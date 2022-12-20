Read full article on original website
U.S. manufacturer 3M announces plan to stop using 'forever chemicals' in all its products
American products manufacturer 3M has announced a plan to stop using cancer-causing "forever chemicals" in all of its consumer goods by 2025.
Laundry detergent recalled due to bacteria exposure risk
Art of Green laundry detergent products are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain pseudomonas aeruginosa, a potentially harmful bacteria.
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
Blood pressure medicine recalled because of presence of cancer-causing impurity
A Baltimore, Maryland, pharmaceutical company has recalled four lots of a medication for high blood pressure because testing has detected a higher than recommended level of a cancer-causing impurity. Lupin Pharmaceuticals has recalled Quinapril tablets in 20 mg and 40 mg, according to an announcement with the U.S. Food and...
Higher potency in cannabis sending consumers to the emergency room
At an increasing rate, cannabis is sending consumers to local emergency rooms due to the strength of the THC in cannabis skyrocketing.
Millions of cleaning products recalled after almost a dozen consumers become sick
Around 8 million bottles of cleaning products are being recalled after potentially dangerous bacteria was found in some of the items.
Nation's sole manufacturer of Amoxicillin brand products warns US at 'substantial risk'
FOX Business Lydia Hu reports on the United States antibiotic shortage that is inhibiting Americans' ability to get the pharmaceutical goods they need.
foodsafetynews.com
Pathogens found on half of the food-safety gloves
Steve Ardagh, chief executive officer for Eagle Protect, is known as “The Glove Guy.” Food Safety News met him at the International Association for Food Protection’s 2021 trade show. It was then we learned about his multi-year microbial analysis of potential pathogenic glove contamination. Eagle Protect, which...
TODAY.com
Several brands of dark chocolate contain possibly unsafe levels of lead, Consumer Reports finds
Dark chocolate is that rare sweet treat with health benefits, potentially helping to reduce inflammation and supporting heart health thanks to its powerful antioxidants, nutritionists say. But dark chocolate may also contain two heavy metals harmful to health, Consumer Reports warns in an investigation published Thursday, Dec. 15. When the...
FDA pulls last antibody treatment for COVID-19 with rise of resistant variants
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has pulled its emergency authorization for the only remaining antibody treatment currently being used for non-hospitalized individuals with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, and at high risk for more severe complications. The recent announcement about bebtelovimab, co-developed by Eli Lilly & Co. and Vancouver’s AbCellera Biologics, came...
WebMD
Dangerous, Recalled Toys Sold Online Bring Major Safety Risks
Dec. 8, 2022 – Sarah Combs, MD, has been an attending physician in the emergency department at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC, for 6½ years. She knows how dangerous toys can be. She has seen the damage they can do. “Toy-related injury can mean children pick...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks of unknown origin
The FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks with the sources of the pathogens remaining unknown. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have posted virtually no information on the outbreak it has been investigating except to say that the pathogen is E. coli in beef. The agency has not said how many people have been sickened or where they live. It appears that FSIS closed another investigation linked to Salmonella and beef that also sickened an unknown number of people.
Generac and DR Generators Recalled Over Safety Issues
Portable generators are extremely useful for many situations, but can occasionally be dangerous, too. On Nov. 10, 2022, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of over 320,000 Generac and DR brand portable generators sold between 2013 and 2021 due to consumer injury from a dangerous handle design.
Fresenius Kabi Introduces Pralatrexate Injection for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma
LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Fresenius Kabi announced today it has introduced Pralatrexate Injection, a generic equivalent to Folotyn ®, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate Injection is available immediately in the United Sates and is the newest addition to the company’s injectable oncology medicine portfolio, the largest in U.S. health care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005257/en/ Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate now available as company continues expansion of its large injectable oncology medicine portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)
Medagadget.com
Aesthetic Fillers Market to See Booming Worldwide 2022-2028 | Teoxane Lab, Suneva Med, Sinclair Pharma
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved aesthetic fillers to help give the chin, cheeks, lips, and backs of the hands as well as the nasolabial folds (lines on either side of the mouth that extend from the edge of the nose to the outer corners of the mouth) a smoother and/or fuller appearance. Dermal fillers, for example, are cosmetic fillers that assist restore volume and fullness to the face while minimising facial wrinkles. The foundation of facial cosmetic treatments is dermal fillers. Dermal fillers are injections that smooth out lines on the face and fill in wrinkles. Due to consumers’ growing emphasis on appearance over the past few years, there has been an increase in the demand for cosmetic injectables.
Recall alert: James Farms Frozen Raspberries recalled due to possible hepatitis A risk
More than 1,200 cases of frozen raspberries in nine states have been recalled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found hepatitis A, the agency announced Saturday. According to a news release from the FDA, testing by the agency found hepatitis A in James Farms Frozen Raspberries from Chile, causing Exportadora Compramar of Ecuador to recall 1,260 cases of the raspberries.
WISH-TV
Best THC Detox Products – Safe, Natural, Effective THC Cleansing Kits
Who does not enjoy a few drags after a long and hectic office hour? Many people take marijuana to calm their minds, reduce anxiety and sleep better. Sometimes random drug testing in the workplace may cause the person to panic. If you follow the natural detoxifying process, it might take...
CBS News
Farmers paid to fallow land to preserve water
With climate change and drought, the state of California is incentivizing not using farmland or fallowing it. The move comes as irrigation in some areas is damaging residential wells.
endpts.com
Gilead wins approval for long-acting HIV injection after resolving vial concerns
Gilead finally gained FDA approval on Thursday for lenacapavir, its closely-watched capsid inhibitor for HIV-1, the most common type of HIV. Lenacapavir will be marketed in the US as Sunlenca for heavily pretreated HIV-1 patients who are failing their current antiretroviral regimen. The long-acting subcutaneous injection is administered just twice a year, offering an alternative to cumbersome daily pill regimens.
U.S. FDA advisers to weigh on updating initial COVID vaccine doses
Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday it planned to hold a meeting of outside experts next month to discuss whether initial doses of COVID-19 vaccines need to be updated to combat circulating variants.
