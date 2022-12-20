Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: Christmas Day triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical in Philadelphia neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting erupted in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section early Christmas morning. Police say three people were struck when gunshots were fired at Franklin and Cayuga streets around 6 a.m. A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead after being...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 21, shot multiple times in the street and killed in Germantown
GERMANTOWN - A 21-year-old man is dead after he was shot multiple times in the head in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood. Officials say the shooting happened out on the street on the 100 block of West Chelton Avenue, late Friday afternoon, around 4:30. The 21-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds...
Philadelphia police investigate homicides in Germantown, Cobbs Creek
A 20-year-old and a 21-year-old were both shot and killed Friday in Philadelphia, police said.
fox29.com
Man, 20, found dead in the street after West Philadelphia shooting, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 20-year-old has been shot in the head and killed in West Philadelphia. Officers from the 18th Philadelphia Police District were called to the 5800 block of Catharine Street Friday evening, about 7:30, for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 20-year-old had been shot in...
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man
A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
Termaine Saulsbury, Alleged Philly PPA Killer, Taken Into Custody: Police
The man accused of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker in cold blood has been arrested, authorities say. Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said on Twitter Wednesday, Dec. 21 that Termaine Saulsbury was arrested by US Marshals on Gerard Avenue in Philly. More details are to come, he added. This...
Atlantic City man ordered held in attempted murder
An Atlantic City man accused of shooting a teen in an argument at a dice game was ordered held in jail Friday. Ibn Demps, 23, was arrested last week less than three blocks from where the shooting took place. Patrol officers were called to the 100 block of N. South...
fox29.com
Video: Suspects attempt to steal ATM from West Philadelphia gas station in failed gunpoint robbery
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a group of suspects wanted for an attempted robbery in West Philadelphia. Authorities say the attempted robbery occurred on Tuesday morning at 2:30 a.m. According to officials, two vehicles with two men each inside pulled up to...
Man shot, 3-year-old girl injured by shrapnel in West Philadelphia
The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. when at least two men rushed the car on South Robinson Street.
Police looking for 4 suspects after assault, robbery in West Philadelphia laundromat
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was beaten and robbed in a West Philadelphia laundromat and police are looking for four suspects.Police say a surveillance video shows four men following the victim inside the business at 51st and Market Streets.They allegedly assaulted him, and police say they took his wallet and prescription medication.The incident happened on Dec. 12 around noon.If you have any information about this crime, call Philadelphia police.
Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting PPA agent, NYC gas station worker
U.S. Marshals, teaming with Philadelphia Police investigators, have arrested a man suspected of shooting a Philadelphia Parking Authority agent on Black Friday and a gas station worker in New York City days beforehand.
philasun.com
DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force announce major gang bust in SW Philadelphia
ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia, in this file photo from Oct. 13, 2022. Pennsylvania state House Republicans on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, introduced a measure to impeach Krasner, claiming he was responsible for the rise of crime across the city. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
WDBJ7.com
ATM explodes at bank in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM exploded Thursday after police say two men set off a device at a Wells Fargo in Philadelphia. Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine at the branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood. It is believed that someone may have...
sanatogapost.com
Phoenixville Woman with Handgun Arrested at Airport
PHILADELPHIA PA – A Phoenixville woman who was not identified by name or age was one of two prospective airline passengers arrested Friday (Dec. 23, 2022) by police officers at Philadelphia International Airport. Each attempted to bring loaded handguns in carry-on bags through airport security checkpoints, the federal Transportation Security Administration said.
Car thefts are rising in Philadelphia. A dive into the numbers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The number of stolen vehicles in Philadelphia is surging. It's even higher than last year when there was also a huge spike, according to data obtained from the Philadelphia Police Department.Vehicle thefts are keeping officers busy. On average, Philadelphia police are called to about 36 stolen vehicles every day, which is almost twice as many from about four years ago."I want my car back bad," Jaysun Carroll, a sophomore at Temple University, said.Security video appears to show the moments a dark-colored SUV pulls up next to a white Kia Sedan at 15th and Jefferson Streets in North...
fox29.com
Man killed, woman injured after group of suspects open fire on car in Kensington, police say
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured a 21-year-old woman in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. According to authorities, the two were sitting inside a car on the 3400 block of H Street Thursday, around 1:45 p.m. Four men approached the vehicle and...
Police believe attempted burglar shot 7 times in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was reportedly shot seven times just outside of a mini-market in Germantown. Police tell CBS3 they believe the victim was actually trying to burglarize the home above the store when someone inside shot him. It happened on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. The man is at Temple University Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
sanatogapost.com
Reward Offered for Tips Regarding Boyertown Fraud
BOYERTOWN PA – A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of four suspects, wanted by the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department, who allegedly defrauded a Boyertown convenience store. The incident merited this week’s “Crime of the Week” distinction from Crime Alert Berks County, the organization providing the financial incentive.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Commercial Robbery in the 35th District [VIDEO]
The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individuals responsible for this commercial robbery. On December 19, 2022, at 5900 N 21st St the employee of Nedro Mini Mart reported two unknown black males came into the store and took the ATM at gunpoint. Video Surveillance recovered at...
fox29.com
Victims drove themselves to hospital after double shooting in Holmesburg, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two men were able to get themselves to a nearby hospital after police say they were shot in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood Wednesday. The shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot once in the left leg and a 31-year-old man was...
