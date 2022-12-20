ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
New York Post

Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash

More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
astaga.com

Crypto pundit thinks Ripple (XRP/USD) will lose against the SEC

XRP has been buying and selling at or barely beneath the $0.4 resistance. Gene Hoffman expects SEC to win the case in opposition to Ripple. XRP awaits additional triggers for a breakout or drop. Ripple (XRP/USD) continues to be in ready mode. The cryptocurrency clings to the $0.4 resistance as...
nftevening.com

The Team Behind Trump NFTs Already Have One Failed Project

Days after former US President Donald Trump dropped his NFT collection, more and more bizarre details are coming up. The Donald Trump NFT trading cards sold out in less than a day, raking in over $4.5 million. However, according to NFT Twitter sleuths, the project has dubious origins. Apparently, the team behind the NFT collection already has another failed project to their name. It gets worse—the artwork seems to be stolen.
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
u.today

Goldman Sachs Plans to Invest Tens of Millions of Dollars in Crypto Companies

According to a Tuesday report published by Reuters, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest American banks, plans to spend a significant amount of money on struggling crypto companies, potentially capitalizing on the crypt crash. As the cryptocurrency faces a major crisis of confidence following the FTX downfall, legacy financial players...
astaga.com

Donald Trump NFTs Experience Major Price Drop, Heading Towards Zero?

Days after former president Donald Trump’s NFT collection made headlines within the crypto-space and garnered widespread social media consideration, the thrill surrounding the digital collectible appears to have subsided. With the Trump NFTs declining each in value and in transaction quantity, the digital assortment appears to be struggling for its existence.
u.today

Peter Schiff Has “Christmas Gift” for Bitcoin Holders

Christmas conjures up images of warmth, joy, and peace. Unless you are cryptocurrency critic Peter Schiff. On Christmas Day, the loudest anti-Bitcoin voice had yet another message to share with Bitcoin proponents – a price chart suggesting Bitcoin is closer to its ceiling than its floor. "My #Christmas gift to #HODLers is this #Bitcoin chart," tweeted Schiff. He then asserted that the "upside potential of Bitcoin is so low and downside risk so high, the smart move is to sell today."
u.today

Millions of XRP Moved to Bitstamp as XRP Becomes Most Popular Smart Contract

thecoinrise.com

FTX Paid for Blockfolio Purchase in FTT Tokens: Report

According to reports, the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX paid 94% of the $84 million purchase price of a majority stake in Blockfolio in FTT tokens. The trading site Blockfolio was acquired by FTX in 2020 using virtually exclusively FTT tokens, according to a recent Bloomberg report. The agreement was funded...
thecoinrise.com

60% of NFT Trading Volume was Reportedly Wash Trading

According to a recent research by blockchain analytics company Dune, wash transactions accounted for about 60% of this year’s non-fungible token (NFT) trading volumes. Wash trading involves transactions of digital assets on trading platforms, such as fungible or non-fungible tokens, with the goal of increasing transaction volumes due to the high level of competition in the market and the regular introduction of new platforms.
notebookcheck.net

Tim Draper: Bitcoin will hit US$250,000 by mid-2023

Although he already predicted in 2018 that Bitcoin would hit the US$250,000 threshold in less than four years, venture capitalist Tim Draper is back with another similar prediction. This time, he claims that the quarter million barrier will be left behind by mid-2023 while many altcoins will fade away. More...

