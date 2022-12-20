Read full article on original website
Related
More migrants dropped off outside vice president's home in freezing weather on Christmas Eve
Several busloads of migrants were dropped off in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, DC, on Christmas Eve in 18 degree weather late Saturday.
New York death toll from winter storm rises to 7 as sleet confirmed in Florida
The death toll from the snowstorm that pummeled western New York has risen to 7 as the blizzard finally started to ease up on Christmas morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Sunday.
Hochul: Storm will ‘go down in history as the most devastating’ in Buffalo
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Sunday said this weekend’s major winter storm is the most devastating to hit Buffalo, N.Y., after officials confirmed seven deaths in the area. “We are in a war,” Hochul said during a news conference on Christmas Day. “This is a war with mother nature, and she has been…
Two still missing after avalanche in Austria on Christmas Day
Rescue workers are searching for two missing people after an avalanche swept across ski trails in western Austria on Christmas Day. Initially, up to 10 people were feared missing based on a video provided by a witness, but eight of those individuals had been identified and were no longer feared buried, a spokesman of the rescue team said. About 200 rescue workers were searching the avalanche site near the town of Zuers.The avalanche occurred at around 3pm on the 2,700-metre-high Trittkopf mountain between Zuers and Lech am Arlberg, and the cascading snow reached as far as nearby ski trails.The avalanche...
Comments / 0