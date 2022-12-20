ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma.

The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.

The Air Force is relocating a special operations squadron from New Mexico to the Air National Guard base at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City to use the planes.

The unit will get 28-Sky Wardens.

chris coffman
5d ago

Use for what? That's a very specific, very short range aircraft to be based in the middle of the country. The only use for a "combat" airframe that small would be urban anti personnel because it wouldn't stand a chance against any other combat aircraft. One would think that if they were meant to be deployed abroad they would be on the coast.....js

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

