Beaver County, PA

Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Beaver Falls, Mohawk top Midwestern selections

Conference champion Beaver Falls earned six first-team spots on the all-Midwestern team led by senior Trey Singleton, who earned honors on both sides of the ball. Beaver Falls went 7-0 in the conference, finished 11-2 overall and reached the WPIAL Class 2A finals. Tigers senior Sy’Mauri McCoy, who was voted second-team all-conference on both offense and defense, shared lineman of the year honors with Mohawk’s Colton Root.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Steel Valley leads 1st team with 9 spots in Allegheny

Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins was a two-way standout for the Ironmen, but he wasn’t the only player on the roster making an impact on both sides of the ball. Three Steel Valley players were voted first-team all-conference in the Class 2A Allegheny for both offense and defense. The conference champions earned nine first-team spots, including six claimed by Brookins, Greg Smith and JeSean Wright.
MUNHALL, PA
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Legend is Perfect Assistant Candidate for Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Current West Virginia Mountaineers wide receivers coach Tony Washington is expected to take a position at Liberty University under the new head coach Jamey Chadwell, who he worked for previously at Coastal Carolina. The Mountaineers will now be on the search for a new wide...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

“Pride of Uniontown” comes to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Call it the Rodney Gallagher effect. Neal Brown does, and he’s ready for it to come to Morgantown. Gallagher, WVU’s top signee will make the short trek from Laurel Highlands High in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, a drive of about 36 minutes. He has made the drive several times as a young Mountaineer fan, but when he arrives in the summer, he won’t go back north for a while.
MORGANTOWN, WV
New Pittsburgh Courier

Congratulations, Maurice B. Wade Sr., on your 100th Birthday!

Lifelong Monongahela resident Maurice B. Wade Sr. turned 100 years old on Nov. 30, 2022, and there was a huge celebration for him!. Mr. Wade spent his life working for Bell Telephone in the Mon Valley and Pittsburgh area which later became Verizon. He raised three sons in the Mon Valley, and they all earned college degrees and went on to have successful careers. Of course, when you live to be 100 years old, life happens. Mr. Wade’s middle son, Clark, passed away a few years ago. He cherishes every moment he has with his family. Mr. Wade also pastored the Whole Truth Church of God in Christ in Donora for more than 50 years. His oldest son is now the pastor. Locals will tell you he inspired generations of young people to be their best selves.
MONONGAHELA, PA
wtae.com

Storm knocks power out across western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Reports show several areas are without power after the winter storm made its way to Pittsburgh Friday morning. One area impacted was near the Scott Township and Upper St. Clair line. Several parts of Painters Run Road in Scott Township and Upper St. Clair are without lights and heat. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 spoke with an employee of Bridgeville Automotive, who said they came into work Friday morning to a cold building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ohio fugitive caught in West Homestead

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man wanted in Ohio was taken into custody Friday in West Homestead, Allegheny County, officials say. Derrick Davis had been wanted on parole violations for a firearms-related conviction in Ohio. Allegheny County police learned that Davis was staying at a hotel at the Waterfront...
WEST HOMESTEAD, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Beaver County, PA

The calm countryside of Beaver County, Pennsylvania, offers recreational activities only minutes away from the big city. Located north of West Virginia and east of Ohio, you can find this county just 30 minutes from the northwest of Pittsburgh along the rivers of Beaver and Ohio. The county seat was...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

School closings rolling in as Pittsburgh braces for dangerous wind chills

Several closings were reported ahead of Friday's expected frigid temperatures. Pittsburgh’s Action Weather meteorologists have made Friday an Alert Day because of the cold temperatures. Pittsburgh Public Schools was among the institutions closings its schools and offices for Friday. A complete list of school closings and delays can be...
PITTSBURGH, PA

