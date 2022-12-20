ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Veterans United hosts third year of Columbia's newest holiday tradition

COLUMBIA - Many holiday traditions came back this year after years of being limited or postponed due to the pandemic. However, Veterans United saw an opportunity for a new tradition amidst social distancing restrictions. VU's Bright Lights Holiday Nights returned in December for its third year. It's a drive-thru lights...
COLUMBIA, MO
Forecast: A happy Christmas holiday as temps warm, but we have another snow chance Monday

Warmer weather is the trend in our 8-day forecast, but we are so cold that snow is still possible with our next surge of moisture. Christmas Eve will be very cold and any melting from earlier in the day will re-freeze on roads creating slick conditions. A lighter west wind is still creating brisk conditions with wind chills near, or below zero. Under clear skies, lows will fall to near 3 degrees tonight.
MISSOURI STATE
Sturgeon awarded $50,000 grant for wastewater evaluation

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded the city of Sturgeon with a $50,000 grant for a Clean Water Engineering Report. The funds will help cover the costs of evaluating improvements to its wastewater system, according to a Friday news release. The grant will offer funding...
STURGEON, MO
Fulton asks residents to conserve energy

FULTON— The City of Fulton is asking its citizens to conserve electricity and natural gas. In a press release Saturday, City of Fulton public information officer Michael Shine said the nationwide severe weather has put a strain on natural gas and electric markets, leading to an increased cost for energy.
FULTON, MO
Here's what you need to know today: Saturday, Dec. 24

Thousands of Ameren Missouri customers were without power late Thursday and throughout Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol first tweeted about the outage around 12:45 a.m. Friday. At its peak, more than 5,000 customers in Camden and Cole counties were without power. With a mission to spread kindness locally, nonprofit...
COLUMBIA, MO
More than 1,000 Ameren customers without power in Camden County

MID-MISSOURI - Thousands of Ameren Missouri customers were without power late Thursday and throughout Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol first tweeted about the outage around 12:45 a.m. Friday. At its peak, more than 5,000 customers in Camden and Cole counties were without power. An Ameren Missouri spokesperson told KOMU...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 23

The snow is done, but we are still at the beginning of the bitter cold temperatures. Snow lagged behind the cold front by a few hours and dry air helped to keep snow totals on the lower end of the spectrum. Winds will continue to be strong causing this snow to blow around and visibility may be reduced at times. Winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph through Friday with winds calming down a touch, gusts of 25 mph, for Saturday.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia provides update on winter weather response

COLUMBIA − Columbia city officials provided an update Friday afternoon regarding its winter weather response. Columbia Public Works said crews reported at 7 a.m. Friday to help with the ongoing winter weather event. A 30-person crew focused on addressing issues on priority routes and worked until 3:30 p.m. Public...
COLUMBIA, MO
Seven displaced after structure fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Five adults and two children have been displaced after a structure fire occurred Friday evening at 400 Hutton Lane in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the reported fire at 6:44 p.m. Friday to find fire coming from the front of the building. Crews...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
MSHP: Man drowns after falling into water at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an Osage Beach man, Dean Guiducci, drowned Thursday at the Lake of the Ozarks. Around 2:20 p.m., MSHF Troop F responded to Surdyke Port 20 Marina and Boat Rental, located on Spurce Lane in Osage Beach, after Guiducci, 69, fell into the water off of his dock.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
What's open in Columbia on Christmas Eve and Day?

Hy-Vee Open until 4 p.m. Christmas Eve. Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Christmas Day (Kitchen closes at 6 p.m.) Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for brunch, 3 to 8 p.m. for dinner on Christmas Eve. Open noon to 8 p.m. Christmas Day. Truman's Bar and Grill. Open 2...
COLUMBIA, MO
EmVP: Veteran rings Salvation Army bells for over 20 years

COLUMBIA - You know it's the holiday season when you start to hear the Salvation Army bells ringing outside of stores across the country. The sound is a staple of the season, and you could say the same about one volunteer bell ringer.       . "He's...
COLUMBIA, MO
19 new troopers graduate from MSHP's Law Enforcement Academy

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has welcomed 19 new graduates from its Law Enforcement Academy into its ranks. The graduation ceremony took place Thursday morning in the academy gymnasium in Jefferson City. The 115th recruit class enrolled at the academy in July and they will report...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Chabad at MU celebrates Hanukkah early for students

COLUMBIA - Since Hanukkah lands during winter break for MU students this year, the Jewish organization Chabad decided to celebrate the holiday early. Rabbi Avromi Lapine said he wanted students to have the chance to celebrate with each other. "This year Hanukkah falls out during break, and we didn't want...
COLUMBIA, MO
Woman dies in Friday morning apartment fire in Mexico

MEXICO - A woman died in an apartment fire early Friday morning, according to an updated news release from the Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD). The department responded to the fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge Drive around 1:18 a.m. Upon arrival, heavy flames had already burned through...
MEXICO, MO

