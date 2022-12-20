PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A treasured member of the Hill Top United Methodist Church in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood is making her 70th year as the organist for Christmas services. Shirley Schmunk, 91, was hired as the main organist and music director in 1952, but she's been a lifelong member of the congregation, having been baptized there as well."The church was filled in those years, just packed with people, and I just loved doing it," said Schmunk. There are about 30 people in the pews on any given Sunday these days."I look forward to it every Sunday, no matter whose here," Schmunk said. "Big or small, it doesn't matter. We're all here to worship God."Pastor Dylan Parson said, "And this church is just a uniquely welcoming place. Doesn't matter who walks in off the street, everyone is welcome with open arms, and I think Shirley has been a large part of setting that tone for 91 years now. And that character is really deep into this place."

