The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Beach’s Adventure Landing location remains open through September 2023
Adventure Landing Jacksonville Beach to remain open through Sep. 2023Photo byAdventure Landing. Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach has reached a new agreement with their landlord to stay open through the end of September 2023. Season passes are available now.
Sugar Factory opening soon near the St. Johns Town Center
Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville location of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie will open Jan. 9 in the Markets at Town Center. “Our high-energy, sweet restaurant is enjoyed by guests across the state of Florida, and we’re excited to introduce our brand to the residents of Jacksonville,” Sugar Factory owner Charissa Davidovici said in a news release. “From our colorful and vibrant dishes, to our over-the-top desserts, every moment at Sugar Factory Jacksonville will offer guests an extremely memorable and photographable experience from the minute they walk in to the minute they leave.”
Restaurants open for Christmas in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here are some restaurants families can go to celebrate Christmas day. For more restaurants you can visit this website. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Jacksonville Ship Repair awarded $119M to upgrade and repair USS Lassen
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Ship Repair – BAE Systems was awarded $119,261,837 for the maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Lassen. The Department of Defense said that the money awarded to BAE includes all labor, supervision, facilities, equipment, production, testing and quality assurance needed for the upgrades, maintenance and repair programs for the USS Lassen.
Amelia Island’s Official Auction Of 2023 Amelia
As the official The Amelia Auction host, Broad Arrow Auctions is getting ready to wow!. Broad Arrow Auctions is gearing up to host their Amelia Island auction at the Ritz.Taking on the enormous task to bring the best-of-the-best to the bidders at The Amelia, the main auction is also responsible for setting the tone and trends as one of the biggest kick-off auctions to (unofficially) start bidding season for car collectors.
floridaconstructionnews.com
Governors Park development to include 6,000 homes, retail, light industrial space
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners says it has purchased the 3,300-acre Governors Park property in Clay County for residential, commercial and hotel development. Governors Park is the former Gustafson...
Jacksonville Daily Record
$2.4 million for Lofts at Cathedral apartments wins DIA approval
The Vestcor Companies Inc. is asking the city for nearly $2.4 million in forgivable and deferred principal loans for its proposed multifamily renovation of the former Community Connections/YWCA building in Downtown’s Cathedral District. The Downtown Investment Authority board voted 5-0 on Dec. 21 to sign off on $2,398,400 in...
Massive fire developing in the 600 block of 8th Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A massive fire is in progress near UF Health in the 600 block of 8th Street in Jacksonville. A commercial building is engulfed in flames and smoke plumes can be seen across the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department is on scene. Officials...
Random act of kindness at an Orange Park restaurant
Orange Park, Fla. — ‘Tis the season to spread holiday cheer, and that’s exactly what a group of people did this week at Texas Roadhouse on Blanding Boulevard. The group met on Facebook and raised money with the intent of surprising a couple of restaurant workers with a big tip.
First Coast News
'Most Instagrammed Restaurant In America' opens in Jacksonville on Jan. 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report from our sister station) Get your sugar tooth ready! A 'sweet' new tenant in The Markets at Town Center has announced an opening date. The Sugar Factory, known for its celebrity sightings and Instagram-worthy desserts, is planning to...
Northeast Florida Animal Rescue in Desperate Need of Fosters as Freezing Temps Threaten Local Pups
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local animal rescue needs your help as freezing temperatures threaten the lives of stray and shelter dogs. Florida Urgent Rescue is in desperate need of people to foster the pups. “Get your dogs inside”: That’s Mike Merrill with Florida Urgent Rescue’s message to pet owners...
Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Approximately 3,000 acres of underdeveloped land in Green Cove Springs might have some new plans for development. The Davis family and The PARC Group have announced the sale of what is known as Governor’s Park. The large piece of property is located west of U.S. 17 and north and south of the First Coast Expressway.
JIA cancels flights the day before Christmas due to freezing temperatures
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to AAA, 6.3 million Floridians are expected to travel for the holiday and 336,145 will travel by air. Some travelers may have to make alternative holiday plans to get to their Christmas destination. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Jacksonville International Airport says 6,953...
Springfield business experiences total loss after building burns down on Christmas Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Marshall is working to find out if the record cold weather had any role in a fire that destroyed a local business Christmas Eve. JFRD crews went into the building to start off with and confirmed there were no people or...
Firehouse Subs to Open Another Corporate-Owned Location in Jacksonville
Sandwich Chain Founded by Firefighters Add Loretto Restaurant
Jacksonville Publix sells winning Fantasy 5 ticket
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Jacksonville is home to one of the four Fantasy 5 winners from Tuesday. According to a news release, the Jacksonville winner purchased the winning ticket at Publix #0393 at 11250 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 4. The winning numbers were 6-14-16-20-22.
Nassau County woman has warning for drivers with bling on their steering wheel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Nassau County woman has a warning for other drivers tonight after she was injured by an accessory she placed on her steering wheel. The accessory was used to decorate her steering wheel and she paid a hefty price when she was involved in a wreck.
Jacksonville was covered in snow 33 years ago
Anyone who was in Jacksonville that day knows where they were and what they were doing. It was the date of the heaviest snowfall in the City of Jacksonville in recent memory. Also, only one of three days when the city reported accumulated snowfall, the others being in 1899 and 1958.
realtybiznews.com
Four Top Agents in Jacksonville for the Tough Times Ahead
The sizzling hot Northeast Florida housing we witnessed last year is a thing of the past. You all know the story. The economic slowdown, the recession that never should have been, and interest rates hiked to try and balance the teetering economy. Buying or selling in the coming months will become a pain without the best professionals out there on your side. Our ongoing assessments of the best real estate marketers in the United States seem timely, for sure. Here's a look at four of the best brokers in the Jacksonville area.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Third Walmart Neighborhood Market under renovation
Walmart Inc. continues to upgrade its Neighborhood Markets in Jacksonville, the latest being the Mandarin store at 10555 Old St. Augustine Road. The city issued a permit Dec. 16 for FMGI Inc. of Woodstock, Georgia, to renovate the 38,897-square-foot grocery store at a cost of $792,000. It was one of...
