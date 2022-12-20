ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myhorrynews.com

CAP and Church of God partner to meet communtiy needs for Christmas

When Pastor Stuart Jacobs realized that his church’s Christmas project needed to be more than just toys for children, a new partnership resulting in gifts of food, clothing and other necessities was born. The partnership between Conway Church of God and Churches Assisting People (CAP) quickly drew in numerous...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Ruby Janelle Lilly loved spending time with her family

A graveside service for Ruby Janelle Lilly, 76, was held Dec. 23 in Westside Memorial Gardens with Dean Hucks and the Rev. Mark Elvis officiating. Mrs. Lilly passed away Dec. 22. She was born July 15, 1946 in Darlington. Ruby loved spending time with family and friends. Mrs. Lilly is...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Harold David Squires was an avid Gamecock fan who loved the outdoors

Funeral services for Harold David Squires, 75, will be held Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. in Cedar Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Mack Hutson and the Rev. Brandon Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Bunker Hill Cemetery. Mr. Squires passed away Dec. 23 in Conway Medical Center, surrounded...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

$26K raised to help Florence restaurant damaged by kitchen fire

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More than $26,000 has been raised to help a Florence restaurant that was damaged Saturday by a kitchen fire. A post on Stefano’s Facebook page says no one was injured and thanked firefighters from keeping a bad situation from getting worse. A GoFundMe was created by Kyle and Travis of Tubb’s […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Polar blast bringing cold Christmas weekend weather to Horry County

Folks around Horry County should expect a cold weekend ahead, and possibly the second coldest Christmas on record, according to news partners WMBF. The area is currently under a wind advisory through 6 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service reports. A wind chill advisory is expected to go into effect at 8 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded late Friday to a three-alarm at a resort in the North Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the blaze at around 9:30 p.m. at the Ocean Creek Garden Homes near Briarcliffe Acres. HCFR added that a second and...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

PHOTOS: Crews respond to apartment building fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an apartment building fire Saturday in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Grey Fox Lane near Carolina Forest, HCFR said. The fire was extinguished by sprinklers, according to HCFR. The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Local Market & Deli opens in downtown Conway

Tired of the same old sandwiches for lunch or dinner?. A transplanted New Jersey chef who’s now the owner of a business called the Local Market & Deli at 337 North Main Street in Conway says you should give his store a try. “We just do everything a little...
CONWAY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Myrtle Beach golf courses closing

No golf in Myrtle Beach? Courses shutting down this week to preserve spring conditions. You won’t be able to play golf on the Grand Strand this weekend, but it’s for the greater good.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Person killed in Florence shooting, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in Florence early Friday, according to police. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of West Dixie Street at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of the shooting. The victim was found dead at the scene.
FLORENCE, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated. Herring served as chief deputy...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach?

The most quintessential thoroughfare in Myrtle Beach is Ocean Boulevard. It is lined with some of our grandest hotels, modest motels, fabulous beachfront homes, and beachfront cabanas that you can’t even spend the night in. It boasts restaurants, amusement parks, an art museum and so much more. It is a major artery. But figuratively speaking it is our major artery, it is the heart of Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy