After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California looks to be in for several days of rain to close out 2022.Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by sunshine on New Year's Day and then three more days of possible rain.According to the National Weather Service, rain is likely to fall over Los Angeles and Orange County on Tuesday night, with snowfall likely in the mountains by Wednesday night. A chance of rain is in the forecast every day through Saturday.The...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO