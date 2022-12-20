Read full article on original website
MLB insider pitches potential Yankees trade for pair of All-Stars
It’s just a pitch, but MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand brings up an interesting trade the New York Yankees could consider this offseason. He suggests that the Yankees could make a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates to get outfielder Bryan Reynolds and right-hander David Bednar in exchange for No. 2 prospect Jasson Domínguez, right-hander Clayton Beeter, right-hander Drew Thorpe and outfielder Elijah Dunham.
Rumor: Phillies eyeing ex-Yankees reliever to bolster bullpen
The Philadelphia Phillies might not be done improving a roster that made it to the World Series this past season. After bringing in shortstop Trea Turner, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and reliever Matt Strahm, the club is again looking to improve the bullpen, eyeing this ex-New York Yankees reliever. The Phillies “have long liked” free agent left-hander Zack Britton, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Dodgers Come to Terms with Former Cubs Farm Hand
The Dodgers continue looking at cheaper options to bolster their pitching unit
Angels News: Owner Arte Moreno Has Been Involved With Free Agent Signings
Despite the impending sale of the team, Moreno has remained involved.
Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder
After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers Lose Minor League Reliever to Cardinals
Guillermo Zuniga, who spent four seasons in the Dodgers minor-league system, signed a major-league deal with the Cardinals earlier this month.
Report: Giants sign former All-Star to two-year, $36M deal
The San Francisco Giants have landed a solid consolation prize, to their original consolation prize by snatching up the last worthwhile slugger left in MLB free agency. The Giants entered the offseason with some big aspirations. Coming off a decent 81-81 showing in 2022, they knew they needed to use the sizable amount of available salary they had to make some game-changing moves to compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Yet things have not gone well for them this winter when it comes to the biggest stars on the market.
Logan O’Hoppe Expected to Play Big Role in 2023
The Angels don’t have a ton of young prospects in their farm system. They have a lot of top-level talent, but not very many up-and-coming young stars. They do have one though, and he’s expected to play a big role for the team next season. The Angels acquired...
Diamondbacks acquire IF Diego Castillo from Pirates
The Diamondbacks announced that they acquired infielder Diego Castillo from the Pirates. Castillo was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh earlier in the week. In exchange, the Pirates receive minor league right-hander Scott Randall. The Diamondbacks designated right-hander Taylor Widener for assignment in a corresponding move. Castillo, 25, was one of...
