Read full article on original website
Related
This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.
"I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried will go to jail ‘if the facts turn out the way I expect them to’
“The problem was, he took our money. And so he needs to get prosecuted,” says Novogratz, whose Galaxy Digital disclosed $76.8 million exposure to FTX.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash
More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
astaga.com
Crypto pundit thinks Ripple (XRP/USD) will lose against the SEC
XRP has been buying and selling at or barely beneath the $0.4 resistance. Gene Hoffman expects SEC to win the case in opposition to Ripple. XRP awaits additional triggers for a breakout or drop. Ripple (XRP/USD) continues to be in ready mode. The cryptocurrency clings to the $0.4 resistance as...
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
nftevening.com
The Team Behind Trump NFTs Already Have One Failed Project
Days after former US President Donald Trump dropped his NFT collection, more and more bizarre details are coming up. The Donald Trump NFT trading cards sold out in less than a day, raking in over $4.5 million. However, according to NFT Twitter sleuths, the project has dubious origins. Apparently, the team behind the NFT collection already has another failed project to their name. It gets worse—the artwork seems to be stolen.
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
u.today
Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies
According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
astaga.com
Donald Trump NFTs Experience Major Price Drop, Heading Towards Zero?
Days after former president Donald Trump’s NFT collection made headlines within the crypto-space and garnered widespread social media consideration, the thrill surrounding the digital collectible appears to have subsided. With the Trump NFTs declining each in value and in transaction quantity, the digital assortment appears to be struggling for its existence.
u.today
Peter Schiff Has “Christmas Gift” for Bitcoin Holders
Christmas conjures up images of warmth, joy, and peace. Unless you are cryptocurrency critic Peter Schiff. On Christmas Day, the loudest anti-Bitcoin voice had yet another message to share with Bitcoin proponents – a price chart suggesting Bitcoin is closer to its ceiling than its floor. "My #Christmas gift to #HODLers is this #Bitcoin chart," tweeted Schiff. He then asserted that the "upside potential of Bitcoin is so low and downside risk so high, the smart move is to sell today."
Kevin O’Leary explains how he went from calling crypto ‘garbage’ to the ‘murder’ of his money in FTX collapse
"Shark Tank" judge Kevin O’Leary revealed that he lost millions after FTX collapsed, even though he also claimed he would invest in Sam-Bankman Fried again.
u.today
Millions of XRP Moved to Bitstamp as XRP Becomes Most Popular Smart Contract
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
thecoinrise.com
FTX Paid for Blockfolio Purchase in FTT Tokens: Report
According to reports, the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX paid 94% of the $84 million purchase price of a majority stake in Blockfolio in FTT tokens. The trading site Blockfolio was acquired by FTX in 2020 using virtually exclusively FTT tokens, according to a recent Bloomberg report. The agreement was funded...
thecoinrise.com
60% of NFT Trading Volume was Reportedly Wash Trading
According to a recent research by blockchain analytics company Dune, wash transactions accounted for about 60% of this year’s non-fungible token (NFT) trading volumes. Wash trading involves transactions of digital assets on trading platforms, such as fungible or non-fungible tokens, with the goal of increasing transaction volumes due to the high level of competition in the market and the regular introduction of new platforms.
notebookcheck.net
Tim Draper: Bitcoin will hit US$250,000 by mid-2023
Although he already predicted in 2018 that Bitcoin would hit the US$250,000 threshold in less than four years, venture capitalist Tim Draper is back with another similar prediction. This time, he claims that the quarter million barrier will be left behind by mid-2023 while many altcoins will fade away. More...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Sharks Are Heavily Accumulating Cardano, Taking Dip Buying of ADA to New Level: Analytics Firm
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed investors of Cardano are loading up on ADA and have been heavily buying dips since the high-profile implosion of FTX. Santiment says that addresses with a balance of 10,000 to 100,000 Cardano now hold their largest percentage of the supply in a year and a half to the tune of four billion ADA tokens.
Comments / 3