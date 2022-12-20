ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
beckerspayer.com

Medicaid eligibility reevaluations could begin in April

Congress' omnibus legislation to fund the government through September will allow states to begin reevaluating Medicaid eligibility in April 2023, The Washington Post reported Dec. 20. The process to roll back the pandemic-era rule that prevented states from booting people from the program comes with guardrails, according to the report....
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Montanan

While Rosendale rages, Congress prepares to do bipartisan work

When independent Congressional candidate Gary Buchanan of Billings entered the race for Montana’s second U.S. House seat, he said the impetus was because Montana had been embarrassed by Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Republican. And Montanans hate to be embarrassed. In fact, Buchanan may be interesting insofar as the reasons for his run weren’t about a […] The post While Rosendale rages, Congress prepares to do bipartisan work appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Sen. Tester helps pass federal budget bill, including aid for Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Sen. Jon Tester helped pass the the full federal budget bill for 2023, also known as the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Package, which funds the government through September 2023, and will include money for Montana and Department of Defense. “I am always going to stand...
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Congress sends bill to boost food donations to Biden’s desk

Congress this week passed a bill to incentivize food donations in an effort to fight hunger and reduce food waste.  The Food Donation Improvement Act boosts liability protections for those that donate food directly to people in need, eliminating legal barriers that have prompted restaurants, grocery stores, farms and other organizations to throw away food…
Black Enterprise

Report Finds Millions of Families Reliant on Medicaid to Lose Health Care Coverage

A coalition of leading civil rights organizations released a report urging Congress to take immediate action and prevent millions of families from losing health care coverage. Coalition group members include UnidosUS, the NAACP, Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum, the Coalition on Human Needs, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and the National Urban League, according to a release.
beckerspayer.com

A 'clear roadmap:' State Medicaid directors support Medicaid redetermination proposal

The National Association of Medicaid Directors is supporting Congress' proposal to allow states to begin reevaluating Medicaid eligibility in April 2023. The group's support of the plan comes after it told congressional leaders in November that a clearer picture was needed surrounding the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency's Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement. Under Congress' proposal, reevaluations would begin April 1, regardless of when the public health emergency ends.
Healthcare IT News

When PHE ends, millions could lose Medicaid benefits

The eventual sunset of the federal public health emergency could be a challenge for many. United Language Group's Leslie Iburg and Abigail Katz discuss what they see going forward, and describe what's needed to reach beneficiaries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy