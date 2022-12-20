ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Impending Blizzard Could 'Dump' Snow On Chicago

By Logan DeLoye
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Chicagoans could see "several inches" of snow this week as an impending blizzard moves into the region. According to ABC7 , the snow will arrive before Christmas, piling up across the region on Thursday and Friday this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch throughout the city from Thursday to Saturday as conditions continue to become more harsh.

ABC7 detailed that the region could see up to eight inches of snow by the weekend.

"The concern will be not only the snow that's coming down, but the blowing snow, which will reduce visibility," ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry explained in regards to the impeding storm. "And because the winds will be this strong, there is the threat of power outages Thursday night through the day on Friday."

In addition to an abundance of snow , Chicagoans are also told to brace for "frigid" temperatures. A combination of these conditions could cause power outages.

"We are positioning our people and equipment to respond quickly and safely to any interruptions that result from this snowstorm," Com Ed President Terence Donnelly shared with ABC7 . "We realize that any interruption is an inconvenience to our customers, especially during the holidays. Avoiding power outages and restoring service quickly is critical. We have strengthened our system over the years to reduce the impacts a storm like this can have on our customers."

Chicago, IL
