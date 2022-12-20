Read full article on original website
Chris Brown
4d ago
This dude isn't good at all on defense and he definitely doesn't have any thing to offer on offense Westbrook was right when he said Beverly has been fooling people because I can't recall not one situation where he made a big contribution to the team.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
Megan Thee Stallion detailed the night she suspected Tory Lanez shot her in an emotional testimonyElizabeth FequiereLos Angeles, CA
Related
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s Christmas Eve tweet proves that he’s really BFF’s with Russell Westbrook
It now feels like a lifetime ago when Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were pitted in one of the biggest individual rivalries in the entire NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers duo has come a long way since being fierce nemeses on the basketball court. At this point, these two have basically become BFF’s.
2-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers
A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Lakers News: Where Patrick Beverley Wants To Play if He's Traded by LA
Pat Bev has not exactly been worth his contract thus far.
Martha Stewart Gushes Over Dinner With NBA Star Carmelo Anthony: 'He Knew A Lot About Wine'
Stars night out! On Thursday December 8, television personality Martha Stewart and NBA icon Carmelo Anthony took a break from dominating their respective fields to come together for a nice meal — a fun evening that Stewart documented on Instagram. “dinner last night with this tall man,” the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of herself, 81, and Carmelo, 38, posing arm-in-arm.“He knew a lot about wine!! @carmeloanthony he also knows a lot about basketball !” she joked. MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN &...
"Why the hell am I in this dunk contest if you are in it!?" — Tracy McGrady regrets joining the dunk contest against Vince Carter
Going against Vince Carter in a dunk contest sounds crazy, but Tracy McGrady recently revealed how he was roped into the occasion.
Kyrie Irving Covers Nike Logo On Sneakers With Message: “I am Free Thank You God I am”
Kyrie Covers Nike Logo On Sneakers With Message: "I am Free Thank You God I am"
Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Pulls In $5 Million A Month, Estranged Wife Reveals In Divorce War
Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson said she is unable to pay her bills while the NBA star’s off living the high life — and now she wants a judge to step in, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree informed the court of her dire financial situation and explained she needs monthly support. Back in September, Trevor’s wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two were married in April 2018 but dated for several years before walking down the aisle....
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
LaMarcus Aldrige shows love for Damian Lillard after he became the Portland Trail Blazers all-time leading scorer
Damian Lillard further strengthened his case to be known as the best Portland Trail Blazers player in history.
DeMar DeRozan considering massive trade request from Chicago Bulls amid tensions with Zach Lavine
The Chicago Bulls all-star forward Demar Derozan is said to be considering requesting a trade away from the team according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.
Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars
The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons. Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round. This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin...
Sixers' James Harden Addresses Reported Interest in Rockets Return, Enjoys the Present
NEW YORK — The present can't possibly look too bad for James Harden. The game after setting a career high and tying the Sixers' franchise record with 21 assists, he ended a Christmas showdown against the Knicks with 13 dimes. And, with Joel Embiid on the bench ahead of his final stint, Harden drained tightly contested three-pointers, fed Georges Niang open jumpers, and helped guide the 20-12 Sixers to an eighth win a row.
Luka Doncic's Incredible Pre-Game Outfit Is Going Viral
Before the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic walked into the arena dressed as a cowboy.
Lakers listed as a favorite to land prominent trade target
The Los Angeles Lakers went from needing to make a trade to improve the roster to needing to make a trade to save the season. With Anthony Davis out for at least a month, the Lakers need to do whatever it takes to keep the 2022-23 season from going underwater.
NBC Sports
Santa Lance surprises entire 49ers roster with gifts
SANTA CLARA — In the spirit of Christmas, quarterback Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts for the entire roster. On Thursday, a Sonos sound bar was placed in front of each player’s locker, courtesy of the 22-year old quarterback. The offensive line received an additional gift of heavy-duty Yeti insulated backpacks as well as Lance picking up the tab to have the entire group outfitted for custom suits.
Luka Doncic’s insane 50-point feat with Mavs will make Dirk Nowitzki proud
Luka Doncic single-handedly carried the Dallas Mavericks to victory on Friday against the Houston Rockets. In the process, he matched a Dirk Nowitzki record and broke one that even the Mavs legend couldn’t do. The Slovenian wonderboy dropped 50 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists to propel the Mavs...
Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid headline wild scoring night matching all-time NBA record
NBA fans got an early Christmas gift from Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and several other stars with a wild scoring night during Friday’s slate of games. For just the second time in NBA history, five players scored 40 or more points in a single day in the NBA. RJ Barrett, Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Doncic and Embiid to tie the league’s single-day record.
Comments / 3