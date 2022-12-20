Lifelong Monongahela resident Maurice B. Wade Sr. turned 100 years old on Nov. 30, 2022, and there was a huge celebration for him!. Mr. Wade spent his life working for Bell Telephone in the Mon Valley and Pittsburgh area which later became Verizon. He raised three sons in the Mon Valley, and they all earned college degrees and went on to have successful careers. Of course, when you live to be 100 years old, life happens. Mr. Wade’s middle son, Clark, passed away a few years ago. He cherishes every moment he has with his family. Mr. Wade also pastored the Whole Truth Church of God in Christ in Donora for more than 50 years. His oldest son is now the pastor. Locals will tell you he inspired generations of young people to be their best selves.

MONONGAHELA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO