Read full article on original website
Related
travelawaits.com
11 Best Winter Vacation Destinations According To Travel Experts (2023)
Whether you’d rather escape the cold and hit the beach or embrace it and hit the slopes, we’ve got just the winter destination for you! Below, TravelAwaits has compiled a list of our expert travel writers’ favorite winter getaways. Some are snowbirds who like it hot, while others want winter wonderland vibes. From sun and sand to snow, here is some destination inspiration for this year’s winter getaway.
travelawaits.com
What I Love About Solo Travel — Most Of The Time
As a little girl, Mia dreamed of Paris and exploring the world. After surviving breast cancer, she decided to pack her bags and travel. She loves the freedom and solace that comes from solo travel. Solo Traveler Inspiration. TravelAwaits: What inspired you to travel solo?. Mia: I’m a breast cancer...
travelawaits.com
9 Best Bottles Of Bubbly For Under $50 According To A Sommelier
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Do you love celebrating with a nice bottle of bubbly? So do I! My name is Mark and I’m a certified sommelier that has been working in the wine industry for the past 10 years.
Comments / 0