location and format. "The restaurant business has changed and it's time to move...
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
Newswatch 16

Annual Christmas Tradition back in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Christmas display at Ann Street Park in Stroudsburg may look like any other, but when it gets dark, that's when the magic happens. "It's more of an old-finished type thing instead of the bright lights that everyone likes, which I live with also, but it's a traditional thing. We have one part that's like a small little town, and the other side is little whimsical figurines, gingerbread houses, Santa's workshop things like that," said David Schlorholtz, the Christmas display co-chair and a Stroudsburg Fire Department safety officer.
STROUDSBURG, PA

