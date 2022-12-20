Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 2 dozen arrested in massive El Mirage drug bust
Nearly two dozens suspect who allegedly controlled a large drug trade operation in El Mirage have been arrested. Police say search warrants were served at four homes near the U.S. 60 and Thompson Ranch Road. Over 400 fentanyl pills and several hundred grams of methamphetamine were found. The suspects are accused of a slew of drug charges, including the sale of dangerous drugs.
AZFamily
Mesa couple accused of using drugs with 3 malnourished dogs inside car
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a man and woman used drugs inside their car as their three dogs were crammed in the backseat. On Wednesday, around 11:30 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road. Officers arrived and found 29-year-old Michael Gene Bowser Jr. and his fiancé, 26-year-old Hope Elaine Krueger, asleep inside a car. Court documents say officers searched the car and found 136 fentanyl pills, burnt tin foils, and glass and mental plastic tubes with residue inside. Police also reportedly found tin foil with melted fentanyl pills on the floorboard, and Krueger had a small bag of methamphetamine on her keychain. As police continued searching, they found three dogs in the backseat, investigators said. Court documents say all the dogs looked malnourished and had no food or water.
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested after holding gun against own head during standoff in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after holding a gun against his head during an hourslong standoff in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with three occupants near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 8:45 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. The...
AZFamily
Police ID employee, suspect killed in murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released the names of a man and an employee killed in a murder-suicide at a central Phoenix gas station on Wednesday afternoon. The gas station employee has been identified as Shane Knoll, 30, and police say the shooter was Jaime Flores, 40. Officers were...
KOLD-TV
12-year-old from Pinal County found after running away on Tuesday
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Kelly “KJ” Conklin, a 12-year-old boy who ran away with an older brother on Tuesday afternoon, has been found. KJ had been last seen at the Walmart in Queen Creek, near Rittenhouse and Ellsworth roads, also on Tuesday, around 8 p.m. The older sibling, a 14-year-old boy, came back home, and that’s when investigators looked into the parents.
KOLD-TV
Body-cam shows alleged DUI driver swimming out of Chandler lake after crashing SUV
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Body-cam video shows an alleged DUI driver swimming out of a Chandler lake after police said she crashed her SUV into it, then allegedly lied to officers about what happened early Thursday morning. Chandler police say the crash happened just after midnight near Ray and...
fox10phoenix.com
Gas station employee, suspect dead following shooting in Phoenix, police say
The incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and police say this is an apparent murder-suicide case. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports. (Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available.)
Chevron worker, suspect dead after shooting near 19th Ave and Bethany Home
At about 4:30 Wednesday, officers were called to the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for reports of a shooting.
ABC 15 News
VIDEO: Pursuit ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix
A pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle south of the Valley ended in a rollover collision early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said they started pursuing the vehicle along eastbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande around 7 a.m. At some point, the pursuit turned around and headed westbound.
ABC 15 News
Deadly shooting under investigation in neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in a neighborhood in west Phoenix. Officers were called to an area near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of shots fired before 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the roadway who...
AZFamily
Glendale family warns other vacationers not to take their guns to Mexico
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona
PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Woman killed in four-vehicle collision
Phoenix police detectives continue to investigate a four-vehicle collision that killed 23-year-old Sarah Warren near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads around 4 p.m. Dec. 11. She died at the scene. No other injuries were reported. According to police, preliminary information indicates Warren was driving north on Cave Creek Road....
KTAR.com
Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa
PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman recounts moments when fiancé was killed looking at Christmas lights
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman and her two small kids witnessed the horror of her fiancé’s murder after they looked at Christmas lights. Police said a group of men tried to carjack Eduardo Uzueta, then beat and shot him when he fought back. Investigators arrested a...
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after shooting during private vehicle sale
Phoenix Magazine talks about the future of the Valley in Tempe on Good Morning, Arizona. The Queen of Clean talks the best way to handle hand washables in your laundry!. Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time,...
AZFamily
Suspect accused of killing father looking at Christmas lights with family in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of killing a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix. Police say 19-year-old Isaish Joshua Nash was taken into custody in Mesa on Friday. On Dec. 8, Phoenix police were called out to a...
Mesa police investigating possible carjacking near Signal Butte and Elliot roads
Police are investigating a possible carjacking Sunday morning near Signal Butte and Elliot roads in Mesa.
Peoria woman found dead near car on Loop 101 exit ramp at Peoria Avenue
Police are investigating after a body was found near a vehicle on a Loop 101 exit ramp early Monday.
12news.com
Valley woman seeks justice for boyfriend killed in Glendale party shooting
Victor Reyes had three kids – the youngest was 18 months. His girlfriend believes the party got out of hand – and Victor wound up dead.
