ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightwood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Barricaded Suspect Kills Police K-9, Shot and Killed By Deputies in Gardena

GARDENA (CNS) - The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was mourning the death of one of its canines, who was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with a barricaded suspect who also died. The Gardena Police Department requested assistance from the sheriffs department's Special Enforcement Bureau and a K-9...
GARDENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy