Isabelle L. Lindsey
Isabelle L. Lindsey age 90 of Weeping Water, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Center in Syracuse, Nebraska. She was born on May 22, 1932, in Omaha, Ne to George and Pearl (Jardine) Meyer. Isabelle was united in marriage on March 3, 1950, to...
Gerald "Jerry" Meyer
Gerald “Jerry” Meyer, 88, of Beatrice, NE passed away December 21, 2022 at the Tabitha Hospice Center, in Lincoln, NE. His family was at his side. Jerry was born on May 5, 1934 in Beatrice and attended St. Joseph Catholic High School in Beatrice, graduating in 1951. He served in the United States Army from April 15, 1954 to January 17, 1956 and was stationed in Japan. He married Patricia Rae Leath on August 3, 1963 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Jerry farmed west of Beatrice for many years and spent his later years running Bluestem Herb Farm. Retirement was never a concept for Jerry as he continued to live west of Beatrice, pursing hobbies and personal interests. These included maintaining a large garden, selling his products at Farmers Markets in Lincoln, developing hot sauces, and playing the Native American flutes he made by hand. He also enjoyed traveling in his later years, visiting his sons and their families. Jerry was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice.
Harm J. Huls
Harm J. Huls, 101, passed away on December 21, 2022. He was born on October 1, 1921 at rural Beatrice and was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. He was confirmed at the Old St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. He attended country school. He was married to Tena Johnson on October 13, 1943 at Marysville, Kansas. He served in the United States Army during WWII from 1942 to 1946 in Texas and the Philippines. After his discharge, he worked at Swift Company, Dempsters and as a welder assemblyman at Tote Systems, retiring in 1984. He is a member of St. John Lutheran Church. He was also a member of Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion and Geddes-Thober Post #1077 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars both of Beatrice. He enjoyed restoring furniture and gardening for all.
Fairbury student's frozen shirt video heating up on social media
FAIRBURY, NE — A Fairbury student's social media video showing just how cold it's been in southeast Nebraska is quickly going viral. Brendon Runge, a senior at Fairbury High School, posted the video Friday. It shows him holding a wet shirt out in the wind, freezing the red tee to have it stand up on its own.
Fairbury's Allison Davis commits to UNK Volleyball
FAIRBURY, NE — Another Fairbury volleyball player is continuing her volleyball career into the college level. Allison Davis committed to play volleyball at the University of Nebraska-Kearney last week. The Fairbury senior joins Emily Huss, who committed to the University of Nebraska-Omaha last month, as volleyball players to take the step to collegiate athletics.
Truck jackknifes...one person killed in north-central Kansas collision
BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports one person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in north-central Kansas, in Republic County. A collision occurred between an eastbound semitrailer truck and a westbound 2004 Buick LeSabre. The person killed was driving the car involved in the accident…..60-year-old Fred Mikesell, of Scandia, Kansas.
Hickman Man In Jail After Stalking Charges
LINCOLN - 45 year old, Jefferey Dieken of Hickman was arrested Tuesday after a woman from Waverly claims he was stalking her for several days. Dieken was charged Thursday with felony stalking after police records say he allegedly followed a Waverly woman to work and social gatherings over the course of 15 days.
NC school superintendent selected finalist at Ralston
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City school superintendent is among finalists for the job at Ralston Public Schools. Mark Fritch was selected as a finalist by the Ralston Board of Education Wednesday along with Jason Buckingham, Angela Plugge and Cecilia Wilken. Buckingham is the current assistant superintendent for Ralston....
Guaranteed maximum price set, for new Beatrice PreK to Fifth Grade project
BEATRICE – The Beatrice Board of Education and the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency have finalized the guaranteed maximum price for the new prekindergarten through fifth grade building, that will go up in east Beatrice. Meeting on Wednesday, the school district board and the interlocal agency that oversees its financing...
Teens arrested for alleged robbery in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four out of five teens were arrested for an alleged robbery in Lincoln Thursday. The Lincoln Police Department said that they were dispatched to a residence in the area of Blue Flame Road and Torchlight Lane for a weapons offense. Officers with LPD said they had spoke...
LPD: investigating homicide involving gunshots, vehicle crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a homicide after responding to a call in Lincoln where someone heard gunshots and there was a possible car crash early Friday morning. The Lincoln Police Department said that around 12:20 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to S. 20th and Washington St. on a...
NU Notes: Huskers Add Transfer Merritt Beason
The Nebraska volleyball program announced the addition of Florida transfer Merritt Beason on Friday. Beason, a 6-3 opposite hitter, will join the Huskers in January after playing the last two seasons at Florida, where she was an All-SEC and AVCA All-Southeast Region honoree in 2022, as well as an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2021.
LPD arrests 23-year-old man in connection to homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a Lincoln homicide. On Saturday at 9:43 a.m., the Lincoln Police Department arrested 23-year-old Karsen Rezac in connection with the death of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya that occurred near South 20th and Washington Streets. At 12:21 a.m. on Friday,...
Fulton to return to private sector after seven years as state tax commissioner
LINCOLN — After serving nearly seven years as state tax commissioner, Tony Fulton announced Thursday that he is returning to the private sector. “I plan to return to my small business and become active again in the private sector — from which I’ve been absent too long,” said Fulton, a former state senator from Lincoln, in a press release.
Doane receives $1.5 million grant to support STEM students
Crete, NE — Doane University was recently awarded a $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to support students pursuing degrees in STEM majors. The grant will fund scholarships and paid research opportunities for academically talented, low-income students with unmet financial need through Doane’s Sustaining Undergraduate Classroom and Career Excellence for STEM Students (SUCCESS) Program.
Despite challenges, trending the right way, toward 2023
BEATRICE – The remnants of the coronavirus pandemic, stock market volatility and inflation all were challenges this past year for people…..Beatrice included. Mayor Bob Morgan says residents most likely see the difficulty up close in the most obvious way when they go to the grocery store. "That's a...
