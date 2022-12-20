Read full article on original website
Member of church marks 70th year as organist for Christmas services
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A treasured member of the Hill Top United Methodist Church in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood is making her 70th year as the organist for Christmas services. Shirley Schmunk, 91, was hired as the main organist and music director in 1952, but she's been a lifelong member of the congregation, having been baptized there as well."The church was filled in those years, just packed with people, and I just loved doing it," said Schmunk. There are about 30 people in the pews on any given Sunday these days."I look forward to it every Sunday, no matter whose here," Schmunk said. "Big or small, it doesn't matter. We're all here to worship God."Pastor Dylan Parson said, "And this church is just a uniquely welcoming place. Doesn't matter who walks in off the street, everyone is welcome with open arms, and I think Shirley has been a large part of setting that tone for 91 years now. And that character is really deep into this place."
Public visitation for Franco Harris to be held at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH — A public visitation for Franco Harris will be held at Acrisure Stadium next week. According to Tatalovich Funeral Home, the public is welcome to pay their final respects to Harris at Acrisure Stadium’s PNC Champions Club at Gate A, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
wtae.com
Christmas holiday closings in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Government offices and courts will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas, which falls on a Sunday this year. Banks may have limited hours on Saturday. Check with your local branch. Banks will be closed on Sunday, as normal, and Monday will be a bank holiday.
wtae.com
Storm impacts flights in and out of Pittsburgh International Airport
PITTSBURGH — Dozens of flights have either been delayed or canceled at Pittsburgh International Airport, leaving many concerned they may not make it to their destination for the Christmas weekend. At the airport Thursday morning, one couple was hoping to make it to their family out in Colorado in...
Where's the money going? See how Pa. split $170 million in police grants
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In Philadelphia, millions of grant dollars from the state of Pennsylvania will fund new forensic scientists and an expansion of the crime lab. SEPTA, the regional transit authority, will use $5 million in money on ZeroEyes, an artificial intelligence program that can detect guns and serve as an "early warning system."CBS Philadelphia's Madeleine Wright reported that the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office will use its portion of the grant money for license plate reader technology, installing more cameras and expanding its digital evidence lab.Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are getting a sizable chunk of change too: the Steel City will get more than $17.5 million, while the county will receive about $2.3 million.Below is a searchable table showing which towns and agencies received money and which program it is for.The money is doled out through two programs: the Local Law Enforcement Support Program and the Gun Violence Investigation and Prosecution Program.The Wolf administration says the two programs are aimed at preventing gun violence.
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
wtae.com
Giant Eagle Secret Santa surprises customers with $100 bills
BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. — A shopping surprise for a local couple at giant eagle Thursday night. A Secret Santa walked out of the store at Ardmore and Yost Boulevard in Braddock Hills and started handing out $100 dollar bills to strangers. After that, he just kept walking. "I have...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Pittsburgh If You're LGBTQ+
There are certain neighborhoods in Pittsburgh that are ideal for members of the LGBTQ+ community, so check out the top locations in the city.
nextpittsburgh.com
Allegheny Shores bringing 50-acre mixed-use development to Sharpsburg riverfront
Sharpsburg, the tiny 0.5-square-mile borough across the river from Pittsburgh’s Morningside neighborhood, may soon be home to its very own “riviera.”. On Oct. 31, local developer The Mosites Company broke ground on Allegheny Shores (formerly known as Riverfront 47), a project that will stretch from Allegheny RiverTrail Park in Aspinwall to the James Sharp Landing on 13th Street in Sharpsburg.
Concrete falls from Downtown Pittsburgh building, police say
A piece of concrete fell from a building under construction in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday and damaged a nearby building, Pittsburgh police said. The concrete piece was part of a building in the 650 block of Smithfield Street, police said. The extent of damage caused by the piece of concrete was not known, police said.
wtae.com
Storm knocks power out across western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Reports show several areas are without power after the winter storm made its way to Pittsburgh Friday morning. One area impacted was near the Scott Township and Upper St. Clair line. Several parts of Painters Run Road in Scott Township and Upper St. Clair are without lights and heat. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 spoke with an employee of Bridgeville Automotive, who said they came into work Friday morning to a cold building.
Franco Harris took stand against KKK, former Pittsburgh mayor remembers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Not all of Franco Harris' heroics were confined to the football field. There was also a little-known but valiant stand he took in defense of the city of Pittsburgh against the Ku Klux Klan. To most, Harris' greatest moment was the Immaculate Reception itself in Three Rivers Stadium. But to others, his finest hour was at the entrance of the City-County Building in defiance of racial hatred. It was April 1997. Franco had retired from the NFL but Pittsburgh remained his city. When the courts determined the Ku Klux Klan could hold a rally at the City-County Building, he...
Crews called to 2-alarm house fire in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — Crews responded to a two-alarm house fire in Munhall on Friday evening. According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to Valewood Drive at 5:09 p.m. The fire was raised to a second alarm at 5:26 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
wtae.com
Winter weather forcing closure of several Pittsburgh landmarks
As frigid temperatures prepare to hit Pittsburgh, several closures are already rolling in. The Holiday Market in Market Square will officially close for the season Thursday, two days earlier than originally planned. The market is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Kennywood is also changing plans due to the...
downtownpittsburgh.com
Restaurants in Downtown Pittsburgh that are open on Christmas Day
If you’re looking to dine out or take out on Christmas Day, here are several options in Downtown that are open for business on December 25. Be sure to check the restaurants’ websites for updated availability and hours!. 📍600 Grant Street. 🕒 Christmas Day: 11 a.m. –...
