Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Hisuian Avalugg weaknesses & best counters in Pokemon Go
Hisuian Avalugg is making its Pokemon Go debut in a special Raid Day as part of the Winter Holiday event, so here are its weaknesses and the best counters to defeat it. Pokemon Legends Arceus introduced a new set of regional forms known as Hisuian Pokemon. These variants have slowly been popping up in Pokemon Go, with the latest addition being Hisuian Avalugg.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go choose a path: Hatching Eggs, Catching Pokemon, or Collecting Stardust?
The Winter Wishes Timed Research quest in Pokemon Go requires players to choose a path, but which one is best: Hatching Eggs, Catching Pokemon, or Collecting Stardust?. Part 2 of the Winter Holidays event has arrived in Pokemon Go! The biggest new feature is the Winter Wishes Timed Research quest, which features encounters with several costumed Pokemon as rewards.
dexerto.com
How to complete Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge
The Winter Wonderland Collection Challenge has arrived in Pokemon Go, so here are all the Pokemon you need to catch and the rewards you’ll get for completing it. Pokemon Go is currently celebrating the festive season with a two-part Winter Holidays event. There’s also a special mini-event taking place from December 25 to December 26 called Winter Wonderland.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Unite patch 1.8.1.4 notes: Sableye and Duraludon nerfs, Dodrio buffed, more
On December 22, Pokemon Unite updated their game. The patch notes target nerfing some overbearing picks, including Sableye and Duraludon. Here are the full patch notes. Patch updates help stabilize the meta, implementing some necessary balance to outlier picks. This time around, most of the balancing targeted the more powerful Pokemon, nerfing them as the developers deemed fit. In Pokemon Unite patch1.8.1.4, the developers implemented a new battle pass as well.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 players demand changes to “cop out” bots ruining DMZ matches
Warzone 2 players have demanded changes to the overpowered bots ruining DMZ matches, with the game’s AI still deeply unpopular. Warzone 2’s ‘Escape from Tarkov’ like mode DMZ has been an absolute hit with fans since its release back in November. However, while popular with the community, players have certainly been vocal about some of the mode’s most pressing issues.
dexerto.com
xChocobars reveals terrifying experiences that made her stop IRL Twitch streaming forever
Twitch streamer xChocobars revealed the frightening experiences she’s had that put her off of IRL broadcasts for good, saying the thought of doing so is “so scary.”. Twitch is a haven for all manner of live-streamed content. Although many popular streamers on the platform are known for broadcasting their favorite games from home, plenty of users also show off their travels abroad in real time.
dexerto.com
Charge ASAP Zeus review: This 270W GaN charger is a portable powerhouse
Charge ASAP’s Zeus Charger is a powerful multi-device charger that offers 270W of power in a compact form factor. Chargers are rarely the kind of things to get excited about, but every now and then we let ourselves get carried away just a little. Phones, tablets, Steam Decks, and...
dexerto.com
Diablo II: Resurrected 22 Nights of Terror Holiday event: All gameplay modifiers
Diablo 2: Resurrected 22 Nights of Terror will see different gameplay modifiers added to the game every day. Here’s everything we know. Designed to shake up the gameplay of Diablo 2: Resurrected every 24 hours, the 22 Nights of Terror event will add a different gameplay modifier each day until the end of the holiday event. Each modifier will be confirmed via the in-game Message of the Day and will last until the same time the day after.
dexerto.com
The Witcher Blood Origin Episode 1 ending explained
The Witcher Blood Origin Episode 1 drops viewers into a brief, pivotal saga in the Continent – if you’ve just started your binge and want to catch yourself up on the ending, we’re here to break it down. Unlike Netflix’s The Witcher, the streaming platform’s mainline series,...
dexerto.com
GTA 6 fans have found another teaser that points at Vice City
GTA 6 fans have found another teaser that indicates that the next installment in the series will be set in Vice City. Despite it not even being announced, the next installment in the GTA series is one of the most anticipated games of all time. There’s no telling when the...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal labels Apex Legends a “missed opportunity” after ALGS LAN reveal
ImperialHal has called out Apex Legends for being a “missed opportunity” following the release of the ALGS LAN schedule in 2023. On December 22, the Apex Legends Global Series team revealed that it will host three major LAN tournaments in London during the 2023 season. These events, made...
dexerto.com
NICKMERCS hits back at ImperialHal’s “weak link” Apex Legends criticism
Twitch streamer and ALGS competitor Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has responded after Apex Legends pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen suggested he is the “weak link” on his team. NICKMERCS’ transition from full-time Twitch streamer to Apex Legends Global Series competitor has been undeniably impressive. He is...
dexerto.com
Respawn dev promises “very exciting” changes to Apex Legends anti-cheat
Respawn Entertainment have promised “very exciting” changes to Apex Legends’ anti-cheat systems as the battle royale continues to fight against hackers. Cheating is a plague in almost every video game. Apex Legends is no different and, while Respawn’s battle royale has not suffered to the same extent as some of its rivals, it has undeniable issues in terms of cheaters ruining matches.
dexerto.com
Wild Rift patch 4.0 preview: Zeri and Zoe release, inhibitor respawns, more
Though not officially out yet, Wild Rift patch 4.0 is locked in for early 2023. Included in this massive patch are Zeri and Zoe’s release, two brand new Wild Rift champions, alongside many other gameplay changes, including inhibitor respawns. Here is the full preview. Wild Rift patch 4.0 has...
dexerto.com
Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Hidden Requirements for Stitch Friendship Quests
Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with mysteries and puzzles. Some are easily solved but others can be much harder to solve, especially when they stop you from completing quests. This is the case with the three Hidden Requirements for Stitch’s questlines. Here’s how to solve all the Hidden Requirements for Stitch.
dexerto.com
What is ‘smurfing’ in gaming?
You may have heard the term ‘smurfing’ thrown around, whether in-game, in a stream, or from a game developer. But what does it mean in gaming and why is it controversial? Here’s everything you need to know. When a video game places players in a lobby or...
dexerto.com
Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.3 Gods Revel, Lands Tremble trailer revealed
The trailer for Final Fantasy patch 6.3 Gods Revel, Lands Tremble has dropped and it shows some tantalizing gameplay, giving us an idea of what’s to come. It was revealed during the Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.3 Live Letter with the game‘s director Yoshi-P. The trailer is very gameplay and story-heavy, showing off a range of characters both old and new. The update will go live on January 10, 2023, and promises a lot of new content following on from Buried Memory.
dexerto.com
Lost Ark 2023 content roadmap revealed: Anniversary, events & updates
Lost Ark’s first anniversary is almost upon us and the popular RPG is gearing up for its second year. Here’s everything that’s been announced for Lost Ark in 2023 so far. Lost Ark is set to end 2022 with a bang with its festive Wreck the Halls...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 player shows off “big brain” Orisa 1v5 strategy
Orisa’s ultimate isn’t the strongest ultimate in Overwatch 2, but one player’s “big brain” strategy discards her need to charge the ability and gives her instant 1v5 potential. Coming into Overwatch 2, Orisa’s rework took her from one of the most passive heroes on the...
dexerto.com
Stranger Things Tokyo will explore the Upside Down in new anime
A new report suggests the next installment in Netflix’s iconic franchise will be an anime titled Stranger Things Tokyo. Most fans are conflicted on the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things, as it not only serves as a conclusion to this epic saga, but also a farewell to plenty of characters that fans have gotten attached to over the years.
Comments / 0