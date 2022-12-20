Former Alabama offensive lineman Amari Knight is headed to UCF, as he announced via social media on Friday. The 6-foot-7, 318-pounder saw action in 12 games this season, serving as a backup left tackle while also doing some work on special teams. It will be interesting to see what he ultimately accomplishes with his new change of scenery in a different conference as he prepares to block for standout quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO