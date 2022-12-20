ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

MLB insider pitches potential Yankees trade for pair of All-Stars

It’s just a pitch, but MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand brings up an interesting trade the New York Yankees could consider this offseason. He suggests that the Yankees could make a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates to get outfielder Bryan Reynolds and right-hander David Bednar in exchange for No. 2 prospect Jasson Domínguez, right-hander Clayton Beeter, right-hander Drew Thorpe and outfielder Elijah Dunham.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Phillies eyeing ex-Yankees reliever to bolster bullpen

The Philadelphia Phillies might not be done improving a roster that made it to the World Series this past season. After bringing in shortstop Trea Turner, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and reliever Matt Strahm, the club is again looking to improve the bullpen, eyeing this ex-New York Yankees reliever. The Phillies “have long liked” free agent left-hander Zack Britton, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder

After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Hoops Rumors

Report: Giants sign former All-Star to two-year, $36M deal

The San Francisco Giants have landed a solid consolation prize, to their original consolation prize by snatching up the last worthwhile slugger left in MLB free agency. The Giants entered the offseason with some big aspirations. Coming off a decent 81-81 showing in 2022, they knew they needed to use the sizable amount of available salary they had to make some game-changing moves to compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Yet things have not gone well for them this winter when it comes to the biggest stars on the market.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Logan O’Hoppe Expected to Play Big Role in 2023

The Angels don’t have a ton of young prospects in their farm system. They have a lot of top-level talent, but not very many up-and-coming young stars. They do have one though, and he’s expected to play a big role for the team next season. The Angels acquired...
MLB Trade Rumors

Diamondbacks acquire IF Diego Castillo from Pirates

The Diamondbacks announced that they acquired infielder Diego Castillo from the Pirates. Castillo was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh earlier in the week. In exchange, the Pirates receive minor league right-hander Scott Randall. The Diamondbacks designated right-hander Taylor Widener for assignment in a corresponding move. Castillo, 25, was one of...
PHOENIX, AZ

