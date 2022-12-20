Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: DOT reopening sections of Interstates 29, 90
PIERRE, S.D. – Sections of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 are being reopened today, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, provided conditions improve as forecasted throughout the day. I-90 (westbound ONLY) from Wall to Rapid City has been reopened. The remaining section of I-90 between Wall and the Minnesota state line...
gowatertown.net
Watertown’s Magstadt appointed to lead SD Dept of Health
PIERRE, S.D.–Former South Dakota lawmaker Melissa Magstadt has been appointed by Governor Noem to join her cabinet as secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health. She replaces Joan Adam, who just a few days ago, announced her retirement. Magstadt served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from...
gowatertown.net
Snow, blizzard conditions returning to South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like central and eastern South Dakota will see a second blizzard in as many weeks. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning and continue into Saturday. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Leak…. As far as snowfall amounts go…
gowatertown.net
Watertown Fire Rescue fights garage fire in brutally cold conditions
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown Fire Rescue was called out this (Friday) morning to fight a garage fire in brutally cold weather conditions. The fire call to 505 4th Street Southeast came in at 7:15. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a two-stall garage near an alley. Firemen made an...
KELOLAND TV
Brookings business fails alcohol compliance check
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — One Brookings business failed an alcohol check on Tuesday. The Brookings Police Department said an employee at a Brookings BBQ restaurant has been cited for selling alcohol to a minor 18-20. On Dec. 20, Brookings police conducted compliance checks on six businesses in the community,...
kelo.com
Man dies after snowmobile falls through lake ice in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man is dead after his snowmobile broke through a patch of thin ice on a lake in northeastern South Dakota. It occurred Sunday afternoon on Bitter Lake in Day County. Authorities began the search for the missing person on Sunday evening, after being...
dakotanewsnow.com
Missing snowmobiler’s body recovered
WAUBAY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The body of a missing Bitter Lake snowmobiler was located in northeastern South Dakota Monday. He is believed to have broken through a patch of thin ice. Sunday evening, the Day County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a snowmobiling incident south of Waubay. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Tow truck tipped on I-29
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a tow truck overturned on the job. Troopers say a tow truck tipped while trying to pull a semi out of a ditch on I-29 just north of Brookings. Troopers say, “Please use caution IF you have to...
