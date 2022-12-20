Read full article on original website
Multiple San Marcos homes hit by Christmas decoration vandals
Ring surveillance footage captured the vandals knocking over and ripping out Christmas decorations outside of several homes.
CHP will begin Christmas weekend traffic enforcement operation
Authorities in Riverside County and around the state will begin a Christmas weekend enforcement effort today targeting motorists driving drunk or violating other traffic laws. The 54-hour "maximum enforcement period" will begin at 6:01 p.m. Friday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. During that period, all available officers will The post CHP will begin Christmas weekend traffic enforcement operation appeared first on KESQ.
A local man creates affordable housing opportunities for his employees
A local business owner of I Heart Mac and Cheese housed some of his employees in Palm Springs after hearing about their struggles with finding affordable housing. One of his employees currently lives in a sober home, and he has been trying to find a home for a year. He says no one will allow The post A local man creates affordable housing opportunities for his employees appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Three dead and mutilated coyotes found in Yucca Valley
Photographs showing three dead and mutilated coyotes near the Yucca Valley golf course that have startled the Morongo Basin are currently being investigated by town authorities. The photos, which show three dead coyotes laid in the open desert with their tails removed, have circulated on social media and have caused alarm amongst residents, animal lovers, and environmentalists.
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in a crash in Palm Desert
A police pursuit ended in a crash in Palm Desert Friday evening. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Washington Street at around 5:15 p.m. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed the pursuit started due to a The post Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in a crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
Smash And Grab Suspects Nabbed In San Jacinto
Burglary suspect Embra Jordan of Hemet Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A Hemet man and 2 teenagers have been arrested San Jacinto and will be charged in two smash and grab burglaries. The first one was on November 21st, 2022, at 5:41 PM. 26 year old Embra Jordan and...
Woman wounded in car-to-car shooting in San Bernardino
Authorities are searching for a driver who reportedly opened fire on another vehicle while driving in San Bernardino on Thursday. The incident occurred around noon in an unincorporated part of San Bernardino known as Rosena Ranch, when a woman and a passenger in her car were involved in some sort of dispute with another vehicle near Sierra Avenue, just south of the 15 Freeway in Fontana. According to investigators, the suspect followed the victim to Rosena Ranch, shooting into her vehicle and fleeing from the scene. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies dispatched to the scene located the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and administered medical aid before she was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening. Deputies were still searching for the suspect, and have no additional information available. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact authorities at (909) 356-6767.
KTLA.com
22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County
A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
Pregnant woman injured in possible road-rage shooting in San Bernardino
An expectant mother was shot during a possible road-rage incident in San Bernardino Thursday, authorities said. It happened around 12:15 p.m. near Sycamore Creek Drive and Clearwater Parkway. A woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. An initial investigation determined that some sort of […]
Motorcyclist dead after van pulls out of driveway: CHP
A motorcyclist was killed after he collided with a van that was pulling out of a driveway, south of Escondido, said the California Highway Patrol.
vvng.com
31 arrested and illegal gambling machines seized during “Operation Consequences” week of December 10th – 16th
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
Hit-and-run driver leaves bicyclist lying dead on Valley Center road
VALLEY CENTER, Calif — A person riding a bike was hit by a car and left dead on a Valley Center roadway Saturday night. California Highway Patrol responded to the 9000 block of Cole Grade Road, just north of Valley Center Road, around 6 p.m. following reports of a crash, CHP reports indicated.
Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district
Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege told News Channel 3 that she is unsure what she and her husband plan to do with a house the couple recently purchased outside of the district she serves. Holstege confirmed that she and her husband had bought the house and were planning to move into it, if she had The post Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district appeared first on KESQ.
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
knewsradio.com
Thieves Busted In Temecula
Some of the items stolen in Temecula in Dec 2022. Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A 28 year old woman from Riverside and a 15 year old child have been arrested for burglarizing several stores in Temecula. Christian Ragland would park her 2017 Lincoln Continental, then run into a...
Fontana Herald News
Police seize 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of heroin in Fontana
Police seized 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of heroin during a recent incident in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. While on patrol on Dec. 14, an officer made a traffic stop for vehicle code violations, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Dec. 17. After...
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
How Sherman's, a Jewish deli in Palm Springs, ended up on par with Katz’s in NYC
Frank Sinatra didn't eat lunch often, but when he did, he did it here.
NBC San Diego
Beloved Ramona Woman Dies Three Years After Being Struck By Hit-and-Run Driver While Biking to Work
A Ramona woman, who was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding her bicycle on State Route 67 in 2019 has died after a valiant three-year struggle to survive. “I knew all along that it was possible that we might not be able to save her,” her husband Don Scott said.
