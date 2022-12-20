Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
DPD: Man fatally shot on city's westside, suspect on the run
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm a fatal shooting Sunday on the city's westside. Sunday at approximately 1:35 p.m, DPD officers responded to a “person shot” in the 12700 block of Fenkell. Police say, a man was shot and has died. Police are seeking the suspect who...
The Oakland Press
Case advances against woman charged with bank robbery
The case against a woman facing charges of armed robbery and bank robbery in Troy has been advanced to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At a Dec. 22 court hearing, 52-4 District Judge Maureen McGinnis bound over the case against Zeenat Jana Scott-Musa after she waived her right to a preliminary exam. Scott-Musa is accused of passing a note to a teller at a Chase Bank on John R Road in September, stating she had a bomb in the backpack she was wearing. The teller alerted the bank manager and Scott-Musa fled without receiving any money, police said.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Parents threaten kids with gun; man dies while driving; woman shoots gun in house: Port Huron police blotter, Nov. 1-9
The Port Huron Police Department investigated 22 crimes of “an unusual or serious nature” in November, according to City Manager James Freed in his monthly administrative report to Mayor Pauline Repp and the city council. Here is a sample of crimes that occurred Nov. 1-9. Child abuse with...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother and sons try to save teen boy after shooting
When a Detroit woman heard gunshots, she ran outside to find a 14-year-old boy collapsed with a gunshot wound. She worked with her sons to try to save the boy, but he did not make it.
Michigan man allegedly kidnapped woman after motel fight, forced her to ingest narcotics
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is accused of assaulting a woman before forcing her to ingest narcotics while police pursued him. Jerry Thompson, 41, of Macomb County has been charged with kidnapping, resisting and obstructing, assault and battery and third degree fleeing and eluding. It is alleged...
Madison Heights police searching for suspect in fatal shooting
Madison Heights police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Detroit man early Tuesday morning.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm
A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
Man gets life behind bars in 2020 Mundy Township homicide
FLINT, MI – Family and friends of a 19-year-old woman shot and killed in 2020 over what prosecutors said was $10 in gas money overflowed a Flint courtroom at her killer’s sentencing. Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd, 22, was ordered to spend life in prison Monday, Dec. 19 for the...
WTOL-TV
Search warrant reveals new info in the events leading up to the death of two Toledo teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 has obtained a copy of the Toledo Police Department's search warrant of a home in the 500 block of Maumee Avenue on Dec. 9 in south Toledo, as part of their investigation into the disappearance and death of teens Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder.
Authorities searching for woman who shot man in Detroit police precinct parking lot, fled scene in Ford Fusion
Police are searching for a woman accused of a shooting outside a Detroit police station on Monday on the city’s east side near Gratiot and Outer Drive.
Family of armed man killed by Dearborn Police demand answers
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The family of a man shot by Dearborn police over the weekend wants to know more about the moments before his death. Investigators say that man showed up armed and tried to shoot an officer who killed him. Now a pair of attorneys, Amir Makled and Cyril Hall, are seeking answers on behalf of the victim's family."The mere fact that somebody's carrying a gun is not a crime in and of itself," Makled said. At this point, it's unknown why Ali Naji walked into Dearborn Police Headquarters Sunday afternoon armed.According to police, the 33-year-old pulled out a...
Teenage boy fatally shot on Detroit's west side, police say
A teenage boy was shot and killed Monday evening on Detroit's west side, police said. The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. in the area of 7 Mile Road and Ferguson Street.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed at police station after pointing gun at officer • Car theft victim chases teens • Gas prices fall
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Michigan State Police are trying to determine a motive after a man pointed a gun at an officer inside the Dearborn Police Department, prompting the officer to shoot and kill him. According to police, the 33-year-old man walked into the station around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit woman whose apt. has no heat during storm says she doesn't want Christmas presents, she wants answers
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Miss Leonard lives at Russell Wood Apartments in Detroit. She tells 7 Action News she's lived here for about four years and her unit hasn't had heat for about two years. Leonard says it's been a big problem, but became a massive problem during the holiday...
fox2detroit.com
Drivers flee after shootout in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two vehicles fled after a shootout Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting at 12:34 p.m. People in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Avenue before fleeing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs, fleeing police
WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man has been charged after allegedly forcing a woman into his vehicle in Warren, making her take drugs and fleeing from police. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday, Dec. 19, that Macomb man Jerry Thompson, 41, has been charged with kidnapping following an incident that began on Dec. 11 in Warren and ended in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot to death on I-94, police question if shooting happened in neighborhood
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police are investigating the murder of a man who died on I-94 late Sunday night and are questioning if the shooting happened in a neighborhood nearby. According to Michigan State Police, the victim was driving on I-94 between Moross and Cadieux roads when...
Tv20detroit.com
'She's the best friend I've had and will have': Woman cares enough to change man's life
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Marvin Hyatt had stopped dreaming about tomorrows. He had already lived for 75 years and was homeless for more than half of that. But seven years ago, Marvin met a stranger, Chantal Rzewnicki, who stopped and cared enough to help him change the trajectory of his life.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Father fatally shot, crashes car while driving son on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A father from St. Clair Shores was fatally shot and crashed his vehicle when driving with his son on Detroit’s east side. Detroit police responded to the shooting that occurred in the westbound lanes of I-94 between Cadieux Road and Merlin Street on Dec. 18 around 10:30 p.m.
WBBJ
Suspect in north Jackson Walmart shooting arrested in Detroit
JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a shooting at a local store has been taken into custody in another state. The Jackson Police Department confirms 18-year-old Alex Campbell was arrested by the U.S. Marshals after being located in Detroit, Michigan. Campbell was wanted by the Jackson Police Department for...
Comments / 0