EU strongly condemns Taliban ban on female staff at NGOs
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday strongly condemned Afghanistan’s Taliban-run administration’s order to ban women from working at all local and foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs), saying this amounts to erasing women from public spaces. Kabul said the move, which was condemned globally,...
Brazil election-denier 'terrorists' threaten Lula's inauguration, new minister says
RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Election-denying protesters camping outside Brazilian army bases have become "incubators of terrorism," Brazil's incoming justice minister said on Sunday, a day after police detonated an explosive device and arrested a suspect they accused of links to the Brasilia camp.
Iran’s Guards arrest seven people linked to UK over protests – statement
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards arrested seven people on Sunday including dual nationals linked to the United Kingdom over anti-government protests, according to a statement published by state media. “Seven main leaders of the recent protests related to the UK were detained by intelligence services of the...
Russian politician files legal challenge over Putin’s reference to Ukraine “war”
LONDON (Reuters) – A St Petersburg politician has asked prosecutors to investigate Russian President Vladimir Putin for using the word “war” to describe the conflict in Ukraine, accusing the Kremlin chief of breaking his own law. Putin has for months described his invasion as a “special military...
Argentina president rejects Supreme Court ruling, sparking backlash
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s leftist President Alberto Fernandez has sparked a battle with the country’s top court and something of a legal crisis after he said he would reject a ruling it made to give a larger proportion of state funds to the city of Buenos Aires.
China sanctions two Americans over Tibet rights controversy
SYDNEY (Reuters) – China has sanctioned two Americans in retaliation for U.S. sanctions against two Chinese officials over human rights in Tibet, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. Anti-sanctions measures against historian Miles Yu and Todd Stein, a staff with the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China, will take...
India plans to make COVID-19 negative test mandatory for passengers from high caseload countries
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India is planning to make a COVID-19 negative test report mandatory for passengers arriving from countries with high number of positive cases, the country’s health minister said during an interview with broadcaster NewsX on Friday. (Reporting by Sakshi Dayal)
Spanish prosecutor dismisses case against border agents in Melilla tragedy
MADRID (Reuters) – A Spanish prosecutor on Friday dismissed the criminal case against Spanish border agents for their handling of a mass border crossing in which at least 23 migrants died attempting to enter the North African enclave of Melilla from Morocco. After heavy criticism from Spain’s ombudsman and...
Biden signs Defense Authorization Act, but voices concerns
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday signed the Defense Authorization Act, but he voiced concerns about several of its provisions, including one that he said could hamper the administration’s prosecution of Guantanamo Bay detainees. “I urge the Congress to eliminate these restrictions as soon as...
Pakistan’s Punjab government sacked in blow to ex-PM Khan’s snap polls plan
LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – A key ally of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was removed on Friday as chief minister of the country’s largest province, dealing blow to Khan’s plans to force snap polls in the South Asian nation. The move will deepen political instability...
Russian-installed official in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region says shelling of nuclear plant has almost stopped
(Reuters) – The top Russian-installed official in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region said on Friday that shelling of the Russian-controlled nuclear power plant there had “almost stopped”. Speaking on Russian state television, Russian-installed regional governor Yevgeny Balitsky said that Russian troops would not leave the nuclear power station,...
World Bank approves $500 million to expand social security in Egypt – ministry
CAIRO (Reuters) – The World Bank’s executive board has approved $500 million in development financing for Egypt to expand its social safety net and protection programme in the face of global economic pressures filtering through to the country’s economy, the international cooperation minister said on Friday. The...
Ukraine eyeing bigger diplomatic footprint in Africa: Zelenskiy
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Kyiv would boost its footprint in Africa next year by opening 10 new embassies and strengthening trade ties with the continent. Ukraine has been trying to rally African countries to its cause as it fights off Russia’s full-scale...
Five killed, 20 wounded by Russian strike on Kherson – presidential office
KYIV (Reuters) – At least five people were killed and another 20 wounded by a Russian strike on the centre of Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson, presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Saturday. Shortly after, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attacks as an act of “terror.”...
Turkish court releases journalist detained under ‘disinformation’ law
ANKARA (Reuters) – A Turkish court ordered the release of a journalist held on remand under the country’s new disinformation law after his lawyer objected to his detention, he said. Sinan Aygul became the first person to be jailed pending trial under the law, approved by parliament two...
Head of major Russian shipyard dies suddenly, no cause given
(Reuters) – A major Russian shipyard that specialises in building non-nuclear submarines said its general director had died suddenly on Saturday after 11 years in the job, but gave no details. Admiralty Shipyards, based in the western port of St Petersburg, announced the death of Alexander Buzakov in a...
Convicted killer Charles Sobhraj freed from Nepal prison – Reuters witness
KATHMANDU (Reuters) – Charles Sobhraj, a convicted killer who police say is responsible for a string of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, was freed from prison in Nepal on Friday after nearly 20 years behind bars, according to a Reuters witness. Sobhraj, 78, a French national, is suspected...
Sri Lankan protest site gets Christmas carnival makeover
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s military is holding a Christmas carnival at the seafront site of an anti-government protest that forced the country’s previous president to flee and quit office earlier this year. Thousands marched in Sri Lanka’s largest city and set up a tented protest camp...
Four police wounded in car explosion at Islamabad checkpoint – police
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – A car explosion at a checkpoint in Islamabad wounded four police officials on Friday, police said. “The car was stopped at a checkpoint. It didn’t stop and it exploded when police chased it,” said a police spokesperson, adding that it was not clear whether it was a car bombing or a suicide attack. “We are investigating.”
