Grosse Pointe, MI

Tv20detroit.com

DPD: Man fatally shot on city's westside, suspect on the run

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm a fatal shooting Sunday on the city's westside. Sunday at approximately 1:35 p.m, DPD officers responded to a “person shot” in the 12700 block of Fenkell. Police say, a man was shot and has died. Police are seeking the suspect who...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Case advances against woman charged with bank robbery

The case against a woman facing charges of armed robbery and bank robbery in Troy has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At a Dec. 22 court hearing, 52-4 District Judge Maureen McGinnis bound over the case against Zeenat Jana Scott-Musa after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Scott-Musa is accused of passing a note to a teller at a Chase Bank on John R Road in September, stating she had a bomb in the backpack she was wearing. The teller alerted the bank manager and Scott-Musa fled without receiving any money, police said.
TROY, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm

A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Family of armed man killed by Dearborn Police demand answers

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The family of a man shot by Dearborn police over the weekend wants to know more about the moments before his death. Investigators say that man showed up armed and tried to shoot an officer who killed him. Now a pair of attorneys, Amir Makled and Cyril Hall, are seeking answers on behalf of the victim's family."The mere fact that somebody's carrying a gun is not a crime in and of itself," Makled said. At this point, it's unknown why Ali Naji walked into Dearborn Police Headquarters Sunday afternoon armed.According to police, the 33-year-old pulled out a...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Drivers flee after shootout in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two vehicles fled after a shootout Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting at 12:34 p.m. People in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Avenue before fleeing.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs, fleeing police

WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man has been charged after allegedly forcing a woman into his vehicle in Warren, making her take drugs and fleeing from police. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday, Dec. 19, that Macomb man Jerry Thompson, 41, has been charged with kidnapping following an incident that began on Dec. 11 in Warren and ended in Detroit.
WARREN, MI
WBBJ

Suspect in north Jackson Walmart shooting arrested in Detroit

JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a shooting at a local store has been taken into custody in another state. The Jackson Police Department confirms 18-year-old Alex Campbell was arrested by the U.S. Marshals after being located in Detroit, Michigan. Campbell was wanted by the Jackson Police Department for...
JACKSON, TN

