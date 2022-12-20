Read full article on original website
D-linemen Ethan Downs, Reggie Grimes preview matchup with Florida State's O-line
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners' defensive line will have quite the challenge ahead of them facing the Florida State offensive line and the entire offensive unit as a whole. Clearly, they'll have to be up to the task. This week, D-linemen Ethan Downs and Reggie Grimes talked about just...
How FSU matches up with Oklahoma on film
Florida State was matched up for the Cheez-it Bowl with an Oklahoma team that had high preseason expectations. They hired one of the top defensive coordinators in the country in Brent Venables, who in turn hired a top offensive coordinator in Jeff Lebby, but the transition hasn't been smooth. This...
North Texas 2023 LB commit Dylan Brown-Turner reports a new offer from the Seminoles
Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff three-star linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner, a North Texas commitment, reports a new offer from Florida State on Saturday. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker has been committed to the Mean Green since the end of March. North Texas recently hired Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris as their...
FSU offers 2024 four-star LB Anthony Speca
Florida State offered Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic four-star junior linebacker Anthony Speca on Thursday evening. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker mentioned a phone call with linebackers coach Randy Shannon. He also tagged FSU head coach Mike Norvell and defensive graduate assistant Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. He is...
