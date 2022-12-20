ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

CHP will begin Christmas weekend traffic enforcement operation

Authorities in Riverside County and around the state will begin a Christmas weekend enforcement effort today targeting motorists driving drunk or violating other traffic laws. The 54-hour "maximum enforcement period" will begin at 6:01 p.m. Friday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. During that period, all available officers will The post CHP will begin Christmas weekend traffic enforcement operation appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A local man creates affordable housing opportunities for his employees

A local business owner of I Heart Mac and Cheese housed some of his employees in Palm Springs after hearing about their struggles with finding affordable housing. One of his employees currently lives in a sober home, and he has been trying to find a home for a year. He says no one will allow The post A local man creates affordable housing opportunities for his employees appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

Three dead and mutilated coyotes found in Yucca Valley

Photographs showing three dead and mutilated coyotes near the Yucca Valley golf course that have startled the Morongo Basin are currently being investigated by town authorities. The photos, which show three dead coyotes laid in the open desert with their tails removed, have circulated on social media and have caused alarm amongst residents, animal lovers, and environmentalists.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in a crash in Palm Desert

A police pursuit ended in a crash in Palm Desert Friday evening. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Washington Street at around 5:15 p.m. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed the pursuit started due to a The post Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in a crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
knewsradio.com

Smash And Grab Suspects Nabbed In San Jacinto

Burglary suspect Embra Jordan of Hemet Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A Hemet man and 2 teenagers have been arrested San Jacinto and will be charged in two smash and grab burglaries. The first one was on November 21st, 2022, at 5:41 PM. 26 year old Embra Jordan and...
SAN JACINTO, CA
CBS LA

Woman wounded in car-to-car shooting in San Bernardino

Authorities are searching for a driver who reportedly opened fire on another vehicle while driving in San Bernardino on Thursday. The incident occurred around noon in an unincorporated part of San Bernardino known as Rosena Ranch, when a woman and a passenger in her car were involved in some sort of dispute with another vehicle near Sierra Avenue, just south of the 15 Freeway in Fontana. According to investigators, the suspect followed the victim to Rosena Ranch, shooting into her vehicle and fleeing from the scene. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies dispatched to the scene located the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and administered medical aid before she was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening. Deputies were still searching for the suspect, and have no additional information available. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact authorities at (909) 356-6767.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert

A police pursuit ended in a crash in Palm Desert Friday evening. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Washington Street at around 5:15 p.m. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area. Details remain limited on the pursuit. We are working with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department The post Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KTLA.com

22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County

A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Pregnant woman injured in possible road-rage shooting in San Bernardino

An expectant mother was shot during a possible road-rage incident in San Bernardino Thursday, authorities said. It happened around 12:15 p.m. near Sycamore Creek Drive and Clearwater Parkway. A woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. An initial investigation determined that some sort of […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
vvng.com

31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district

Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege told News Channel 3 that she is unsure what she and her husband plan to do with a house the couple recently purchased outside of the district she serves. Holstege confirmed that she and her husband had bought the house and were planning to move into it, if she had The post Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
knewsradio.com

Thieves Busted In Temecula

Some of the items stolen in Temecula in Dec 2022. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A 28 year old woman from Riverside and a 15 year old child have been arrested for burglarizing several stores in Temecula. Christian Ragland would park her 2017 Lincoln Continental, then run into a...
TEMECULA, CA
KTLA

3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation

As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy