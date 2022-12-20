Read full article on original website
Related
Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes
Luka Doncic arrived at his Dallas Mavericks’ game on Christmas in style, and then he played like a champ too. Doncic rolled up to the game in a cherry light blue old school ride with shiny rims. He topped it off by wearing a cowboy hat, bolo tie and cowboy boots. Howdy, folks 🤠 Merry... The post Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Luka Doncic's Incredible Pre-Game Outfit Is Going Viral
Before the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic walked into the arena dressed as a cowboy.
Comments / 0