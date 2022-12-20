ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a crash on Clifton Avenue in Clifton

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Clifton Avenue, near Lafayette Avenue, in Clifton.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Hodge Street in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Hodge Street in Newport.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on US 42 in Union

UNION, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure fire at 10250 US 42 in Union.
UNION, KY
WLWT 5

Authorities respond to report of a crash with injuries on I-275

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Authorities are responding to a report of a crash with injuries Friday morning on I-275 Eastbound. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. near I-75 South.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire on Glenway Ave in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Report of a structure fire on Glenway Ave in West Price Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Liberty Way in Mason.
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Police close westbound I-275 in Springdale after a crash

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police have closed westbound I-275 in Springdale after vehicles crashed due to ice and snow build-ups. No injuries have been reported with this incident.
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injury reported on 6th Avenue in Dayton

DAYTON, Ky. — Crash with injury reported on 6th Avenue in Dayton.
DAYTON, KY

