Dr. Helen “Ruth” Mitchell, 44, passed away in the presence of The Lord on Friday, December 16, 2022, at her home after an illness. A Celebration of Life to be announced. Ruth was born on her brother David Bradley’s birthday February 23, 1978, in La Jolla, California to Martha Ann Hood Mitchell and to the late George Moskos Mitchell. She grew up here in Hubert, North Carolina with many friends and family who loved her very much.

HUBERT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO