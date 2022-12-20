Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Alabama Football: What Crimson Tide is getting in Malik Benson
One of the biggest issues for the 2022 Alabama football team was a distinct dropoff in wide receiver play. After putting five wideouts in the first round of the NFL draft in the past three years, Alabama did not field anything that even vaguely resembled a first-round receiver this season.
Alabama Football: At the opposite end of the recruiting world, there’s Auburn
Alabama Football again rules the college football recruiting world. Anyone surprised by the Crimson Tide’s 2023 Signing Class success might want to follow a different sport than college football. By comparison, the Auburn Tigers are recruiting from a terrain more isolated than a hamlet in east Alabama. Whatever the...
How Five Scholarships and $5,000 Changed the Course of Women's Athletics at Alabama
Sarah Patterson turned a small salary into a championship-winning program that created a culture of fan support for women's sports.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic weighs in on state of Alabama ahead of Sugar Bowl
The upcoming Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State is the last one on the horizon for Alabama in a rare year in which the team suffered 2 losses in the regular season and is not in the mix for the College Football Playoff. One of the biggest things about this...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban feels Alabama signees can help defensive front early
Alabama football recruited 2023 prospects with an emphasis on improving its defensive front, and Nick Saban feels the Crimson Tide accomplished that with its signees on the front seven. The Tide signed multiple defensive linemen with commitments from James Smith, Edric Hill, Jordan Renaud and Hunter Osborne. Saban and company...
Alabama, former Thompson lineman transferring to UCF
Gus Malzahn has landed another transfer from Alabama. Tide offensive tackle Amari Kight announced Friday afternoon on Instagram that he has committed to transfer to Central Florida. He is the second Alabama player to transfer to UCF this month, joining wide receiver Christian Leary. Earlier this year, former Alabama receiver...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to 5-star DB signing in 2023 recruiting class
It is Christmas for all Alabama football fans across the landscape. Nick Saban signed the No. 1 class for 2023 that includes ten 5-stars via Justin Smith of Touchdown Alabama Magazine. Desmond Ricks, a five-star cornerback, signed with Alabama on Thursday. As a product of IMG Academy, Ricks chose Alabama...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Alabama OL Amari Kight announces transfer commitment
Former Alabama offensive lineman Amari Knight is headed to UCF, as he announced via social media on Friday. The 6-foot-7, 318-pounder saw action in 12 games this season, serving as a backup left tackle while also doing some work on special teams. It will be interesting to see what he ultimately accomplishes with his new change of scenery in a different conference as he prepares to block for standout quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.
Breaking: Five-Star Cornerback Joins Loaded Alabama Recruiting Class
College football fans in recent days have enjoyed the whirlwind of five-star recruits announcing their college destination, or rescinding prior choices and flipping to new programs. The latest five-star decision will leave Alabama Crimson Tide fans delighted. Cornerback Desmond Ricks, ...
tdalabamamag.com
Pete Golding versus Colin Klein is the biggest Sugar Bowl matchup
People mainly think about athletes on the field in discussing matchups, but the biggest storyline for the Allstate Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Kansas State will come down to the coordinators. Pete Golding, the Crimson Tide’s defensive coordinator, matches wits against Colin Klein. As a Kansas State alum, Klein...
rocketcitynow.com
5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor signs with Alabama
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Crimson Tide landed two five-star defensive linemen, Qua Russaw and James Smith, from the same Montgomery high school to lock up a class that will challenge the 2022 Texas A&M signing class for the highest score ever generated by the 247 composite. Alabama also...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Football Team Defense, Large Schools
Presenting the Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Team's defense for large schools (AHSAA Classes 4A-7A). Nominations were submitted by coaches and the team was chosen by the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News. FIRST TEAM. DB: Quintavious Billingsley. Senior, Central Phenix City. 6-0, 180. Billingsly was an impact player on defense, recording...
WTVM
Dajwon DeLoach: From troubled teen to collegiate athlete
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Northside High School Senior Dajwon DeLoach committed to Jacksonville State University this week, but the path to get here wasn’t easy. “A lot of teachers, when I was younger obviously told me you gone be in jail or you gone be in hell,” Dajwon DeLoach, who committed to Jacksonville State University said.
Opelika-Auburn News
AU Airport purchasing property from Indian Pines: Golf course remodel a go
Auburn University is moving ahead with purchasing property from the cities of Auburn and Opelika to make way for a federally mandated expansion at Auburn University Regional Airport. The 11.6 acres of property being purchased is part of the Indian Pines Golf Course, which is owned jointly by both cities....
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
Alabama university blocks TikTok from network and devices
Auburn University in Alabama blocked TikTok from its network and devices over cybersecurity concerns with the video-sharing app.
Wharf Casual Seafood coming to three Alabama cities
Wharf Casual Seafood plans to open its fifth Alabama location next month, and its first free-standing restaurant. The restaurant chain, which also has locations in Georgia and Florida, will be opening next month in Alexander City. Existing locations include Wetumpka, Dothan, two restaurants in Montgomery, as well as Valdosta, Ga.,...
