Luka Doncic arrived at his Dallas Mavericks’ game on Christmas in style, and then he played like a champ too. Doncic rolled up to the game in a cherry light blue old school ride with shiny rims. He topped it off by wearing a cowboy hat, bolo tie and cowboy boots. Howdy, folks 🤠 Merry... The post Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

DALLAS, TX ・ 38 MINUTES AGO