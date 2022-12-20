ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

Maven Says Vince McMahon Always Wanted A Son Like Triple H

Former WWE Star and WWE Tough Enough season one winner Maven appeared on The Monte & The Pharaoh Show to talk about a variety of topics such as how former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon always wanted the son like Triple H as well as a son who is big, jacked-up and a great wrestler.
rajah.com

Deonna Purrazzo Reveals She Wants A Casket Match With Mickie James

IMPACT Wrestling Star Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk to discuss a number of topics such as how she wants to have a Casket Match with pro wrestling legend Mickie James. Deonna Purrazzo said:. “Can we have a casket match? I don’t know why, but every time...
rajah.com

Rhea Ripley And Dominik Mysterio Shows Up At Rey Mysterio’s House On Christmas Eve

WWE recently released a video, where it was shown that The Judgment Day is not done targeting WWE and Lucha Libre legend Rey Mysterio as Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio suddenly showed up at Rey's house on Christmas Eve, but this time the WWE legend was prepared as he called the police, who arrested Rey Mysterio's son Dominik, with an angry Ripley screaming at his side.
rajah.com

Lexy Nair Announces Her Engagement To The Firm's Big Bill (Photo)

All Elite Wrestling talent and The Firm's own Big Bill will tie the knot soon. In a post on Twitter, AEW interviewer Lexy Nair revealed that herself and Big Bill are now engaged:. Lexy has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2020, while Big Bill, formerly known as W. Morrissey,...
rajah.com

Jimmy Jacobs Reveals Navigating Vince McMahon Was The Hardest Part Of Being A WWE Writer

Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on AdFreeShows to talk about a variety of topics such as how the hardest part of being a WWE writer was navigating former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Jimmy Jacobs said:. “Navigating Vince (McMahon) was the hardest part, for sure. It’s difficult....
rajah.com

Jimmy Jacobs Reflects On His Release From WWE

During his chat with The Insiders podcast, former WWE creative team member Jimmy Jacobs reflected on his removal from the company in 2017. Featured below are the highlights from the podcast. On The Bullet Club's "invasion" of Monday Night Raw:. “I knew it wasn’t gonna be received well, that’s for...
rajah.com

Ricky Starks Comments On New Rivalry With Chris Jericho, Regrets He Has About CM Punk

Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on the Casual Conversations podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his new rivalry with Chris Jericho, as well as regrets he has over not having one with CM Punk before his AEW departure happened.
rajah.com

AEW Couple Buy's First Home Together (Photo)

An All Elite Wrestling couple are officially homeowners. In a post on Twitter, Sammy Guevara announced that he and his wife Tay Melo purchased a new home over the weekend:
rajah.com

Jim Ross Reveals Former WWE Star He Believes Was Underrated In The Pro Wrestling World

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he always thought of Ken Shamrock as a top guy in WWE as well as how Shamrock was hard to manage a little bit in the beginning of his WWE career, but Shamrock was a great character to build and he has a lot of respect for The World's Most Dangerous Man.
rajah.com

Jimmy Jacobs Reveals Vince McMahon Almost Fired A Writer For Entering His Office Without Knocking

Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on the "Insiders" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how when he first arrived in WWE he found out that everybody is so scared of Vince McMahon and that his closest friend, who was also on the writing team, almost got fired because he walked into Vince's office without knocking.
rajah.com

Deonna Purrazzo Reflects On Significance Of Her Run In WWE NXT, Her Run Thus Far In IMPACT

What does "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo think of her past run in WWE NXT?. How about the current run she is in the midst of with IMPACT Wrestling?. The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about these topics and her thoughts on IMPACT Wrestling Vice President Scott D'Amore during her recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro U.K.
rajah.com

Backstage News On Sami Callihan’s Contract Status With IMPACT Wrestling

Fightful Select reports that top IMPACT Wrestling Star Sami Callihan's contract with the promotion is set to expire in the next few months and there is no word yet on if he plans on re-signing, but there have been speculations that IMPACT will be making a play to re-sign Callihan as he's been an integral part of their show as well as the company itself over the last few years. It was also revealed on the report that other wrestling promotions have taken notice of Sami Callihan’s in-ring work and contract status with IMPACT Wrestling, but there's no word yet on if they have any plans of bringing him in or if they will attempt on signing him to a contract.

Comments / 0

Community Policy