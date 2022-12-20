Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19Adrian HolmanConway, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
myhorrynews.com
CAP and Church of God partner to meet communtiy needs for Christmas
When Pastor Stuart Jacobs realized that his church’s Christmas project needed to be more than just toys for children, a new partnership resulting in gifts of food, clothing and other necessities was born. The partnership between Conway Church of God and Churches Assisting People (CAP) quickly drew in numerous...
myhorrynews.com
Ruby Janelle Lilly loved spending time with her family
A graveside service for Ruby Janelle Lilly, 76, was held Dec. 23 in Westside Memorial Gardens with Dean Hucks and the Rev. Mark Elvis officiating. Mrs. Lilly passed away Dec. 22. She was born July 15, 1946 in Darlington. Ruby loved spending time with family and friends. Mrs. Lilly is...
myhorrynews.com
Harold David Squires was an avid Gamecock fan who loved the outdoors
Funeral services for Harold David Squires, 75, will be held Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. in Cedar Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Mack Hutson and the Rev. Brandon Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Bunker Hill Cemetery. Mr. Squires passed away Dec. 23 in Conway Medical Center, surrounded...
$26K raised to help Florence restaurant damaged by kitchen fire
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More than $26,000 has been raised to help a Florence restaurant that was damaged Saturday by a kitchen fire. A post on Stefano’s Facebook page says no one was injured and thanked firefighters from keeping a bad situation from getting worse. A GoFundMe was created by Kyle and Travis of Tubb’s […]
Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
myhorrynews.com
Polar blast bringing cold Christmas weekend weather to Horry County
Folks around Horry County should expect a cold weekend ahead, and possibly the second coldest Christmas on record, according to news partners WMBF. The area is currently under a wind advisory through 6 p.m. Friday, the National Weather Service reports. A wind chill advisory is expected to go into effect at 8 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday.
WMBF
Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Horry County resort
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded late Friday to a three-alarm at a resort in the North Myrtle Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded to the blaze at around 9:30 p.m. at the Ocean Creek Garden Homes near Briarcliffe Acres. HCFR added that a second and...
PHOTOS: Crews respond to apartment building fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to an apartment building fire Saturday in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Grey Fox Lane near Carolina Forest, HCFR said. The fire was extinguished by sprinklers, according to HCFR. The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. […]
myhorrynews.com
Local Market & Deli opens in downtown Conway
Tired of the same old sandwiches for lunch or dinner?. A transplanted New Jersey chef who’s now the owner of a business called the Local Market & Deli at 337 North Main Street in Conway says you should give his store a try. “We just do everything a little...
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach golf courses closing
No golf in Myrtle Beach? Courses shutting down this week to preserve spring conditions. You won’t be able to play golf on the Grand Strand this weekend, but it’s for the greater good.
myhorrynews.com
No golf in Myrtle Beach? Courses shutting down this week to preserve spring conditions
Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. Those in the Myrtle Beach golf industry have learned from the past. One of the worst winter freezes on record in early January 2018 led to the closure of every course in the market for between three to eight days as courses thawed out and snow melted.
Crews put out bathroom fire at Carolina Forest-area business, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from three departments were called to a fire in a commercial building early Wednesday afternoon in the Carolina Forest area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR, Conway and Myrtle Beach firefighters were dispatched at about 12:20 p.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Oakheart Road. The […]
WMBF
Coroner’s office identifies person killed in Florence shooting Friday morning
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in Florence early Friday, according to police. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of Gladstone Street at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of the shooting. The victim was found dead at the scene. Florence...
WMBF
Purple streetlights across Horry County are part of manufacturer’s defective batch
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents may have noticed some street lights shining purple instead of white. Duke Energy South Carolina said they are upgrading many older, less efficient lights with LED lighting over the last few years, and plan to continue this transition in the years ahead. The energy...
WMBF
Person killed in Florence shooting, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in Florence early Friday, according to police. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 800 block of West Dixie Street at around 7:45 a.m. after reports of the shooting. The victim was found dead at the scene.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
TERMINATED: Former Columbus County Chief Deputy no longer employed
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who previously served as former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s Chief Deputy is now out of a job. On Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Aaron Herring has been terminated. Herring served as chief deputy...
visitmyrtlebeach.com
Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach?
The most quintessential thoroughfare in Myrtle Beach is Ocean Boulevard. It is lined with some of our grandest hotels, modest motels, fabulous beachfront homes, and beachfront cabanas that you can’t even spend the night in. It boasts restaurants, amusement parks, an art museum and so much more. It is a major artery. But figuratively speaking it is our major artery, it is the heart of Myrtle Beach.
33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
Deputies search for woman who tried to steal snacks from Georgetown convenience store
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are looking to identify a shoplifting suspect. Employees at the Winyah One Stop off Highmarket Street said a woman entered the store on Monday and began stealing snack items. “A store manager and cook were able to stop the woman and recover some items, but she fled […]
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in South Carolina should be put on your list of places to eat.
Comments / 0