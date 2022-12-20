ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shania Twain Loves That She's in the 'Renaissance Period' of Her Career at the Age of 57 After Devastating Setbacks

By Kristyn Burtt
 5 days ago
Shania Twain wants her fans to know that there is something freeing about being in her 50s. It’s been an empowering decade for her , and the singing sensation is finding that she’s doing it all for herself and no one else.

At 57 years of age, Twain is telling People that she’s in “a renaissance period” of her life right now. “I feel a renewed confidence,” she shared. “I don’t have anything to prove anymore, and I feel freedom in that .” That’s why she’s so proud of her sixth studio album, Queen of Me , which drops on Feb. 3, 2023 — she’s found contentment after a series of devastating setbacks.

From first husband Mutt Lange’s affair with her close friend , Marie-Anne Thiébaud, to her damaged vocal nerves from Lyme disease, Twain has overcome so much. She’s thrilled to be able to lean into “such a wonderful life” with second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (yes, that’s Marie-Anne’s former spouse). The “Still the One” singer knows how hard she fought to lead the life of her dreams.

It wasn’t easy though, even in the country music industry where she began her career, because she often had to silence her voice. “ I bit my tongue a lot ,” she said. “But when you’re in the industry from a young age as a woman, you really learn how to let it roll off your back.” Twain isn’t doing that any longer because she is reminding everyone that she’s “still here” and in “almost a bigger way.” Twain summed up, “I’m embracing it.” Yes, Shania, yes!

