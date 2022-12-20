ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets QB Zach Wilson to start, Mike White not cleared for contact

By Field Level Media
 5 days ago

Zach Wilson will remain the starting quarterback for the New York Jets on Thursday against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Mike (White) will not be cleared for contact, so Zach will again be the starter," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said to open his press conference Tuesday.

Wilson returned to the starting role last week due to White being held out by team doctors with a rib injury. White started the previous three games with Saleh and the Jets determining Wilson needed to reset in the aftermath of a 9-for-22 passing (77 yards) effort against the New England Patriots on Nov. 20.

"He knows to prepare like he's the No. 1," Saleh said. "Anything else that happens ... for Zach, it's always helpful to get all the reps. Mike will be limited in practice -- obviously you can still practice when not cleared for contact."

Wilson completed 18 of 35 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns last week, a 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions that dropped the Jets to 7-7.

The matchup with the Jaguars (6-8) now brings AFC wild-card ramifications following Jacksonville's walk-off win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Last season, Wilson led the Jets to a 26-21 win over the Jaguars on Dec. 26 for one of New York's four victories in 2021. Wilson had a 52-yard touchdown run and 91 total rushing yards along with a TD pass in that game.

He was drafted No. 2 overall in 2021 behind Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

--Field Level Media

Wyoming News

Wyoming News

