Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
Medicaid eligibility reevaluations could begin in April
Congress' omnibus legislation to fund the government through September will allow states to begin reevaluating Medicaid eligibility in April 2023, The Washington Post reported Dec. 20. The process to roll back the pandemic-era rule that prevented states from booting people from the program comes with guardrails, according to the report....
$1.7 trillion spending bill includes ban on crack pipes
The $1.7 trillion government funding bill expected to pass this week includes a measure that bans purchases of crack or meth pipes with federal dollars.
Rep. Bush, Sen. Blunt secure millions for police and public safety in federal budget deal
The $1.7 trillion federal budget deal which passed both houses of Congress contains some funding for the region’s fight against crime, says the leader of chamber organization Greater Saint Louis Inc.
While Rosendale rages, Congress prepares to do bipartisan work
When independent Congressional candidate Gary Buchanan of Billings entered the race for Montana’s second U.S. House seat, he said the impetus was because Montana had been embarrassed by Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Republican. And Montanans hate to be embarrassed. In fact, Buchanan may be interesting insofar as the reasons for his run weren’t about a […] The post While Rosendale rages, Congress prepares to do bipartisan work appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Sen. Tester helps pass federal budget bill, including aid for Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Sen. Jon Tester helped pass the the full federal budget bill for 2023, also known as the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Package, which funds the government through September 2023, and will include money for Montana and Department of Defense. “I am always going to stand...
Congress sends bill to boost food donations to Biden’s desk
Congress this week passed a bill to incentivize food donations in an effort to fight hunger and reduce food waste. The Food Donation Improvement Act boosts liability protections for those that donate food directly to people in need, eliminating legal barriers that have prompted restaurants, grocery stores, farms and other organizations to throw away food…
fox56news.com
Government spending package secures five billion dollars in funding for heating bill assistance
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Winter is here, on the calendar and in the air, as the winter storm sweeping the country prompted an oval office briefing for President Joe Biden. “It’s not like a snow day when you were a kid. This is some serious stuff,” the President said.
Report Finds Millions of Families Reliant on Medicaid to Lose Health Care Coverage
A coalition of leading civil rights organizations released a report urging Congress to take immediate action and prevent millions of families from losing health care coverage. Coalition group members include UnidosUS, the NAACP, Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum, the Coalition on Human Needs, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and the National Urban League, according to a release.
beckerspayer.com
A 'clear roadmap:' State Medicaid directors support Medicaid redetermination proposal
The National Association of Medicaid Directors is supporting Congress' proposal to allow states to begin reevaluating Medicaid eligibility in April 2023. The group's support of the plan comes after it told congressional leaders in November that a clearer picture was needed surrounding the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency's Medicaid continuous enrollment requirement. Under Congress' proposal, reevaluations would begin April 1, regardless of when the public health emergency ends.
Healthcare IT News
When PHE ends, millions could lose Medicaid benefits
The eventual sunset of the federal public health emergency could be a challenge for many. United Language Group's Leslie Iburg and Abigail Katz discuss what they see going forward, and describe what's needed to reach beneficiaries.
Comments / 0