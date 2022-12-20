Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
carolinacoastonline.com
Nickolas Culpepper Jr., 71; incomplete
Nickolas Dean Culpepper Jr., 71, of Newport, died Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Area Death Notices - Dec. 22, 23 & 24
Laura Frances (Fran) Nienstedt of Havelock passed away on December 22nd at Carteret Health Care. Day and Time of service to be announced. Fran was born on July 1, 1930, in Queens, New York. Married to James (Jim) F. Nienstedt for 70 years, she was a dedicated Marine wife and devoted mother to three sons.
Church Services
St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City will host an American Red Cross blood drive noon to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 29. The church will host a New Year’s Eve communion and covenant service at 7 p.m. Dec. 31. FiRST PRESBYTERiAN CHURCH. First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City...
Janice Nixon, 64; service held
Janice Louise Nixon, 64, of Swansboro, died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her home. A graveside service was held Friday, December 23, 2022, at 11:00am at Seaside Memorial Park. The family received friends Thursday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro from 5-7pm. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be...
Emil Bauer, 87; service later
Emil Bauer, 87, of Hubert, passed away Tuesday, December 20,2022, at the Crystal Bluffs Rehab in Morehead City. He was born April 6,1935 in Austria a son of the late Kashmir and Adel Bauer. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Emil was a glass...
Helen Mitchell, 44; service later
Dr. Helen “Ruth” Mitchell, 44, passed away in the presence of The Lord on Friday, December 16, 2022, at her home after an illness. A Celebration of Life to be announced. Ruth was born on her brother David Bradley’s birthday February 23, 1978, in La Jolla, California to Martha Ann Hood Mitchell and to the late George Moskos Mitchell. She grew up here in Hubert, North Carolina with many friends and family who loved her very much.
Diana Taylor, 72; service Dec. 23
Diana Fulcher Wright Taylor, 72, of Harkers Island, formerly of Atlantic, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Diana was known for providing home health care for the elderly in her community. She also loved local Atlantic history and genealogy. A funeral service...
Outdoor drive-thru Nativity changed to indoor walk-thru event due to weather
The outdoor drive-thru Nativity scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 23 at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City has been changed to an indoor walk-thru event due to the high winds and inclement weather.
Seniors receive early Christmas gifts thanks to community support
— Nearly 90 residents of Ekklesia Apartments, a senior living community, received early Christmas gifts and a party Dec. 21 thanks to Project Christmas Cheer and the Sports Center in Morehead City. The Sports Center sponsored Angel Trees for seniors and children whose families applied for assistance through Project Christmas...
Hubert family needs our prayers and support after Lejeune Marine's death
HUBERT - The Department of Defense has released the name of the Marine who passed away in Iraq on Dec. 19, 2022. Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce, 32, of Rudolph Lane in Hubert died Dec. 19, 2022, as the result of a non-combat-related incident in Iraq. This incident is under investigation. Lecce was a Marine Raider scout sniper supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
Students receive scholarships for Boston trip
BROAD CREEK — Christmas came early Dec. 22 for two Broad Creek Middle School eighth grade students who found out they earned full scholarships to travel to Boston in August. They are Krista DeStefano and Maritzel Perez-De La Cruz. Funds for the scholarships were made possible thanks to TransImpact...
Mariners lose wrestling dual to Lejeune 42-30
CAMP LEJEUNE — The East Carteret wrestling team lost a dual team meet at Lejeune 42-30 on Tuesday. The Mariners, now 4-11 in dual action this season, only wrestled for eight of the 14 weight divisions in the match. The remaining six were decided by forfeits. On the mat,...
West finishes third in bracket at Cumberland County Holiday Classic
FAYETTEVILLE — The West Carteret boys basketball team traveled to Fayetteville this week for three games in the Cumberland County Holiday Classic. The Patriots went 2-1 to finish third in their bracket and move to 8-3 overall as they looked to defend last year’s title. They defeated Terry Sanford 49-43 in the first round, lost to Pine Forest 60-55 in the second and defeated Hoke County 53-50 in overtime of the consolation finals.
Croatan girls fall to Northside-Pinetown for fourth straight loss, each by single digits
OCEAN — Another night, another close loss for the Croatan girls basketball team. The Cougars fell at home 34-25 to Northside-Pinetown on Wednesday to slip to 4-6 overall. The defeat was their fourth straight, all by single digits. They also lost to the Panthers (8-1) by a score of...
Cougars sink 12 threes in fifth straight win, 87-44 over Northside-Pinetown
OCEAN — The long ball treated the Croatan boys basketball team well for another game on Wednesday in its 87-44 win over Northside-Pinetown. The Cougars sank 12 three-pointers en route to their fifth straight win. The team has eclipsed 75 points in all five games and limited the opposition to an average of 40 points per game.
