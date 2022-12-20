ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

Musk to change voting rules after Twitter resignation poll

By Irina Ivanova
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GZcfj_0jp1qnww00

After a majority of respondents to one of Elon Musk's polls concluded that the Twitter CEO should step down and let someone else run the company, Musk said he plans to change the rules of who can vote.

Musk, whose affinity for Twitter polls is perhaps second only to his penchant for tweeting memes, on Sunday asked users if he should step down as CEO of Twitter, saying he would abide by the results. A majority of respondents — 57% of the 17 million who voted— answered that he should.

Shortly after, Musk tweeted: "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

Among his many polls, Musk had previously run a vote on whether to reinstate former President Donald. The "yes" vote won, with 51.8%.

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei," Musk tweeted at the time, using a Latin phrase meaning "the voice of the people, the voice of God."

After a ban on links to other social media platforms infuriated users, the billionaire had vowed not to make any major Twitter policy changes without polling.

Some users responded to the CEO poll warning Musk that polls are susceptible to being skewed by bots. One user suggested that only paying Twitter subscribers should be allowed to vote in polls, saying, "we have skin in the game."

"Good point," Musk replied. "Twitter will make that change."

Twitter Blue is a paid subscription program that is part of Musk's plan to revamp the money-losing company and change its reliance on ads.

Musk has not formally addressed the question of whether he'll step down. The billionaire, who also runs Tesla and SpaceX, has complained about the challenges of running the company, which he bought for $44 million this year after a protracted legal battle.

"You have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May," he said.

"There is no successor"

He later tweeted, "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor."

Twitter last week banned a number of accounts that track celebrity private jets using publicly available information, including the popular account ElonJet, which specifically tracked Musk's private plane.

Musk claimed that such activity amounted to doxxing, or revealing identifying details about a person. Soon after, Twitter blocked links to rival social media websites, including Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Tribel, Nostr, Post and former President Donald Trump's Truth Social. Twitter gave no explanation for why the blacklist included those seven websites but not others such as Parler, TikTok or LinkedIn.

Twitter said it would temporarily suspend accounts that include the banned websites in their profile, but the practice is so widespread it would have affected millions of Twitter users around the world.

A test case was the prominent venture capitalist Paul Graham, who in the past has praised Musk but on Sunday told his 1.5 million Twitter followers that this was the "last straw" and to find him on Mastodon. Graham's Twitter account was promptly suspended, and soon after restored, as Musk promised to reverse the policy implemented just hours earlier.

Comments / 14

t.a.h.
5d ago

Sounds very Trump like. I didn’t get the outcome I wanted so I’ll change the rules.

Reply
12
Mr Davis4010
5d ago

Big surprise that he wants to change the rules and get a recount, sounds very familiar 🤔

Reply
6
Sue Wiseley
4d ago

how can you follow someone who has no idea where they are going? he must be taking directions from the space lasers green told him about. lol

Reply
2
Related
TheDailyBeast

Twitter’s Ex-Safety Head Flees Home After Musk’s Child Sexualization Smears: Report

Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, left his home over threats stirred up by Elon Musk’s targeted smear campaign against him in recent days, CNN reported Monday, citing a source close to the matter. Roth’s departure from his home comes just days after Musk falsely implied that Roth, who is gay, had advocated for the sexualization of children in the past. On Saturday, Musk shared an excerpt from Roth’s 300-page 2016 PhD dissertation on Grindr, titled “Gay Data.” Alongside the snippet, in which Roth suggested that “safety strategies” should be crafted to protect queer youth who choose to use the app, Musk wrote, “Looks like Yoel is arguing in favor of children being able to access adult Internet services in his PhD thesis.” Deployment of the anti-LGBTQ+ trope that conflates queer identity with sympathy to pedophilia is a favorite smear tactic of far-right and conspiracy theorist circles. Though Roth had been the target of fierce criticism, largely from Musk’s disciples, since he quit Twitter in the early days of the billionaire’s takeover, the threats against him “escalated exponentially” following Musk’s baseless claim, CNN reported.Read it at CNN
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Elon Musk STORMS OUT Of Meeting When Questioned About Banning High-Profile Journalists From Twitter For 'Doxxing' Billionaire

Elon Musk abruptly stormed out of a meeting this week when questioned about his decision to ban certain journalists from Twitter for allegedly “doxxing” him on the platform, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 51-year-old billionaire’s surprising meltdown came on Thursday while attending a Twitter group chat hosted by BuzzFeed reporter Katie Notopoulos.According to the New York Post, the meeting was held to discuss Musk’s decision to ban at least ten high-profile journalists from the popular social media platform over allegations they shared the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private information with malicious intent.But the group chat meeting reportedly took a drastic turn...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host

"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
The Independent

Elon Musk responds to Kanye West calling him ‘half-Chinese’ and a ‘genetic hybrid’

The war of words between Elon Musk and Kanye West is showing no signs of abating, with the Twitter boss mockingly claiming that he takes the antisemitic rapper’s latest attack as a “compliment”.West, who was banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol last week, branded Musk a “genetic hybrid” and suggested he is “half-Chinese” on Instagram on Sunday.In the bizarre rambling post, the disgraced star also took aim at former president Barack Obama, referring to an outrageous conspiracy theory that he is a clone of an Egyptian pharaoh.“Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese?...
The Independent

Kanye West dares Elon Musk to ban him by handing Twitter account over to Nick Fuentes and Alex Jones

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West said on Thursday he plans to give Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and right-wing conspiracy monger Alex Jones the keys to his Twitter account, in protest against Elon Musk’s stance that he won’t let Jones back on the platform after a 2018 ban.“I got a Twitter account and today I’m gonna have Nick and Alex tweet from my account,” Mr West, who now goes by Ye, said on Jones’s Infowars show, part of an antisemitic rant where he praised Hitler and attacked Jewish figures in Hollywood.“I do find it a little bit hypocritical...
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
109K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy