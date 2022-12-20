ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Cole Cubelic weighs in on state of Alabama ahead of Sugar Bowl

The upcoming Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State is the last one on the horizon for Alabama in a rare year in which the team suffered 2 losses in the regular season and is not in the mix for the College Football Playoff. One of the biggest things about this...
MONTGOMERY, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban feels Alabama signees can help defensive front early

Alabama football recruited 2023 prospects with an emphasis on improving its defensive front, and Nick Saban feels the Crimson Tide accomplished that with its signees on the front seven. The Tide signed multiple defensive linemen with commitments from James Smith, Edric Hill, Jordan Renaud and Hunter Osborne. Saban and company...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama, former Thompson lineman transferring to UCF

Gus Malzahn has landed another transfer from Alabama. Tide offensive tackle Amari Kight announced Friday afternoon on Instagram that he has committed to transfer to Central Florida. He is the second Alabama player to transfer to UCF this month, joining wide receiver Christian Leary. Earlier this year, former Alabama receiver...
MONTGOMERY, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans react to 5-star DB signing in 2023 recruiting class

It is Christmas for all Alabama football fans across the landscape. Nick Saban signed the No. 1 class for 2023 that includes ten 5-stars via Justin Smith of Touchdown Alabama Magazine. Desmond Ricks, a five-star cornerback, signed with Alabama on Thursday. As a product of IMG Academy, Ricks chose Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama OL Amari Kight announces transfer commitment

Former Alabama offensive lineman Amari Knight is headed to UCF, as he announced via social media on Friday. The 6-foot-7, 318-pounder saw action in 12 games this season, serving as a backup left tackle while also doing some work on special teams. It will be interesting to see what he ultimately accomplishes with his new change of scenery in a different conference as he prepares to block for standout quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Pete Golding versus Colin Klein is the biggest Sugar Bowl matchup

People mainly think about athletes on the field in discussing matchups, but the biggest storyline for the Allstate Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Kansas State will come down to the coordinators. Pete Golding, the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator, matches wits against Colin Klein. As a Kansas State alum, Klein...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rocketcitynow.com

5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor signs with Alabama

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Crimson Tide landed two five-star defensive linemen, Qua Russaw and James Smith, from the same Montgomery high school to lock up a class that will challenge the 2022 Texas A&M signing class for the highest score ever generated by the 247 composite. Alabama also...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Football Team Defense, Large Schools

Presenting the Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Team's defense for large schools (AHSAA Classes 4A-7A). Nominations were submitted by coaches and the team was chosen by the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News. FIRST TEAM. DB: Quintavious Billingsley. Senior, Central Phenix City. 6-0, 180. Billingsly was an impact player on defense, recording...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Dajwon DeLoach: From troubled teen to collegiate athlete

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Northside High School Senior Dajwon DeLoach committed to Jacksonville State University this week, but the path to get here wasn’t easy. “A lot of teachers, when I was younger obviously told me you gone be in jail or you gone be in hell,” Dajwon DeLoach, who committed to Jacksonville State University said.
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

AU Airport purchasing property from Indian Pines: Golf course remodel a go

Auburn University is moving ahead with purchasing property from the cities of Auburn and Opelika to make way for a federally mandated expansion at Auburn University Regional Airport. The 11.6 acres of property being purchased is part of the Indian Pines Golf Course, which is owned jointly by both cities....
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?

Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Wharf Casual Seafood coming to three Alabama cities

Wharf Casual Seafood plans to open its fifth Alabama location next month, and its first free-standing restaurant. The restaurant chain, which also has locations in Georgia and Florida, will be opening next month in Alexander City. Existing locations include Wetumpka, Dothan, two restaurants in Montgomery, as well as Valdosta, Ga.,...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL

