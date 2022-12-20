Read full article on original website
2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Beaver Falls, Mohawk top Midwestern selections
Conference champion Beaver Falls earned six first-team spots on the all-Midwestern team led by senior Trey Singleton, who earned honors on both sides of the ball. Beaver Falls went 7-0 in the conference, finished 11-2 overall and reached the WPIAL Class 2A finals. Tigers senior Sy’Mauri McCoy, who was voted second-team all-conference on both offense and defense, shared lineman of the year honors with Mohawk’s Colton Root.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 22, 2022: Deer Lakes stops OLSH’s state-record win streak at 74
Bryce Robson scored 21 points as Deer Lakes ended the longest winning streak in Pennsylvania boys high school basketball history at 74 games Thursday night, beating Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 70-55. Billy Schaeffer added 17 points and Nate Litrun had 12 for the Lancers (5-3), who jumped out...
2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Steel Valley leads 1st team with 9 spots in Allegheny
Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins was a two-way standout for the Ironmen, but he wasn’t the only player on the roster making an impact on both sides of the ball. Three Steel Valley players were voted first-team all-conference in the Class 2A Allegheny for both offense and defense. The conference champions earned nine first-team spots, including six claimed by Brookins, Greg Smith and JeSean Wright.
Pitt Lands Christmas Commitment from Four-Star WR DayDay Farmer
The Pitt Panthers landed their second commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle.
Four Candidates From Pitt's Recruiting Class to Make Instant Impact
These three prospects from Pitt's latest class could breakout in their freshman seasons.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Legend is Perfect Assistant Candidate for Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Current West Virginia Mountaineers wide receivers coach Tony Washington is expected to take a position at Liberty University under the new head coach Jamey Chadwell, who he worked for previously at Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers will now be on the search for a new wide...
WBOY
“Pride of Uniontown” comes to Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Call it the Rodney Gallagher effect. Neal Brown does, and he’s ready for it to come to Morgantown. Gallagher, WVU’s top signee will make the short trek from Laurel Highlands High in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, a drive of about 36 minutes. He has made the drive several times as a young Mountaineer fan, but when he arrives in the summer, he won’t go back north for a while.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Congratulations, Maurice B. Wade Sr., on your 100th Birthday!
Lifelong Monongahela resident Maurice B. Wade Sr. turned 100 years old on Nov. 30, 2022, and there was a huge celebration for him!. Mr. Wade spent his life working for Bell Telephone in the Mon Valley and Pittsburgh area which later became Verizon. He raised three sons in the Mon Valley, and they all earned college degrees and went on to have successful careers. Of course, when you live to be 100 years old, life happens. Mr. Wade’s middle son, Clark, passed away a few years ago. He cherishes every moment he has with his family. Mr. Wade also pastored the Whole Truth Church of God in Christ in Donora for more than 50 years. His oldest son is now the pastor. Locals will tell you he inspired generations of young people to be their best selves.
Route 46 in Canfield reopens following downed poles, wires
The accident happened around 7:30 a.m.
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The World
Pittsburgh has a rich history of innovation and has been home to many important inventions over the years. Here are three examples of inventions that can be traced to Pittsburgh:
wtae.com
Storm knocks power out across western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Reports show several areas are without power after the winter storm made its way to Pittsburgh Friday morning. One area impacted was near the Scott Township and Upper St. Clair line. Several parts of Painters Run Road in Scott Township and Upper St. Clair are without lights and heat. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 spoke with an employee of Bridgeville Automotive, who said they came into work Friday morning to a cold building.
$50,000 Millionaire raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh
The latest winner in the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle is in Allegheny County. The county announced Friday the winning ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Cochran Road in Green Tree. The prize is $50,000.
wtae.com
Ohio fugitive caught in West Homestead
WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man wanted in Ohio was taken into custody Friday in West Homestead, Allegheny County, officials say. Derrick Davis had been wanted on parole violations for a firearms-related conviction in Ohio. Allegheny County police learned that Davis was staying at a hotel at the Waterfront...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Beaver County, PA
The calm countryside of Beaver County, Pennsylvania, offers recreational activities only minutes away from the big city. Located north of West Virginia and east of Ohio, you can find this county just 30 minutes from the northwest of Pittsburgh along the rivers of Beaver and Ohio. The county seat was...
butlerradio.com
Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
wtae.com
School closings rolling in as Pittsburgh braces for dangerous wind chills
Several closings were reported ahead of Friday's expected frigid temperatures. Pittsburgh’s Action Weather meteorologists have made Friday an Alert Day because of the cold temperatures. Pittsburgh Public Schools was among the institutions closings its schools and offices for Friday. A complete list of school closings and delays can be...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Pittsburgh If You're LGBTQ+
There are certain neighborhoods in Pittsburgh that are ideal for members of the LGBTQ+ community, so check out the top locations in the city.
Florida man charged in $74,000 theft from Saint Vincent College
A Florida man was jailed this week without bail on state police accusations that he used fraudulent checks to steal nearly $74,000 from Saint Vincent College, according to court papers. Troopers said Alfredo N. Paiva Matos, 28, deposited the checks into a bank account belonging to NPM Alliance Corp., what...
LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power, many roads refreezing, warming centers opened across area
PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without power and road conditions are deteriorating as snow falls, winds pick up and temperatures plummet. PennDOT announced speed limit reductions on multiple major roadways in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. First Energy and Duquesne Light are both reporting thousands of...
