Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
Bitter Cold Brings Rolling Power Outages to NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
Related
atozsports.com
Why one specific player in NCAA transfer portal just became a must-get player for the Tennessee Vols
One player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal became a must-get player for the Tennessee Vols this week. Tennessee is losing their two best wide receivers to the NFL — Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman. The Vols have some capable wide receiver talent on the roster, but with Hyatt and Tillman moving on, Tennessee could use another dynamic playmaker at the wide receiver position.
atozsports.com
Former Bama QB explains why Vols’ Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson is more important than fans realize
The Tennessee Vols are a week away from their Orange Bowl matchup with the Clemson Tigers in Miami. Non-playoff bowl games don’t generate as much hype these days as they did 20-30 years ago when the bowl alliance and later the BCS determined the national champions. This year’s Orange...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach had one of the best quotes of the week in sports
Former Tennessee Vols assistant coach David Johnson had one of the best sports quotes of the week. Johnson, who coached running backs and wide receivers at Tennessee for two seasons under Jeremy Pruitt, is currently the running backs coach at Florida State. Earlier this week, Johnson was asked how he...
atozsports.com
Why Kirby Smart now looks foolish for the comments he made after Georgia beat Tennessee earlier this season
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart might be on the verge of winning his second straight national championship, but that didn’t stop him from looking foolish this week because of some comments he made earlier this season. After Georgia beat the Tennessee Vols in early November, Smart bragged to...
atozsports.com
Recent NFL news could cost a couple of Chiefs players millions
One of the best parts of the NFL’s regular season is dissecting the Pro Bowl rosters once they’re complete. And sure enough, there’s plenty of room for debate after the league released the final results on Wednesday. For the Kansas City Chiefs, one can easily make a...
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
atozsports.com
How Tennessee fans may have received a hint this week about who UT will hire as Vols’ offensive coordinator
Tennessee Vols fans may have received a hint this week about who Josh Heupel will hire as the program’s next offensive coordinator. The Vols need a new offensive coordinator after Alex Golesh left Knoxville to become the new head coach at USF. There hasn’t been much movement on Heupel’s...
thecomeback.com
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal
Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols senior comments on Nico Iamaleava’s character and attitude
The hottest topic in East Tennessee right now might be the arrival of Tennessee Vols QB Nico Iamaleava at UT. Iamaleava, of course, is the 2023 five-star phenom QB who committed to the Vols last spring. He’s the centerpiece of Josh Heupel’s first top-10 recruiting class at Tennessee.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
There Are 2 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football bowl season is fully upon us. Friday's Christmas Eve Eve features two bowl games: the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl between Louisiana-Houston and Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl between Wake Forest-Missouri. The Independence Bowl will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Shreveport's Independence Stadium. The Cougars are a touchdown...
atozsports.com
Is Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel making a big mistake this month?
Earlier this month, former Tennessee Vols quarterback Jonathan Crompton appeared on the Big Orange Podcast and suggested that UT should look to add a quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. The feeling is that more competition will yield better results at the quarterback position for the Vols. Despite Crompton’s suggestion,...
atozsports.com
Saints’ Alvin Kamara has the best reaction after being told they broke a record
The New Orleans Saints won. Yep, it is hard to believe, but they actually beat the Cleveland Browns in what may have been the worst weather conditions in the league this weekend. Every team that played outside this weekend had some brutal weather, but when you compare all the other...
Upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers game rescheduled
One of the remaining regular season games for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been rescheduled.
atozsports.com
Saints just proved something fans have been preaching all season long
By now we all know just how this New Orleans Saints team wins football games. Well, it seems like we, the fans and media know, but the Saints themselves don’t. By just reading that first paragraph, you probably already know what I’m referring to, and, you are possibly triggered.
atozsports.com
College football analyst makes bold prediction for when Nico Iamaleava will start at QB for the Tennessee Vols
A college football analyst made a bold prediction this week for when Nico Iamaleava will start at quarterback for the Tennessee Vols. Iamaleava, 6-foot-6/200 lbs from Long Beach, CA, arrived in Knoxville last week to officially join Tennessee’s football program. The talented five-star quarterback has been practicing with the...
atozsports.com
Why the Vikings might be the NFL’s team of destiny
It’s beginning to feel like all of the stars in the football galaxy are aligning for the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings eked out another thrilling win in its Christmas Eve matchup against the New York Giants. After scoring to take an eight-point lead with just over three minutes remaining, the Giants marched right down the field to tie it up with 2:01 on the clock.
atozsports.com
The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win
The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
atozsports.com
Joe Burrow said 2 really important things after Bengals’ win against Patriots
It wasn’t pretty — at least not in the second half — but the Cincinnati Bengals left Foxborough on Saturday with a 22-18 win against the New England Patriots. At one point, the Bengals led the Pats 22-0, but they nearly blew the game thanks to six fruitless drives in the second half.
Comments / 0