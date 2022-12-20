ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

How FSU matches up with Oklahoma on film

Florida State was matched up for the Cheez-it Bowl with an Oklahoma team that had high preseason expectations. They hired one of the top defensive coordinators in the country in Brent Venables, who in turn hired a top offensive coordinator in Jeff Lebby, but the transition hasn't been smooth. This...
FSU offers 2024 four-star LB Anthony Speca

Florida State offered Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic four-star junior linebacker Anthony Speca on Thursday evening. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker mentioned a phone call with linebackers coach Randy Shannon. He also tagged FSU head coach Mike Norvell and defensive graduate assistant Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. He is...
