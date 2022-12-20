Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
For deadly robbery case, woman sentenced to probation
A 39-year-old Davenport woman has been sentenced to probation for her role in an apartment robbery that ended in a homicide in 2020. Taneshia Coleman was 36 when was booked into Scott County Jail on Aug. 27, 2020. She was released from jail Dec. 16 after being in custody 840 days, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Gunfire reported, suspect had 2 guns, police allege
A 38-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police allege he was involved in a gunfire incident on Wednesday. Huson Ellison faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, court records say. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police responded to the 1600 block of...
KWQC
Man reported missing in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - Princeton Police and Illinois State Police have reported a man missing, according to a press release. John Atkinson is a 92-year-old caucasian male, about 175 pounds, and police say he has a condition that puts him in danger. Officials say Atkinson was last seen at 6...
kciiradio.com
Eight Charged In Burlington Drug Trafficking Operation
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was one of several law enforcement agencies part of a federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating in Burlington. Eight individuals have been charged in federal court as a result of the investigation. On Thursday, December 15, Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Kewanee man on drug charges
Jeffery Cerda, 26, was arrested and formally charged Thursday for two drug charges resulting from a Kewanee Police investigation.Photo byCourtesy of Kewanee Police Department. A Kewanee man was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 21 following a joint narcotics investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies that resulted in the seizure of approximately three ounces of cocaine, cash and packaging materials.
wglc.net
Individual involved in October shooting in Lee County captured after manhunt
KEWANEE – A man who authorities say was shot in the throat during an altercation in Lee County in October was taken into custody in Henry County on a felony warrant for escape. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public to assist them in locating 41-year-old Jake R. Verkruyss, who allegedly was under electronic monitoring or home detention. On Tuesday he was apprehended in rural Henry County by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.
ourquadcities.com
Meth found in SUV; suspect had loaded gun, police allege
A 34-year-old Rock Island man faces multiple charges after police allege he had a loaded gun in an SUV where officers found methamphetamine. Kantrell Williams faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, along with serious misdemeanor charges of being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon and possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first offense, according to court records.
Rock Island Police: 14 cars stolen or recovered in past 24 hours
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Over the course of 24 hours, Rock Island Police handled 14 cases of cars being stolen, attempted to be stolen or recovered as stolen, according to a press release sent out by the department the morning of Thursday Dec. 22. In all but one of...
'The pain is overwhelming': Atkinson man shares his story living with CRPS
GENESEO, Ill. — Alex Sanchez was diagnosed with complex regional pain syndrome in September. Also known as CRPS, it’s a chronic pain condition that is caused after a limb has fully recovered from injury, but the pain continues. “I was explaining to my doctor how I still felt...
Central Illinois Proud
Victim of Rt. 29 crash identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man who died in the head-on crash on Rt. 29 on Tuesday has been identified by the Peoria County Corner. 87-year-old John H. Johnson, of Lacon, was driving northbound before merging onto the southbound lane for unknown reasons. Johnson’s pickup truck collided head-on with a...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. GLEN EVANS JR., 18, 5’6”, 120 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Bettendorf Police for two counts...
Central Illinois Proud
Stark County grid struggling, 2000 left in darkness
STARK COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Winter weather is starting to take its toll on Stark County as 64% of the population is without power. According to WMBD’s power outage tracker, approximately 2,000 people in Stark County currently have no power. It is not known at this time when it will be fixed.
KWQC
Fatal fire in Geneseo overnight
GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) - A woman died in an overnight house fire in Geneseo. Police say they were called to the 500 block of North Meadow Street in Geneseo just before midnight on Friday for a report of a fire. When officers arrives, flames were coming from the house. Two...
1470 WMBD
Victim in fatal crash near Chillicothe identified
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A man from Lacon has been identified as the man who died in a crash north of Chillicothe Tuesday. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the man as John Johnson, 87. Harwood says it’s believed Johnson was driving northbound on Route 29 when he somehow crossed...
wvik.org
Death of Davenport Man Determined Justified
On Friday, the Scott County Attorney held a press conference about the October 30th shooting. 24-year-old Kenneth Carrol died after an attempted traffic stop around 3 am. But, Carrol failed to stop, and officers pursued the car until it stopped near Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue. County Attorney Mike Walton...
ourquadcities.com
Public asked to help find suspect who allegedly removed GPS monitor
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asks for help from the public to find a 41-year-old suspect in a shooting incident in October. That person, law enforcement alleges, has removed a monitoring device and left home detention. The October incident. About 11:49 p.m. Oct. 16, deputies from the Lee County...
ourquadcities.com
Police at vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon
An SUV collided with a pickup that was pulling a trailer about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 4th and Division streets, Davenport. One vehicle was on its side. Davenport Police were on the scene. We do not know whether there were injuries or what caused the crash. We...
1470 WMBD
Fire destroyed Chillicothe home
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – No one was injured in a house fire in Chillicothe Thursday evening that saw firefighters battling the blaze and the elements. The fire occurred on North Bradley Street. Firefighters from Chillicothe were assisted by five other departments in putting the fire out. Chief Marvin Roderick tells...
Insurance to cover much-needed surgery for 8-year-old Coal Valley, IL boy after fundraiser announced
The family still needs "to pay for medical debt, travel and much much more" but said "we're so blessed about this."
ourquadcities.com
8 face federal drug-trafficking charges
Eight Burlington residents face charges in federal court as a result of a joint federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization that operated out of Burlington. Six individuals made their initial appearances in federal court at the U. S. Courthouse in Davenport on Thursday, Dec. 15: Gilbert Lee...
