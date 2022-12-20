Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Rodeo Foundation grants wish, helps improve daily life of local family
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Reno Rodeo Wish Program has given a Reno-area family help and an adventure. Charlene Norvell’s son Asher weighed 1 pound, 14 ounces when he was born and spent his first 164 days in the intensive care unit for infants. Now 8...
2news.com
Santa Claus Coming to the Nevada Humane Society
The Nevada Humane Society is celebrating Christmas with a special guest. Santa Claus will be there Friday and Saturday to help send home pets for the holidays. "There are a lot of families out there who want to add a fur baby to their family for Christmas and Hanukkah, so we do see quite a few people coming in," said Nicole Theodoulou with the Nevada Humane Society. "And it's just so much fun. When you come here, Santa will personally bring your pet out to meet you in our lobby and also sit by our Christmas three and take a cute family photo with you."
mynews4.com
Reno police deliver toys to more than 100 children living in motels
Members of the Reno Police Department spent their Friday morning spreading holiday joy. RPD along with a handful of community members donated toys to more than 100 less fortunate children living in motels across the city. The donations were made possible with the help of Toys for Tots, Jacobs Entertainment,...
KOLO TV Reno
Santa to deliver newly adopted pets to their forever homes during “Home for the Holidays” program
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The holidays are a fun season at the Nevada Humane Society. Between Santa Pet Deliveries and the Shelter Pet Christmas Dinner, there are lots of ways to get involved this Christmas. Communications manager, Nicole Theodoulou, stopped by Morning Break to talk about their “Home for the...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks PD gives back to families for the holidays
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department and several other local stores and organizations teamed up to give a little back to local families this holiday season. They partnered with Scheels, Grocery Outlet, a local church, the Sparks Police Protective Association, the Sparks Police Supervisors Association, the Sparks Police S.W.A.T. Team, to provide enough food to cover all holiday meals and a gift card for additional necessities.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Long-time Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount died Friday afternoon, a friend confirmed. She was 96 years old. No details have been finalized as to memorial or funeral services or where donations can be made. Mount was known for her annual food drives run out of her home in...
KOLO TV Reno
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Emilia Olvera has a dream. Born in Mexico, a longtime legal resident of the U.S., she’s raised a family here and now at 59, she’s pursuing an education, expecting to gain a degree in criminal justice and psychology from TMCC in May. “I want to...
2news.com
Little Washoe Lake Sunset Hike
Located in the Washoe Valley just south of Reno, here's Little Washoe Lake and a nice hike you can do along the shores, or have lunch on the picnic table. Michelle and I caught this amazing sunset with Slide Mountain in the distance. Thanks for watching!
Record-Courier
hotelnewsresource.com
170 Suite Element Reno Experience District Hotel Opens in Reno, Nevada
Element by Westin has extended its footprint in Reno, Nevada with the opening of Element Reno Experience District. The 170-suite hotel is owned by PL Hotel Project Owner LLC and managed by Marriott International, Inc. of Bethesda, Maryland. The new-build Element hotel is proud to be green from the ground up and integrates eco-friendly materials and practices into its design, décor and construction.
nevadabusiness.com
Dickson Commercial Group Represents Seller in Disposition of 90,056 SF Industrial Building in Carson City
(CARSON CITY, Nev.) — Dickson Commercial Group’s (DCG’s) Industrial team, Nick Knecht, CCIM, Joel Fountain, SIOR, and Baker Krukow, along with DCG Principal Tom Fennell, SIOR, CCIM, represented the seller, Sierra Nevada Media Group, in the disposition of 580 Mallory Way in Carson City, Nevada. The 90,056-square-foot industrial building was purchased by real estate and investment management firm Greenlaw Partners, for $11,300,000, with plans to lease the space to Bruce Aerospace. Currently located in Dayton, Nevada, Bruce Aerospace is an elite producer of aircraft interior lighting systems. Bruce Aerospace plans to occupy the Mallory Way Location in 2023 after completing building modifications.
mynews4.com
Crews knock down RV fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) firefighters knocked down a fire at an RV early on the morning of Christmas Eve in Sun Valley. Authorities say no injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.
mynews4.com
Sparks company helps deliver hope to Ukrainians affected by the war
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — Henry Schein in Sparks is helping deliver hope to thousands of Ukrainians affected by the war. The company's project in partnership with other humanitarian organizations is making a difference in the lives of those affected by the ongoing conflicts. Over 300 people...
KOLO TV Reno
Can gift wrap be recycled?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over the holidays, most people have more trash than usual, or is it recycling?. Waste Management in Reno says they see a 25% increase in volume as trucks push more unwanted items into their facility. “When people are shopping, when they are celebrating with their families...
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Custom Home with Panoramic Views of The Sierra Mountains and City Lights Seeks $3.4 Million in Reno, Nevada
220 Brunswick Mill Road Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 220 Brunswick Mill Road, Reno, Nevada is a thoughtfully designed custom estate on a 2.5 acre fully-fenced lot with gated entrance and a variety of landscape accents such as a relaxing water feature, wind-protected firepit with surround seating, private putting green, basketball court. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 220 Brunswick Mill Road, please contact Jack Cote (Phone: 775-742-5103) at Chase International-Damonte for full support and perfect service.
nnbw.com
RED Development announces Daily Thread opening at Outlets at Legends
Daily Thread, one of the nation’s emerging off-price retailers has expanded its Midwest and Nevada footprints and is now open across various RED Development properties. Property locations include Outlets at Legends in Sparks; Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne; Regency in Omaha; and Summit Fair in Lee’s Summit. Daily...
KOLO TV Reno
Fares returning for JAC transit system in 2023
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Fares for the Jump Around Carson transit system will be collected once again in the new year, starting on Jan. 3, 2023. Fees will be returning for both the fixed route and the assist paratransit services. Standard adult cash fare for the fixed route will...
2news.com
One Hospitalized After Car Crashes into Tree on Moana Lane
Firefighters say the crash caused a brief outage because of the powerline in the area. An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a tree on Moana Lane near Monterey in Reno.
lasvegastribune.net
Cluster of prehistoric giant marine reptile fossils believed to be birthing grounds University of Nevada, Reno collaborated with Smithsonian Institution at Nevada’s Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park
RENO, Nev. – As many as 37 fossilized, school bus-sized marine reptiles from 225 million years ago are clustered in a remote, mountainous desert region of central Nevada in the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. A team of scientists have offered new evidence for solving the decades-old puzzle of why the extinct ichthyosaurs are there.
