2 injured in Greenville shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting Thursday night in Greenville.
wspa.com
Upstate school shooter to stay behind bars following court appearance
Upstate school shooter to stay behind bars following court appearance
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night. Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Officials say the pedestrian is...
FOX Carolina
SWAT, deputies called to scene in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was serving a warrant in the Berea area on Thursday night. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large law enforcement presence in the 500 block of Hunts Bridge Road. SWAT was activated for the call...
wspa.com
If you see something, say something; City of Greenville sends message before cold front
If you see something, say something; City of Greenville sends message before cold front
WYFF4.com
Suspicious package brings emergency crews responding to Walmart in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Emergency crews responded Thursday to the Walmart on Woodruff Road in Greenville. Greenville County dispatchers confirm that a call came in at 8:40 a.m. about a suspicious package outside the store. The package was described as a pressure cooker, according to dispatchers. Carrie Weimer, with the...
Some Upstate residents battle no heat in their apartments, community demands answers
As we all brace for the cold temperatures, some families at one Greenville County apartment complex said they're without heat.
Man shot to death by neighbor near his Greenville Co. home
A man was killed and another man was arrested following a shooting early Friday morning in Greenville County.
wspa.com
Unborn child dead, 2 injured in Greenwood shooting
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood.
wspa.com
2022 Star Of The Year: Thomas Williams, RB, Powdersville
Powdersville running back picks up a final decisive win in his high school career.
WYFF4.com
Co-owner of Greenville's Two Chefs Café restaurants dies, husband says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The co-owner of one of Greenville's longtime favorite restaurants has died. Judy Balsizer, who owned Two Chefs Café and Market with her husband Bill, died Friday as a result of multiple organ failure due to congenital heart disease, he said. "She had been battling illness...
FOX Carolina
Longtime owner of downtown Greenville restaurant passes away
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A manager at Two Chefs Cafe and Market confirmed one of the restaurant’s owners, Judy Balsizer, passed away on Friday. Judy and her husband Bill first opened a deli on Main Street in Greenville in 1996. A decade later they later moved into the space on the corner of North Main and Stone Avenue, opening Two Chefs which has expanded to a second location along Pelham Road.
Man accused of cutting down Christmas lights in Anderson Co.
The Anderson Police Department arrested a man they believe cut down Christmas light strands in the downtown area.
Accused school shooter to remain in Juvenile custody
An accused school shooter will remain in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice. The 12 year old suspect is charged with murder, after a school shooting in the Upstate He will remain at the DJJ facility in Columbia.
Man faces drug charges in Anderson Co.
A man is facing drug charges Thursday in Anderson County.
Huge holiday display draws crowds to ‘The Christmas House’ near Inman
A Spartanburg County home has the Christmas spirit on full display.
Woman found shot to death inside Greenwood apartment
A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning inside a Greenwood apartment.
2nd suspect in Buncombe Co. double murder arrested
The second suspect in a double shooting outside a Buncombe County gas station was taken into custody Wednesday evening.
Man accused of stabbing family member in the face in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly stabbing a relative in the face. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 24-year-old Justin Jacob Engle with attempted murder and driving under suspension. Deputies responded to a residence on Watersedge Road in regard to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, paramedics […]
Upstate restaurant owner dies
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The owner of an Upstate restaurant passed away. Papa’s & Beer owner Javier Gomez was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS, 10 years ago. Their Facebook post mentioned he fought the disease with his wife and family by his side until he passed Friday. Gomez never stopped […]
