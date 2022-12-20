ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

EU strongly condemns Taliban ban on female staff at NGOs

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday strongly condemned Afghanistan’s Taliban-run administration’s order to ban women from working at all local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs), saying this amounts to erasing women from public spaces. Kabul said the move, which was condemned globally,...
104.1 WIKY

Iran’s Guards arrest seven people linked to UK over protests – statement

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards arrested seven people on Sunday including dual nationals linked to the United Kingdom over anti-government protests, according to a statement published by state media. “Seven main leaders of the recent protests related to the UK were detained by intelligence services of the...
104.1 WIKY

Argentina president rejects Supreme Court ruling, sparking backlash

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s leftist President Alberto Fernandez has sparked a battle with the country’s top court and something of a legal crisis after he said he would reject a ruling it made to give a larger proportion of state funds to the city of Buenos Aires.
104.1 WIKY

China sanctions two Americans over Tibet rights controversy

SYDNEY (Reuters) – China has sanctioned two Americans in retaliation for U.S. sanctions against two Chinese officials over human rights in Tibet, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. Anti-sanctions measures against historian Miles Yu and Todd Stein, a staff with the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China, will take...
104.1 WIKY

Spanish prosecutor dismisses case against border agents in Melilla tragedy

MADRID (Reuters) – A Spanish prosecutor on Friday dismissed the criminal case against Spanish border agents for their handling of a mass border crossing in which at least 23 migrants died attempting to enter the North African enclave of Melilla from Morocco. After heavy criticism from Spain’s ombudsman and...
104.1 WIKY

Biden signs Defense Authorization Act, but voices concerns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday signed the Defense Authorization Act, but he voiced concerns about several of its provisions, including one that he said could hamper the administration’s prosecution of Guantanamo Bay detainees. “I urge the Congress to eliminate these restrictions as soon as...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Pakistan’s Punjab government sacked in blow to ex-PM Khan’s snap polls plan

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – A key ally of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was removed on Friday as chief minister of the country’s largest province, dealing blow to Khan’s plans to force snap polls in the South Asian nation. The move will deepen political instability...
104.1 WIKY

World Bank approves $500 million to expand social security in Egypt – ministry

CAIRO (Reuters) – The World Bank’s executive board has approved $500 million in development financing for Egypt to expand its social safety net and protection programme in the face of global economic pressures filtering through to the country’s economy, the international cooperation minister said on Friday. The...
104.1 WIKY

Ukraine eyeing bigger diplomatic footprint in Africa: Zelenskiy

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Kyiv would boost its footprint in Africa next year by opening 10 new embassies and strengthening trade ties with the continent. Ukraine has been trying to rally African countries to its cause as it fights off Russia’s full-scale...
104.1 WIKY

Five killed, 20 wounded by Russian strike on Kherson – presidential office

KYIV (Reuters) – At least five people were killed and another 20 wounded by a Russian strike on the centre of Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson, presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Saturday. Shortly after, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks as an act of “terror.”...
104.1 WIKY

Turkish court releases journalist detained under ‘disinformation’ law

ANKARA (Reuters) – A Turkish court ordered the release of a journalist held on remand under the country’s new disinformation law after his lawyer objected to his detention, he said. Sinan Aygul became the first person to be jailed pending trial under the law, approved by parliament two...
104.1 WIKY

Head of major Russian shipyard dies suddenly, no cause given

(Reuters) – A major Russian shipyard that specialises in building non-nuclear submarines said its general director had died suddenly on Saturday after 11 years in the job, but gave no details. Admiralty Shipyards, based in the western port of St Petersburg, announced the death of Alexander Buzakov in a...
104.1 WIKY

Convicted killer Charles Sobhraj freed from Nepal prison – Reuters witness

KATHMANDU (Reuters) – Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police say is responsible for a string of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after nearly 20 years behind bars, according to a Reuters witness. Sobhraj, 78, a French national, is suspected...
104.1 WIKY

Sri Lankan protest site gets Christmas carnival makeover

COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s military is holding a Christmas carnival at the seafront site of an anti-government protest that forced the country’s previous president to flee and quit office earlier this year. Thousands marched in Sri Lanka’s largest city and set up a tented protest camp...
104.1 WIKY

Four police wounded in car explosion at Islamabad checkpoint – police

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – A car explosion at a checkpoint in Islamabad wounded four police officials on Friday, police said. “The car was stopped at a checkpoint. It didn’t stop and it exploded when police chased it,” said a police spokesperson, adding that it was not clear whether it was a car bombing or a suicide attack. “We are investigating.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy