Gerald “Jerry” Meyer, 88, of Beatrice, NE passed away December 21, 2022 at the Tabitha Hospice Center, in Lincoln, NE. His family was at his side. Jerry was born on May 5, 1934 in Beatrice and attended St. Joseph Catholic High School in Beatrice, graduating in 1951. He served in the United States Army from April 15, 1954 to January 17, 1956 and was stationed in Japan. He married Patricia Rae Leath on August 3, 1963 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Jerry farmed west of Beatrice for many years and spent his later years running Bluestem Herb Farm. Retirement was never a concept for Jerry as he continued to live west of Beatrice, pursing hobbies and personal interests. These included maintaining a large garden, selling his products at Farmers Markets in Lincoln, developing hot sauces, and playing the Native American flutes he made by hand. He also enjoyed traveling in his later years, visiting his sons and their families. Jerry was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO