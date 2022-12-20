ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Thousands of flights grounded as winter storm death toll rises to 34

Millions of people across the United States and Canada spent Christmas Day hunkered down against freezing conditions as Winter Storm Elliott continued to devastate vast swathes of North America. The deadly storm has left many without power and trapped inside their homes, and has disrupted thousands of flights.Temperatures dropped to as low as -40C in some places, while the scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.About 60 per cent of the US population was under some sort of winter weather advisory or warning on...
AFP

Savage US blizzard leaves 31 dead, power outages, travel snarls

A brutal winter storm brought Christmas Day danger and misery to millions of Americans Sunday as intense snow and frigid cold gripped parts of the eastern United States, with weather-related deaths rising to at least 31. Thirty-one weather-related deaths have been confirmed across nine states, including four in Colorado who likely died of exposure and at least 12 in New York state, where officials warned the number would likely rise.
COLORADO STATE
CBS LA

Rain coming to SoCal for 5 days straight starting Tuesday

After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California looks to be in for several days of rain to close out 2022.Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by sunshine on New Year's Day and then three more days of possible rain.According to the National Weather Service, rain is likely to fall over Los Angeles and Orange County on Tuesday night, with snowfall likely in the mountains by Wednesday night. A chance of rain is in the forecast every day through Saturday.The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

