California State

foodsafetynews.com

Pathogens found on half of the food-safety gloves

Steve Ardagh, chief executive officer for Eagle Protect, is known as “The Glove Guy.” Food Safety News met him at the International Association for Food Protection’s 2021 trade show. It was then we learned about his multi-year microbial analysis of potential pathogenic glove contamination. Eagle Protect, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MassLive.com

FDA pulls last antibody treatment for COVID-19 with rise of resistant variants

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has pulled its emergency authorization for the only remaining antibody treatment currently being used for non-hospitalized individuals with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, and at high risk for more severe complications. The recent announcement about bebtelovimab, co-developed by Eli Lilly & Co. and Vancouver’s AbCellera Biologics, came...
WebMD

Dangerous, Recalled Toys Sold Online Bring Major Safety Risks

Dec. 8, 2022 – Sarah Combs, MD, has been an attending physician in the emergency department at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC, for 6½ years. She knows how dangerous toys can be. She has seen the damage they can do. “Toy-related injury can mean children pick...
WASHINGTON, DC
foodsafetynews.com

FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks of unknown origin

The FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks with the sources of the pathogens remaining unknown. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have posted virtually no information on the outbreak it has been investigating except to say that the pathogen is E. coli in beef. The agency has not said how many people have been sickened or where they live. It appears that FSIS closed another investigation linked to Salmonella and beef that also sickened an unknown number of people.
ILLINOIS STATE
Family Handyman

Generac and DR Generators Recalled Over Safety Issues

Portable generators are extremely useful for many situations, but can occasionally be dangerous, too. On Nov. 10, 2022, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of over 320,000 Generac and DR brand portable generators sold between 2013 and 2021 due to consumer injury from a dangerous handle design.
The Associated Press

Fresenius Kabi Introduces Pralatrexate Injection for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Fresenius Kabi announced today it has introduced Pralatrexate Injection, a generic equivalent to Folotyn ®, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate Injection is available immediately in the United Sates and is the newest addition to the company’s injectable oncology medicine portfolio, the largest in U.S. health care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005257/en/ Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate now available as company continues expansion of its large injectable oncology medicine portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)
ILLINOIS STATE
Medagadget.com

Aesthetic Fillers Market to See Booming Worldwide 2022-2028 | Teoxane Lab, Suneva Med, Sinclair Pharma

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved aesthetic fillers to help give the chin, cheeks, lips, and backs of the hands as well as the nasolabial folds (lines on either side of the mouth that extend from the edge of the nose to the outer corners of the mouth) a smoother and/or fuller appearance. Dermal fillers, for example, are cosmetic fillers that assist restore volume and fullness to the face while minimising facial wrinkles. The foundation of facial cosmetic treatments is dermal fillers. Dermal fillers are injections that smooth out lines on the face and fill in wrinkles. Due to consumers’ growing emphasis on appearance over the past few years, there has been an increase in the demand for cosmetic injectables.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Recall alert: James Farms Frozen Raspberries recalled due to possible hepatitis A risk

More than 1,200 cases of frozen raspberries in nine states have been recalled after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found hepatitis A, the agency announced Saturday. According to a news release from the FDA, testing by the agency found hepatitis A in James Farms Frozen Raspberries from Chile, causing Exportadora Compramar of Ecuador to recall 1,260 cases of the raspberries.
VIRGINIA STATE
WISH-TV

Best THC Detox Products – Safe, Natural, Effective THC Cleansing Kits

Who does not enjoy a few drags after a long and hectic office hour? Many people take marijuana to calm their minds, reduce anxiety and sleep better. Sometimes random drug testing in the workplace may cause the person to panic. If you follow the natural detoxifying process, it might take...
endpts.com

Gilead wins approval for long-acting HIV injection after resolving vial concerns

Gilead finally gained FDA approval on Thursday for lenacapavir, its closely-watched capsid inhibitor for HIV-1, the most common type of HIV. Lenacapavir will be marketed in the US as Sunlenca for heavily pretreated HIV-1 patients who are failing their current antiretroviral regimen. The long-acting subcutaneous injection is administered just twice a year, offering an alternative to cumbersome daily pill regimens.

