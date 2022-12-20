Read full article on original website
Roxanne Perez Praises Mandy Rose Following NXT Women's Championship Victory (Video)
During her recent chat with BT Sport, NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez sang the praises of Mandy Rose, and explained why the former WWE Superstar was "happy" to drop the NXT Women's Championship to her on last weeks edition of NXT. Check out the comments from Roxanne below:. “You know,...
Maven Says Vince McMahon Always Wanted A Son Like Triple H
Former WWE Star and WWE Tough Enough season one winner Maven appeared on The Monte & The Pharaoh Show to talk about a variety of topics such as how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon always wanted the son like Triple H as well as a son who is big, jacked-up and a great wrestler.
Deonna Purrazzo Reveals She Wants A Casket Match With Mickie James
IMPACT Wrestling Star Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk to discuss a number of topics such as how she wants to have a Casket Match with pro wrestling legend Mickie James. Deonna Purrazzo said:. “Can we have a casket match? I don’t know why, but every time...
Kurt Angle Reveals Which WWE Superstars He Feels Could Carry Him Through Good Final Match
Who could carry Kurt Angle to one more final match in WWE?. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about this on the latest episode of his official podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Featured below are some of the highlights. On thinking Ricochet or AJ Styles could give him a...
Rhea Ripley And Dominik Mysterio Shows Up At Rey Mysterio’s House On Christmas Eve
WWE recently released a video, where it was shown that The Judgment Day is not done targeting WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio as Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio suddenly showed up at Rey's house on Christmas Eve, but this time the WWE legend was prepared as he called the police, who arrested Rey Mysterio's son Dominik, with an angry Ripley screaming at his side.
Lexy Nair Announces Her Engagement To The Firm's Big Bill (Photo)
All Elite Wrestling talent and The Firm's own Big Bill will tie the knot soon. In a post on Twitter, AEW interviewer Lexy Nair revealed that herself and Big Bill are now engaged:. Lexy has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2020, while Big Bill, formerly known as W. Morrissey,...
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals Navigating Vince McMahon Was The Hardest Part Of Being A WWE Writer
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on AdFreeShows to talk about a variety of topics such as how the hardest part of being a WWE writer was navigating former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Jimmy Jacobs said:. “Navigating Vince (McMahon) was the hardest part, for sure. It’s difficult....
Deonna Purrazzo Predicts Mandy Rose Would "Thrive" In IMPACT Wrestling Working Under Scott D'Amore
Could Mandy Rose repeat the same level of success she achieved during her WWE NXT run, which included an impressive record-setting title reign as NXT Women's Champion, outside of the promotion?. Deonna Purrazzo thinks she can. "The Virtuosa" recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of Metro U.K. for an in-depth interview,...
Kevin Owens Expresses Strong Interest In Re-Signing With WWE When Current Contract Expires In Two Years
The "Prize-Fighter" of WWE isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Kevin Owens recently appeared as a guest on Peter Rosenberg's "Cheap Heat" podcast for an interview, during which he strongly alluded to his intentions to sign a new deal to remain in WWE when his outstanding contract with the company expires in two years.
Jimmy Jacobs Reflects On His Release From WWE
During his chat with The Insiders podcast, former WWE creative team member Jimmy Jacobs reflected on his removal from the company in 2017. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On The Bullet Club's "invasion" of Monday Night Raw:. “I knew it wasn’t gonna be received well, that’s for...
Booker T Thinks Sasha Banks Would Overshadow AEW Women’s Division If She Joined The Company
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how he thinks if former WWE Superstar "The Boss" Sasha Banks were to join All Elite Wrestling, then she would overshadow anything that is going on in their women's division.
Ricky Starks Comments On New Rivalry With Chris Jericho, Regrets He Has About CM Punk
Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on the Casual Conversations podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his new rivalry with Chris Jericho, as well as regrets he has over not having one with CM Punk before his AEW departure happened.
AEW Couple Buy's First Home Together (Photo)
An All Elite Wrestling couple are officially homeowners. In a post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara announced that he and his wife Tay Melo purchased a new home over the weekend:
Jim Ross Reveals Former WWE Star He Believes Was Underrated In The Pro Wrestling World
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he always thought of Ken Shamrock as a top guy in WWE as well as how Shamrock was hard to manage a little bit in the beginning of his WWE career, but Shamrock was a great character to build and he has a lot of respect for The World's Most Dangerous Man.
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals Vince McMahon Almost Fired A Writer For Entering His Office Without Knocking
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on the "Insiders" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how when he first arrived in WWE he found out that everybody is so scared of Vince McMahon and that his closest friend, who was also on the writing team, almost got fired because he walked into Vince's office without knocking.
EJ Nduka Talks The Praise He Received From Triple H During His Time At The WWE Performance Center
Top MLW Star EJ Nduka recently spoke with Fightful on a variety of topics such as how he's had a very strong influence with WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and how when he was at the WWE Performance Center he received a ton of praise from WWE Head of Creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H.
Solo Sikoa Reveals Who Pitched His Recent Tribute To Umaga On WWE RAW
Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the New York Post on topics such as who pitched the idea of him paying tribute to Umaga on an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Solo Sikoa said:. "The idea came from Hunter...
Deonna Purrazzo Reflects On Significance Of Her Run In WWE NXT, Her Run Thus Far In IMPACT
What does "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo think of her past run in WWE NXT?. How about the current run she is in the midst of with IMPACT Wrestling?. The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about these topics and her thoughts on IMPACT Wrestling Vice President Scott D'Amore during her recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro U.K.
Backstage News On Sami Callihan’s Contract Status With IMPACT Wrestling
Fightful Select reports that top IMPACT Wrestling Star Sami Callihan's contract with the promotion is set to expire in the next few months and there is no word yet on if he plans on re-signing, but there have been speculations that IMPACT will be making a play to re-sign Callihan as he's been an integral part of their show as well as the company itself over the last few years. It was also revealed on the report that other wrestling promotions have taken notice of Sami Callihan’s in-ring work and contract status with IMPACT Wrestling, but there's no word yet on if they have any plans of bringing him in or if they will attempt on signing him to a contract.
Dolph Ziggler Talks About How Similar He And Robert Roode Are, Whether He Prefers Singles Or Tag-Team Wrestling
Dolph Ziggler recently appeared as a guest on Andy's Hall Access for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "The Show-Off" of WWE spoke about whether he prefers singles or tag-team matches, as well as his thoughts on his team with Robert Roode and how similar the two are to each other.
