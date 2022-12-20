Read full article on original website
Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Alexander Zverev in Dubai
Felix Auger-Aliassime did what he needed to do to keep his team in the running for the event as he eased past Zverev in straight sets 6-4 6-3. Alexander Zverev has played some solid tennis so far this year and it's been a positive development for him after the injury. Today he was unable to do much against a very solid Felix Auger-Aliassime who keeps winning matches. The Canadian once again proved better taking this one fairly easily.
Zverev and Rybakina lead Hawks to final over Eagles
Alexander Zverev and Elena Rybakina led the Hawks past the Eagles at the World Tennis League in Dubai by winning their singles matches as the doubles were won by the Eagles. Nick Kyrgios and Bianca Andreescu were the only bright side for the Eagles Team that failed to qualify for the World Tennis League final. They took on Dominic Thiem and Pavlyuchenkova beating them in three sets. It was a pretty important win for them giving them a decent chance to win the overall match.
Novak Djokovic wins first match in Dubai but fails short in pushing his team into the final
Novak Djokovic played his second match at the World Tennis League in Dubai and he won it but it was not enough for his team to secure the final. Djokovic faced a tricky task in this one as he needed to smash Ofner in order to give his team a chance to make the final but he didn't. The first set opened with Djokovic taking an early break but he lost focus a little bit and allowed Ofner to fight back. The Austrian found a very good rhythm after that and held his own pretty well.
Final Group Standings 2022 World Tennis League as Final set between Kites and Hawks
The 2022 World Tennis League dubbed the Greatest Show on Earth will conclude on Christmas Eve with the final featuring Team Kites facing Team Hawks in Dubai. Kites featured WTA World Number One, Iga Swiatek who could face Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Also on her team include Felix Auger-Aliassime, Eugenie Bouchard and Holger Rune. They have gone 3-0 so far with 113 points.
Iga Swiatak beats Aryna Sabalenka in Dubai
The Polish player kept playing good tennis as she won her second match in Dubai, beating Sabalenka in two sets 6-1 6-3 at the World Tennis League. As the final score suggests it was a very comfortable win for Swiatek who once again dominated play from the baseline. She was on top of Sabalenka from the start as the Belarussian made it quite easy on her. She didn't hit her serve consistently enough allowing Swiatek to attack early in rallies.
How Serena Williams maintained her spot among highest-paid female athletes in 2022 despite winning just three matches
In a year that saw Serena Williams win just three singles matches on tour, the American tennis legend still ended up as the second-highest-paid female athlete in the world. The 2022 season quite clearly showed that despite her absence for the majority of the year before her eventual "evolution" away from tennis, Williams remains among the most sought-after players in the world, be it for fans or those interested in tennis from a financial standpoint. Williams ranked behind only fellow tennis superstar Naomi Osaka in the recently-released list of the world's highest-paid female athletes.
Nadal has desire to beat Djokovic in Grand Slam race but not an 'obsession'
As a competitor, Nadal wants to beat Djokovic in the race for most grand slams but it isn't something he obsesses over or something that needs to happen for him. Nadal is a fierce competitor and has been all his life. The Spaniard likes to compete and likes to win which makes his desire to finish on top of everybody else no surprise. He admitted that he wants to finish as the player with the most grand slams but it's not something that he is obsessing about:
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis sign up to defend their Australian Open title
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis will play doubles at the Australian Open as they look to go as deep as they can or even defend the trophy they won last year. We'll see the doubles defending champions in action in Melbourne as Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have signed up to play at the event. They had a surprise run last year to the final where they proved better by winning the event. It's been a crazy run with the crowd going wild every time they played and we'll see the madness return in 2023.
Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu headline list of tennis players in top-ten highest paid women in sport for 2022
According to the latest report from Forbes, eight of the world’s top ten highest-paid women in sports are tennis professionals. Naomi Osaka is the highest-paid women in the world of sport ahead of Serena Williams, who has transitioned away from playing but has an impressive and diverse investment portfolio.
"So cool to engage in another sport" - Naomi Osaka on investing in Pickleball team with Nick Kyrgios
Japanese tennis superstar Naomi Osaka recently introduced the Miami Pickleball Club, a new Major League Pickleball team in which the Japanese tennis superstar has invested alongside Nick Kyrgios. In light of the development, Osaka is thrilled to be involved in a new sport and is also quite excited by the fact that her new team is Miami-based.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Andy Murray fear factor: "I used to pray not to be on the same part of the draw"
Jo-Wiflried Tsonga was pretty clear when asked about the opponent he never wanted to face and it's Andy Murray as he prayed not to face him in draws. Tsonga and Murray played plenty of times until the French player retired this year and Murray leads 14-2. Tsonga managed only two victories in 16 matches and he really didn't like playing Tsonga. Speaking to the ATP Radio Podcast, Tsonga settled on Murray as the toughest opponent he faced:
Kyrgios not looking forward to 2023 Australian Open in honest admission: "I kind of want it to be over"
Nick Kyrgios promised a sensational Australian Open a few weeks ago when he teased preparing for the new season in the gym but he seems less enthusiastic about it now. The pressure to perform well at the Australian Open will be high for Kyrgios and he knows it's going to be an exhausting couple of weeks. It's not something he's looking forward to as he admitted to Eurosport:
Nick Kyrgios speaks on the importance of defeating of Djokovic at tournaments, claiming the event lacks credibility "If you don't go through Novak"
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently remarked that if he wins a tournament that doesn’t feature Novak Djokovic, then that would be meaningless. The pair, who last clashed in the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, were set to lock horns once again on Day 3 of the World Tennis League. However, the match between Falcons’ Djokovic and Eagles’ Kyrgios was called off as the Serb was forced to withdraw due to illness.
VIDEO: Thiem, Rublev and others take part in ATP gift wrapping challenge with hilarious results
The ATP got a few tennis players to wrap one of their racquets as a present due to the current holiday season and most of them did not do that well. The grift-wrapping challenge had Thiem, Rublev, Tiafoe, Dimitrov, Shapovalov and Hurkacz try and do it in 60 seconds. Most did not feel very confident before the start but Dimtrov was pretty cool about it because he said he loved wrapping. He was the best one in the end as he was the only that didn't create a mess while doing it.
Tsitsipas heaps praise on Djokovic: "A perfectionist who took tennis to another kind of level"
Stefanos Tsitsipas hasn't had much success against Novak Djokovic over the years and it certainly increased his respect for the Serbian and what he did in tennis. Tsitsipas is a very hard worker who is dedicated to his craft and it makes him appreciative of greatness when he sees it. There is plenty of that with Djokovic and he heaped praise on him in a recent talk saying that he is a perfectionist that took tennis to another kind of level:
Thiem upbeat about 2023 season as return continues at World Tennis League, sets goals: "To go far in every tournament"
Dominic Thiem is very bullish on his 2023 season hoping to make deep runs at many events and it seems possible after he played some solid tennis among the best in Dubai. Thiem was part of the World Tennis League in Dubai and he played some solid tennis overall to prove that his game is rising. It's the perfect time as he usually did really well in Australia and he could use it as motivation to improve even further. Speaking in Dubai, Thiem explained that he's going in the right direction:
Thiem and Pavlyuchenkova seal the win for the Hawks by beating Rune and Mirza
A very entertaining match happened today in Dubai with Rune and Mirza losing to Thiem and Pavlyuchenkova in the curcial doubles match. Both teams needed to win the match to win the event and it was quite the exciting one. Right at the start, we saw teams trade breaks and it continued to happen throughout the match. We saw it a couple of times in the first times until we ended up in a tiebreak. It was a good one with Thiem and Pavlyuchenkova.
Ruud wins prestigious Aftenposten gold medal, first tennis player to win in 89 year history
Casper Ruud solidified his iconic status in his native Norway by winning the highest sports honour in the country becoming the first tennis player in history to do so. No tennis player has won the Aftenposten gold medal in 89 years since it's being awarded until now. Casper Ruud did it after experiencing the best year of his tennis career so far. It's the highest sports honour a person can get in Norway and Ruud go it. It's not a surprise after he reached two grand slam finals to go along with three trophies.
Garcia honest on competing with Swiatek: "She has set the bar high, there's no need to hide it"
Caroline Garcia handed Swiatek one of the 9 losses she had in the 2022 campaign but she's fairly honest in comparing herself to her because she set the bar high. Garcia and Swiatek played a couple of matches in 2022. They played at the Warsaw event which Garcia won and where she handed Swiatek a very painful defeat. At the WTA Finals it was Swiatek who proved better despite the French player winning the event. They recently played in Dubai and Swiatek won once more.
Rune and Mirza down Dimitrov and Badosa in Dubai
The first match of the second semi-final went to Rune and Mirza as they defeated Dimitrov and Badosa in three sets 6-2 4-6 10-5. The match itself was a rather interesting affair and pretty competitive. The first set easily went to Rune and Mirza who smashed their opponents in rallies. 6-2 was the final score as Dimitrov and Badosa did not find a very good rhythm. They just allowed their opponents to outplay them in rallies.
