Nashville, TN

Why one specific player in NCAA transfer portal just became a must-get player for the Tennessee Vols

One player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal became a must-get player for the Tennessee Vols this week. Tennessee is losing their two best wide receivers to the NFL — Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman. The Vols have some capable wide receiver talent on the roster, but with Hyatt and Tillman moving on, Tennessee could use another dynamic playmaker at the wide receiver position.
Recent NFL news could cost a couple of Chiefs players millions

One of the best parts of the NFL’s regular season is dissecting the Pro Bowl rosters once they’re complete. And sure enough, there’s plenty of room for debate after the league released the final results on Wednesday. For the Kansas City Chiefs, one can easily make a...
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
There Are 2 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

College football bowl season is fully upon us. Friday's Christmas Eve Eve features two bowl games: the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl between Louisiana-Houston and Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl between Wake Forest-Missouri. The Independence Bowl will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Shreveport's Independence Stadium. The Cougars are a touchdown...
Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?

Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
Saints just proved something fans have been preaching all season long

By now we all know just how this New Orleans Saints team wins football games. Well, it seems like we, the fans and media know, but the Saints themselves don’t. By just reading that first paragraph, you probably already know what I’m referring to, and, you are possibly triggered.
Why the Vikings might be the NFL’s team of destiny

It’s beginning to feel like all of the stars in the football galaxy are aligning for the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings eked out another thrilling win in its Christmas Eve matchup against the New York Giants. After scoring to take an eight-point lead with just over three minutes remaining, the Giants marched right down the field to tie it up with 2:01 on the clock.
The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win

The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
