Syndication: The Record

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. “I don’t think we’ve struggled with confidence but definitely haven’t had a lot of believers outside of the locker room, I don’t think, so maybe this will give us a couple on the bandwagon,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “But we’ve been in a good rhythm, practice energy, cohesion and been playing a little bit better complementary football.” The Packers finish the regular season with home games against NFC North champion Minnesota and a 7-8 Detroit team that’s also in pursuit of the playoffs, though the Lions’ loss to Carolina on Saturday helped Green Bay gain ground.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 20 MINUTES AGO