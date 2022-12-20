The most quintessential thoroughfare in Myrtle Beach is Ocean Boulevard. It is lined with some of our grandest hotels, modest motels, fabulous beachfront homes, and beachfront cabanas that you can’t even spend the night in. It boasts restaurants, amusement parks, an art museum and so much more. It is a major artery. But figuratively speaking it is our major artery, it is the heart of Myrtle Beach.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO