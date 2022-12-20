Read full article on original website
Related
YourErie
New spending bill helps retirees and financial industry
WASHINGTON (AP) — Part of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed on Dec. 23, has been slated as a massive step toward helping retirement accounts of millions of U.S workers. However, the real help may be going to the financial industry. The retirement savings measure labeled Secure 2.0 would change how people enroll in retirement […]
KTEN.com
The Myths About Pre-Foreclosure Homes, Debunked
Originally Posted On: https://www.millennialhomesolutions.com/blog/the-myths-about-pre-foreclosure-homes-debunked/. Did you know that the average house in the United States now costs over $350,000? As you might guess, this has served as an obstacle for those who are looking to purchase their first home. Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon for homes to enter foreclosure. It’s essential...
KTEN.com
Market Watch – 3 Positive Signs
Originally Posted On: https://blog.kingwoodmortgageguys.com/2022/12/09/market-watch-3-positive-signs/. While there have been some strong headwinds for the housing market this year, we’ve seen some room for optimism recently. Specifically, three pieces of positive news for home buyers. The first is that after a sharp run up in interest rates, we have seen rates fall sharply in the last two weeks after hitting a high in October.
Comments / 0