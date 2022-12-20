ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

BreakingAC

Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man

A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Police looking for 4 suspects after assault, robbery in West Philadelphia laundromat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was beaten and robbed in a West Philadelphia laundromat and police are looking for four suspects.Police say a surveillance video shows four men following the victim inside the business at 51st and Market Streets.They allegedly assaulted him, and police say they took his wallet and prescription medication.The incident happened on Dec. 12 around noon.If you have any information about this crime, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force announce major gang bust in SW Philadelphia

ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia, in this file photo from Oct. 13, 2022. Pennsylvania state House Republicans on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, introduced a measure to impeach Krasner, claiming he was responsible for the rise of crime across the city. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDBJ7.com

ATM explodes at bank in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM exploded Thursday after police say two men set off a device at a Wells Fargo in Philadelphia. Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine at the branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood. It is believed that someone may have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Phoenixville Woman with Handgun Arrested at Airport

PHILADELPHIA PA – A Phoenixville woman who was not identified by name or age was one of two prospective airline passengers arrested Friday (Dec. 23, 2022) by police officers at Philadelphia International Airport. Each attempted to bring loaded handguns in carry-on bags through airport security checkpoints, the federal Transportation Security Administration said.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Car thefts are rising in Philadelphia. A dive into the numbers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The number of stolen vehicles in Philadelphia is surging. It's even higher than last year when there was also a huge spike, according to data obtained from the Philadelphia Police Department.Vehicle thefts are keeping officers busy. On average, Philadelphia police are called to about 36 stolen vehicles every day, which is almost twice as many from about four years ago."I want my car back bad," Jaysun Carroll, a sophomore at Temple University, said.Security video appears to show the moments a dark-colored SUV pulls up next to a white Kia Sedan at 15th and Jefferson Streets in North...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police believe attempted burglar shot 7 times in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was reportedly shot seven times just outside of a mini-market in Germantown. Police tell CBS3 they believe the victim was actually trying to burglarize the home above the store when someone inside shot him. It happened on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. The man is at Temple University Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Reward Offered for Tips Regarding Boyertown Fraud

BOYERTOWN PA – A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of four suspects, wanted by the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department, who allegedly defrauded a Boyertown convenience store. The incident merited this week’s “Crime of the Week” distinction from Crime Alert Berks County, the organization providing the financial incentive.
BOYERTOWN, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Commercial Robbery in the 35th District [VIDEO]

The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individuals responsible for this commercial robbery. On December 19, 2022, at 5900 N 21st St the employee of Nedro Mini Mart reported two unknown black males came into the store and took the ATM at gunpoint. Video Surveillance recovered at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

