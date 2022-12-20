Tua Tagovailoa had a second half to forget on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, and it raised new questions about his ability to win big games. Tagovailoa seemingly had the Dolphins right where they wanted to be late in the first half, holding a 20-10 lead at home over the Packers. While the lead...
The post Tua Tagovailoa roasted over second half meltdown appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Packers gave their fans an afternoon Christmas present and in the process kept their playoff hopes are alive.
The Packers' defense held the Dolphins scoreless in the second half and picked off Tua Tagovailoa on the final three possessions to upset Miami, 26-20, on the road to improve to 7-8.
Here's how social...
Comments / 0