New Moderna cancer vaccine showing breakthrough results: ‘A tremendous step forward’
A new cancer vaccine from Moderna is showing breakthrough results in preventing recurrences of melanoma, and could ward off other types of cancer as well, the Wall Street Journal reported. In a mid-stage clinical trial involving post-surgery patients, the vaccine was paired with Keytruda, an immunotherapy manufactured by Merck. The risk of relapse or death by skin cancer was lowered by 44% from the use of Keytruda alone. “This is the first time we see a really strong signal with a cancer vaccine,” Merck’s head of global clinical development and chief medical officer, Eliav Barr said. “This is the first time we...
Gilead wins approval for long-acting HIV injection after resolving vial concerns
Gilead finally gained FDA approval on Thursday for lenacapavir, its closely-watched capsid inhibitor for HIV-1, the most common type of HIV. Lenacapavir will be marketed in the US as Sunlenca for heavily pretreated HIV-1 patients who are failing their current antiretroviral regimen. The long-acting subcutaneous injection is administered just twice a year, offering an alternative to cumbersome daily pill regimens.
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
Blood pressure medicine recalled because of presence of cancer-causing impurity
A Baltimore, Maryland, pharmaceutical company has recalled four lots of a medication for high blood pressure because testing has detected a higher than recommended level of a cancer-causing impurity. Lupin Pharmaceuticals has recalled Quinapril tablets in 20 mg and 40 mg, according to an announcement with the U.S. Food and...
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
Two new drugs could fight COVID-19
Story at a glance There are no monoclonal antibodies currently authorized in the U.S. to fight a SARS-CoV-2 infection. A new antiviral drug received emergency authorization in Japan and will enter global phase 3 clinical trials. A paper published today introduces a “decoy” drug that targets the virus through a novel mechanism. With no monoclonal…
Endocarditis in patients with cocaine or opioid use disorder increased markedly from 2011 to 2022
The incidence rate of infective endocarditis—a rare but often fatal inflammation of the heart valves—among patients with cocaine use disorder or opioid use disorder increased from 2011 to 2022, with the steepest increase occurring from 2021 to 2022, a new study reports. Study findings contribute to expanding evidence of endocarditis as a significant and growing health concern for people who inject drugs, and further demonstrate that this risk has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The FDA approved a fecal transplant treatment for the first time
The FDA building in Washington DC, January 13, 2020. Deposit PhotosThe pharmaceutical-grade version of a procedure can treat difficult intestinal infections.
Ever-Changing Treatment Landscape of Aggressive B-Cell Lymphoma
Jason Westin, MD, MS, FACP, discusses recent developments in novel agents to treat and target aggressive lymphomas. Jason Westin, MD, MS, FACP, director, lymphoma clinical research, Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, discusses recent developments in novel agents to treat and target aggressive lymphomas.
Pfizer/BioNTech seek FDA authorization of updated Covid-19 vaccine for children under 5
Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for their updated Covid-19 vaccine to be used as the third shot in the three-dose primary vaccine series for children ages 6 months through 4 years.
Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalisation, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study
LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc's (MRK.N) COVID antiviral molnupiravir speeds up recovery but does not reduce the hospitalisation or death rate in higher-risk vaccinated adults, detailed data from a large study showed on Thursday.
Identifying Post CAR-T Issues in Community Oncology Patients
Mazyar Shadman, MD, MPH, explains how community oncologists can care for their patient after they have been treated with chimeric antigen receptor T cells. Mazyar Shadman, MD, MPH, attending physician, Hematologic Malignancies. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, and associate professor, Medical Oncology Division University of Washington School of Medicine, explains how...
FDA pulls last antibody treatment for COVID-19 with rise of resistant variants
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has pulled its emergency authorization for the only remaining antibody treatment currently being used for non-hospitalized individuals with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, and at high risk for more severe complications. The recent announcement about bebtelovimab, co-developed by Eli Lilly & Co. and Vancouver’s AbCellera Biologics, came...
The majority of FDA-approved drug trials recruit from low- and middle-income countries
1. This study found that a high proportion of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drug trials recruit participants from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). 2. Cardiovascular trials had the highest proportion of participants recruited from LMICs. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Nearly one-third of phase three trials sponsored...
ProQR (PRQR) Rises on Expanding RNA-Editing Deal With Eli Lilly
PRQR - Free Report) were up 63.6% on Thursday after the company announced that it expanded its current licensing and collaboration agreement with pharma giant Eli Lilly (. LLY - Free Report) for the development and commercialization of new genetic medicines. Last September, ProQR entered a licensing agreement with Eli...
FDA approves Moderna, Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for kids 6 months and older
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday amended emergency use authorization for Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to include kids 6 months and older.
Expanding the arsenal of drugs for use against COVID-19
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has been devastating the entire world. While the vaccination program is advancing, drug treatments for COVID-19 are still highly important for those who become infected. Now, a team at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU), National Center for Global Health and...
FDA Approves Bispecific Antibody Mosunetuzumab for R/R Follicular Lymphoma
The approval makes mosunetuzumab the first in its class approved to treat follicular lymphoma and comes shortly after data from a phase 2 trial was presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology. The FDA has approved mosunetuzumab-axgb (Lunsumio; Genentech), a bispecific antibody for the treatment of...
Coronavirus: FDA OKs updated COVID-19 shots for kids under 5
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized updated COVID-19 shots aimed at protecting against the original strain of coronavirus and two subvariants that have circulated widely this year. The FDA amended emergency use authorizations for the bivalent vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for children as young as 6...
Gilead (GILD) Gets FDA Nod for Twice-Yearly HIV Treatment
GILD - Free Report) announced that the FDA has approved lenacapavir in combination with other antiretroviral(s) (ARV) under the brand name Sunlenca for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced (HTE) adults with multi-drug-resistant (MDR) HIV-1 infection. The approval of this new, twice-yearly treatment option for adults with HIV...
