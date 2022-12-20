Reports: Former NC State QB Devin Leary transferring to Kentucky

Devin Leary is in line to succeed Will Levis as Kentucky’s starting quarterback.

According tomultiple reports, he former NC State QB is transferring to Lexington for the 2023 season. Leary, widely considered one of the best quarterbacks looking to transfer this offseason, has one season of eligibility remaining while Levis is heading to the 2023 NFL draft.

Leary was exceptional in 2021 as NC State went 9-3 and earned a Holiday Bowl berth. Leary was 283-of-431 passing for 3,433 yards and threw 35 TDs to just five interceptions.

His 2020 and 2022 seasons were cut short due to injury, however. Leary suffered a broken fibula just four games into the 2020 season and suffered a torn pectoral muscle six games into the 2022 season. After Leary suffered the injury in October, the school said that he didn’t suffer any damage to his throwing shoulder.

Before his pec injury, Leary was 118-of-193 passing for 1,265 yards and 11 TDs and four interceptions. He was averaging just 6.6 yards an attempt. He had also visited Auburn before committing to Kentucky.

Levis became a darling of many in the draft community in his two seasons at Kentucky after transferring from Penn State. There are many who believe that Levis can be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft despite throwing for over 300 yards just once against a Power Five opponent because of his size and arm strength.

At Kentucky, Leary takes the helm of an offense that scored just 22 points per game in 2022. Though that offense will reportedly have a new offensive coordinator. Former Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen, currently a Los Angeles Rams assistant, has been reported to return to Lexington in 2023.

Improved offensive line play is a massive need for Kentucky next season though the Wildcats do return freshman wide receiver Barion Brown. Brown emerged as one of the most dynamic threats in the SEC over the 2022 season as a kick returner and wide receiver. Brown caught 45 passes for 604 yards and four TDs while averaging 28 yards a kick return.