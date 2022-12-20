Read full article on original website
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
downtownbellevue.com
Bellevue Ranked Third Happiest City in America
According to a new study by financial technology company, SmartAsset, Bellevue ranked number 3 amongst the happiest cities in America. The study analyzed the 200 largest cities (164 of them had available data) by looking at 13 different metrics across three categories; personal finance, well-being, and quality of life. Bellevue,...
lynnwoodtimes.com
State regulators approve Puget Sound Energy rate case settlements
LACEY, Wash., December 23, 2022—On Thursday, state regulators approved hundreds of millions of dollars in rate increases for Puget Sound Energy electric and natural gas customers beginning January 1, 2023. PSE services natural gas to Snohomish County. The Utilities and Transportation Commission approved three settlement agreements establishing a multi-year...
The 10 most expensive cities in America
When it comes to cost of living, neither the East Coast nor the West Coast fare all that well. Perhaps it's no surprise, but if your top priority when choosing a home is affordability, cities in coastal states generally aren't the way to go — though these locations can have a lot to offer in a number of other categories. Here's a rundown of the cities that rank as the most expensive in the U.S. This list is based on Kiplinger's analysis of data from the Council for Community and Economic Research, which offers a Cost of Living Index measuring prices across...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Airlines temporarily suspends flights through Seattle, Portland
An Alaska judge has ruled that a state lawmaker with ties to the far-right Oath Keepers group is eligible to hold office. Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’ program following student busing issues. Updated: 4 hours ago. ASD to reinstate ‘kindy tags’...
Chronicle
Washington Bible College Linked to Alleged 'Cult' Loses GI Bill Approval After FBI Raid
A Tacoma seminary program associated with a chain of churches raided by the FBI earlier this year has lost approval to receive federal Veterans Affairs education funds. Former members have described the chain as a cult that defrauds soldiers. In late June, the FBI served search warrants at several House...
knkx.org
Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers
Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
alaskaair.com
What is freezing rain and why is it so challenging for air travel?
Captain Bret Peyton is Alaska’s managing director of standards, fleet and operational control as well as the FAA-designated director of operations. He has been flying for Alaska for 22 years. As everyone at Alaska is working hard to get our guests to their holiday destinations, our forecasts are calling...
The Center Square
Pierce County to raise sewer rates for higher maintenance costs
(The Center Square) – Pierce County residents will see a 3% increase in their sewer rates starting next year. In 2023, single-family customers will pay $59.06, multi-family customers will pay $51.59 per unit monthly and businesses customers will pay a basic service charge of $17.67 each month according to the county.
SouthSoundTalk
Nalley: The Pickle King Behind the Namesake Tacoma Valley
Few South Sound residents know the name Marko Narancich. But all know the food products and manufacturing district that bear his Americanized name. He is best known as Marcus Nalley, the founder of Nalley Fine Foods and its namesake Nalley Valley of Tacoma. He was the pickle, potato chip, and chili king of the Pacific Northwest, a posthumous title he retains to this day since Nalley products are found in every grocery store in the state.
q13fox.com
Hundreds of flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac for Christmas Eve travel
SEATTLE - Thousands of people continued to arrive at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for their Christmas Eve travels. Travelers waited in long lines to check their luggage and get through TSA, though lines weren't as long as Friday, when an ice storm delayed and canceled several flights. As of 1...
Chronicle
Major Western Washington Drug Bust Nets $10M Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, Heroin
BURIEN — Quinn, a 2-year-old golden Labrador retriever, worked his first drug bust Wednesday, helping a team of veteran Burien police and King County sheriff's detectives score an estimated $2.5 million worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and black-tar heroin before it could be cut up and dispatched across Western Washington.
News Talk KIT
Here is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Washington State Right Now
I'm all about eating cheap but sometimes you just feel like splurging on yourself and your loved ones. According to LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant belongs to Metropolitan Grill. Or The Met as its regulars call it. Metropolitan Grill offers a wide variety of dinner options but is also open...
Car theft epidemic in Pierce County reaches 96% increase
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - On Wednesday, 39 cars were reported stolen in Pierce County, 20 of which were Kia or Hyundai models. The increase in car theft in the county has reached 96% due to several factors, including short staffing at the sheriff's department, a law prohibiting officers from chasing car theft suspects, and a priority on investigating violent crimes.
Puyallup contractor accused of defrauding creditors, falsifying documents
Troubled Puyallup contractor Thomas Weems is at the brink. He filed for business and personal chapter seven bankruptcy after owing more than $1 million to his former customers. Now, in a 22-page document, the U.S. Trustee accuses Weems of defrauding creditors and falsifying documents in his filing. “I did read...
KING 5
Alaska Airlines cancels all flights until noon from Sea-Tac due to winter storm
SEATTLE — Flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Friday are being canceled ahead of a winter storm that is expected to cause travel issues throughout western Washington. Alaska Airlines canceled all flights through noon as freezing rain fell across the region, and was expected to continue through most...
Burglars resort to driving into Renton storefronts ahead of the holidays
RENTON, Wash. — Another driver rammed into a Renton storefront this week, burglarizing the store before escaping with thousands of dollars in products. Ahead of Christmas, small business owners in Renton are questioning what can be done to ensure the future of their businesses. Early Monday morning, Wizard's Keep...
MyNorthwest.com
Honking car horn illegal in Washington despite rising road rage trends
By law, it is illegal to use your horn in Washington state outside of emergency use — and local residents are blaming transplants for the increased aggression on the roads. “Drivers of ‘old Seattle’ tend to be law-abiding and polite, but also slow and passive-aggressive,” Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center, told Axios. “They do not appreciate flippant horn use. Newcomers to Seattle, by contrast, often drive faster and use their horns more frequently.”
This Washington City Is One Of The Happiest Cities In The U.S.
SmartAsset pinpointed the happiest cities in America based on personal finance, quality of life, and more.
kpq.com
I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday
I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
q13fox.com
Planes, Trains & Automobiles: Potential ice storm would impact travel in I-5 corridor
TUKWILA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the potential for ice and freezing rain during round two of storms this week has become a big concern along the I-5 corridor. WSDOT is warning folks who are planning on driving along the corridor Thursday through Friday to...
