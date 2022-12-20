ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Action News Jax

Sugar Factory opening soon near the St. Johns Town Center

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville location of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie will open Jan. 9 in the Markets at Town Center. “Our high-energy, sweet restaurant is enjoyed by guests across the state of Florida, and we’re excited to introduce our brand to the residents of Jacksonville,” Sugar Factory owner Charissa Davidovici said in a news release. “From our colorful and vibrant dishes, to our over-the-top desserts, every moment at Sugar Factory Jacksonville will offer guests an extremely memorable and photographable experience from the minute they walk in to the minute they leave.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Ship Repair awarded $119M to upgrade and repair USS Lassen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Ship Repair – BAE Systems was awarded $119,261,837 for the maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Lassen. The Department of Defense said that the money awarded to BAE includes all labor, supervision, facilities, equipment, production, testing and quality assurance needed for the upgrades, maintenance and repair programs for the USS Lassen.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Motorious

Amelia Island’s Official Auction Of 2023 Amelia

As the official The Amelia Auction host, Broad Arrow Auctions is getting ready to wow!. Broad Arrow Auctions is gearing up to host their Amelia Island auction at the Ritz.Taking on the enormous task to bring the best-of-the-best to the bidders at The Amelia, the main auction is also responsible for setting the tone and trends as one of the biggest kick-off auctions to (unofficially) start bidding season for car collectors.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Governors Park development to include 6,000 homes, retail, light industrial space

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners says it has purchased the 3,300-acre Governors Park property in Clay County for residential, commercial and hotel development. Governors Park is the former Gustafson...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

$2.4 million for Lofts at Cathedral apartments wins DIA approval

The Vestcor Companies Inc. is asking the city for nearly $2.4 million in forgivable and deferred principal loans for its proposed multifamily renovation of the former Community Connections/YWCA building in Downtown’s Cathedral District. The Downtown Investment Authority board voted 5-0 on Dec. 21 to sign off on $2,398,400 in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Publix sells winning Fantasy 5 ticket

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Jacksonville is home to one of the four Fantasy 5 winners from Tuesday. According to a news release, the Jacksonville winner purchased the winning ticket at Publix #0393 at 11250 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 4. The winning numbers were 6-14-16-20-22.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
realtybiznews.com

Four Top Agents in Jacksonville for the Tough Times Ahead

The sizzling hot Northeast Florida housing we witnessed last year is a thing of the past. You all know the story. The economic slowdown, the recession that never should have been, and interest rates hiked to try and balance the teetering economy. Buying or selling in the coming months will become a pain without the best professionals out there on your side. Our ongoing assessments of the best real estate marketers in the United States seem timely, for sure. Here's a look at four of the best brokers in the Jacksonville area.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Third Walmart Neighborhood Market under renovation

Walmart Inc. continues to upgrade its Neighborhood Markets in Jacksonville, the latest being the Mandarin store at 10555 Old St. Augustine Road. The city issued a permit Dec. 16 for FMGI Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia, to renovate the 38,897-square-foot grocery store at a cost of $792,000. It was one of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

