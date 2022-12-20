ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Mirage, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Nearly 2 dozen arrested in massive El Mirage drug bust

Nearly two dozens suspect who allegedly controlled a large drug trade operation in El Mirage have been arrested. Police say search warrants were served at four homes near the U.S. 60 and Thompson Ranch Road. Over 400 fentanyl pills and several hundred grams of methamphetamine were found. The suspects are accused of a slew of drug charges, including the sale of dangerous drugs.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa couple accused of using drugs with 3 malnourished dogs inside car

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a man and woman used drugs inside their car as their three dogs were crammed in the backseat. On Wednesday, around 11:30 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road. Officers arrived and found 29-year-old Michael Gene Bowser Jr. and his fiancé, 26-year-old Hope Elaine Krueger, asleep inside a car. Court documents say officers searched the car and found 136 fentanyl pills, burnt tin foils, and glass and mental plastic tubes with residue inside. Police also reportedly found tin foil with melted fentanyl pills on the floorboard, and Krueger had a small bag of methamphetamine on her keychain. As police continued searching, they found three dogs in the backseat, investigators said. Court documents say all the dogs looked malnourished and had no food or water.
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

12-year-old from Pinal County found after running away on Tuesday

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Kelly “KJ” Conklin, a 12-year-old boy who ran away with an older brother on Tuesday afternoon, has been found. KJ had been last seen at the Walmart in Queen Creek, near Rittenhouse and Ellsworth roads, also on Tuesday, around 8 p.m. The older sibling, a 14-year-old boy, came back home, and that’s when investigators looked into the parents.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Gas station employee, suspect dead following shooting in Phoenix, police say

The incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and police say this is an apparent murder-suicide case. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports. (Help is available. If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available.)
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

VIDEO: Pursuit ends in rollover crash on I-10 south of Phoenix

A pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle south of the Valley ended in a rollover collision early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said they started pursuing the vehicle along eastbound Interstate 10 near Casa Grande around 7 a.m. At some point, the pursuit turned around and headed westbound.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale family warns other vacationers not to take their guns to Mexico

Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
GLENDALE, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona

PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
PHOENIX, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Woman killed in four-vehicle collision

Phoenix police detectives continue to investigate a four-vehicle collision that killed 23-year-old Sarah Warren near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads around 4 p.m. Dec. 11. She died at the scene. No other injuries were reported. According to police, preliminary information indicates Warren was driving north on Cave Creek Road....
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after shooting during private vehicle sale

Phoenix Magazine talks about the future of the Valley in Tempe on Good Morning, Arizona. The Queen of Clean talks the best way to handle hand washables in your laundry!. Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time,...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy