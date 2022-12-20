Read full article on original website
Why This Alabama House Is Among The Most Haunted Places In AmericaLIFE_HACKSTuscaloosa, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban feels Alabama signees can help defensive front early
Alabama football recruited 2023 prospects with an emphasis on improving its defensive front, and Nick Saban feels the Crimson Tide accomplished that with its signees on the front seven. The Tide signed multiple defensive linemen with commitments from James Smith, Edric Hill, Jordan Renaud and Hunter Osborne. Saban and company...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama offensive lineman commits to UCF
A former scholarship player for Alabama football has found a new collegiate home. Amari Kight, a four-star offensive lineman from the 2019 recruiting class, has committed to the University of Central Florida. He made the announcement Friday via Twitter as he joins wide receiver, Christian Leary. Kight, Leary, and Javon...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to 5-star DB signing in 2023 recruiting class
It is Christmas for all Alabama football fans across the landscape. Nick Saban signed the No. 1 class for 2023 that includes ten 5-stars via Justin Smith of Touchdown Alabama Magazine. Desmond Ricks, a five-star cornerback, signed with Alabama on Thursday. As a product of IMG Academy, Ricks chose Alabama...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama OL Amari Kight announces transfer commitment
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new football home. Kight announced on Friday that he will be transferring to UCF this season after entering the transfer portal back on Dec. 5. Kight has now become the second member of the Crimson Tide to join head coach Gus Malzahn...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: What Desmond Ricks commitment means for Alabama?
Alabama football wrapped up its loaded 2023 recruiting class with yet another five-star with Desmond Ricks signing with the Tide. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith breaks down what Ricks’ commitment means for the Crimson Tide. His full breakdown can be streamed below:
tdalabamamag.com
6-foot-5 transfer TE CJ Dippre to choose between two CFB powerhouses
CJ Dippre is ready to announce his transfer destination after departing from Maryland and entering the transfer portal. Dippre will choose between Alabama and Ohio State Tuesday. Alabama hosted the Maryland transfer for an official visit earlier this month. He earned an offer from the Crimson Tide during that visit....
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s defense has challenge on its hands with K-State RB Deuce Vaughn
Alabama has not been great defensively against the run this year, and it has another challenge in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Pete Golding’s unit for the Crimson Tide allowed four 100-yard rushers in the regular season, including Raheim Sanders (Arkansas), Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss,), Jarquez Hunter (Auburn), and Robby Ashford (Auburn). Jayden Daniels, the starting quarterback for Louisiana State University, came close to 100 yards rushing at 95 in a 32-31 overtime victory over the Tide.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Finland native Olaus Alinen excited to compete against the best at Alabama
Olaus Alinen is ready to spend the next three to four years of his life at the University of Alabama after signing with Crimson Tide. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith sat down with Alinen to discuss his journey from Finland and more. The full interview can be streamed below:
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: No. 1 JUCO WR Malik Benson feels he is a mix of great former Alabama receivers
Malik Benson is ready to make an immediate impact for Alabama football in Tuscaloosa. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith sat down with the Kansas native to talk about his JUCO journey, his game and more.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama staffer Drew Svoboda accepts position at North Texas
Alabama staffer Drew Svoboda is leaving the Crimson Tide as it was reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Svoboda has accepted a position at North Texas. Svoboda will serve as the Mean Green’s special teams coordinator and associate head coach. Svoboda has spent the past two seasons at...
Alabama: 12-year-old shot and killed in Center Point identified
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 12-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Center Point. According to Birmingham Police, the shooting happening around 2:00 a.m. in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim […]
alreporter.com
Two dead at Bibb, Fountain correctional facilities on Thursday
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of two incarcerated individuals within the state prison system on Thursday. In a statement released to APR on Friday, the spokesperson said that the names of the deceased are Earl Crenshaw, a 43-year-old incarcerated man at Bibb Correctional Facility, and Eddie Richmond III, a 20-year-old incarcerated man at Fountain Correctional Facility.
