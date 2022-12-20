ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wspa.com

Upstate school shooter to stay behind bars following court appearance

Upstate school shooter to stay behind bars following court appearance. Upstate school shooter to stay behind bars following ….
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night. Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Officials say the pedestrian is...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

SWAT, deputies called to scene in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was serving a warrant in the Berea area on Thursday night. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large law enforcement presence in the 500 block of Hunts Bridge Road. SWAT was activated for the call...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Unborn child dead, 2 injured in Greenwood shooting

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood.
GREENWOOD, SC
wspa.com

2022 Star Of The Year: Thomas Williams, RB, Powdersville

Powdersville running back picks up a final decisive win in his high school career. 2022 Star Of The Year: Thomas Williams, RB, Powdersville. Powdersville running back picks up a final decisive win in his high school career. Weather Update: Wind Chil Advisory until 1 p.m. Weather Update: Wind Chil Advisory...
POWDERSVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Longtime owner of downtown Greenville restaurant passes away

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A manager at Two Chefs Cafe and Market confirmed one of the restaurant’s owners, Judy Balsizer, passed away on Friday. Judy and her husband Bill first opened a deli on Main Street in Greenville in 1996. A decade later they later moved into the space on the corner of North Main and Stone Avenue, opening Two Chefs which has expanded to a second location along Pelham Road.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Man accused of stabbing family member in the face in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca man was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly stabbing a relative in the face. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 24-year-old Justin Jacob Engle with attempted murder and driving under suspension. Deputies responded to a residence on Watersedge Road in regard to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, paramedics […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate restaurant owner dies

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The owner of an Upstate restaurant passed away. Papa’s & Beer owner Javier Gomez was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS, 10 years ago. Their Facebook post mentioned he fought the disease with his wife and family by his side until he passed Friday. Gomez never stopped […]
SIMPSONVILLE, SC

